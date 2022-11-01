Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
'Dogs Determined to save their season
Saturday night's thrilling win over San Diego State keeps Fresno State in the driver's seat for a division championship in the Mountain West. As long as the Bulldogs keep winning, they will stay there. Fresno State could have given up after losing its starting quarterback and suffering through a four-game losing streak. But the Bulldogs have bounced back to win three in a row, moving to the top of the division. Fresno State is 4-4 overall, and 3-1 in the Mountain West, with four must-win games left in the regular season.
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs open Big 12 competition on the road
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State equestrian team is set to compete for its first time since mid-October and in its first road test this week at No. 2 TCU and No. 6 Oklahoma State on Thursday and Friday, respectively. Both meets this week are Big 12 competition, marking the first conference tests for the 'Dogs this season.
gobulldogs.com
'Dogs top Warriors in exhibition action
FRESNO, Calif. - The Fresno State men's basketball team got the 2022-23 season underway on Wednesday evening with a 69-62 exhibition victory over Stanislaus State at the Save Mart Center. Led by 22 points from senior guard Isaiah Hill along with 17 more from senior newcomer Isaih Moore, the Bulldogs...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis North Hosts CUSD’s 7th Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony
After events that spanned the length of the weekend, Clovis Unified School District held their 6th annual Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony, in which they elected ten new members. These new members included two teams and one “Doc” Buchanan Award winner, given to a member of Clovis Unified who best...
gobulldogs.com
Bulldogs host Aggies & Broncos, travel to SDSU
Fresno State (6-18, 0-12 MW) vs. Utah State (15-8, 7-5 MW) Nov. 3, 2022 • 6 P.M. PT • Save Mart Center • Fresno, Calif. Live: Live Stats • Live Updates on Twitter (@FresnoStateVB) Series History: Fresno State leads 22-16 Fresno State (6-18, 0-12 MW) vs....
GV Wire
Celebrated ‘Shock Jock’ from Fresno Retires From Hugely Popular SoCal Radio Show
After 32 years, a celebrated Southern California “shock jock,” who got his start on Fresno State’s campus radio station, is retiring from the show that made him a star. Cookie “Chainsaw” Randolph is leaving a massively popular San Diego morning show in December, along with co-host Dave Rickards, radio station KGB-FM announced on Tuesday.
sjvsun.com
Fresno State student newspaper opposes Measure E, dubs it “rich man’s scheme to get richer.”
Measure E, the Fresno County sales tax initiative that would benefit Fresno State, is facing opposition from The Collegian, the university’s student-run newspaper. This week, The Collegian published an editorial opposing Measure E. If Measure E passes, it would levy a 0.2 percent sales tax on Fresno County and...
Hanford Sentinel
Lemoore native serves with the next generation of warfighters
A Lemoore native is serving in the U.S. Navy where naval aviators learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world. Lt. J.G. Jack Bell, a 2016 graduate of Del Oro High School in Loomis and 2020 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.
Riders prepare for the 4th annual Veterans motorcycle run
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Hundreds of motorcyclists from all over the valley will hit the roads of Fresno and the foothills this weekend, to raise thousands of dollars for veterans. The 4th Annual Clawson Motorsports Combat Veterans Motorcycle Run is happening this Saturday, November 5th. Motorcyclists will depart Clawson Motorsports on Blackstone avenue just before […]
COS instructor to display car at SEMA car show
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A local college instructor is taking his car that he, his students, and car shops in the valley have worked on to a nationally recognized car show in Las Vegas. Melvin Roman has been going to the SEMA car show in Las Vegas for years. This time, Roman said just going to […]
KMPH.com
Valentines Super Love Jam returning to the Save Mart Center
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Love will be in the air on February 10th at the Save Mart Center when Pacific Concert Group and MEGA 97.9 present one of the biggest Valentines Super Love Jam concerts ever. This year's lineup stars one of R&B’s most iconic figures, headliner Keith Sweat....
GV Wire
‘Yellow Flags’ in Fresno Drive $100M Warehouse Development to Visalia
What does Visalia have over Fresno when it comes to attracting industrial warehouses?. “There’s too much yellow flags up right now,” Freddie Molina, executive officer for YS Buildings said. “I don’t want to buy a piece of land and then have to sit on it. We want to buy it, then we want to get in the building pretty fast.”
GV Wire
Buying a Starter Home Is Now a Myth for Most Fresno Renters
The average Fresno renter household would need 52% more in annual income to buy a so-called starter home, according to the real estate website Point2. Fresno renters have an average annual household income of $34,357. To afford a starter home, they would have to earn $72,117 a year. Point2 says...
sjvsun.com
With Measure C renewal in balance, Fresno Co. touts launch of $53mil Golden State Blvd. project
After nearly two decades of planning, Fresno County’s Golden State Boulevard Corridor Project broke ground on Tuesday. The Golden State project was initially approved in 2006 as part of the Measure C Extension Expenditure Plan. The 14-mile stretch of the historic Highway 99 spans from American Ave south of...
Fresno man found dead in home, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in his home Wednesday evening in Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 8:30 p.m. police say they were called to conduct a welfare check on a resident who lived on the 4500 block of North Anna Street. As officers approached the door, they say […]
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in a wheelchair was stabbed after a confrontation in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say the victim got into a confrontation with another man and was stabbed multiple times. The victim went to an ATM which was well lit for help. The victim was taken […]
Central Valley bread company accuses Bay Area bakery of theft
A feud is boiling between a Bay Area bakery and a Central Valley bread company over hundreds of plastic bread trays. On Monday, Athens Baking Company, based in Fresno, filed a lawsuit against South San Francisco wholesale bakery Pacific Coast Baking.
Students learn entrepreneurship by growing, harvesting and selling sweet potatoes
Students from southwest Fresno are learning entrepreneurship through sweet potatoes. Students in the Sweet Potato Project two have prepared the soil, planted and watered sweet potatoes.
GV Wire
New Drone Footage Shows Latest Progress on Valley Bullet Train Route
California’s High-Speed Rail Authority has released its latest construction update video highlighting progress on the nation’s first bullet train project. The initial operating segment of the controversial rail line is expected to originate in Merced and terminate in the southern part of Bakersfield. Construction is currently underway along 119 miles between Madera and Shafter.
Madera Pomegranate, Fruit and Nut Festival this Saturday
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The 11th annual Madera Pomegranate, Fruit, and Nut Festival returns this Saturday, November 5 from 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at the Madera District Fairgrounds. This tradition that spans over a decade features a day with delicious pomegranate products, specialties from local nut vendors, music, and scrumptious cooking demonstrations. There will […]
