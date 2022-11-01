Saturday night's thrilling win over San Diego State keeps Fresno State in the driver's seat for a division championship in the Mountain West. As long as the Bulldogs keep winning, they will stay there. Fresno State could have given up after losing its starting quarterback and suffering through a four-game losing streak. But the Bulldogs have bounced back to win three in a row, moving to the top of the division. Fresno State is 4-4 overall, and 3-1 in the Mountain West, with four must-win games left in the regular season.

1 DAY AGO