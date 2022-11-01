Read full article on original website
KWTX
Marlin residents to vote on two multi-million dollar Marlin ISD bonds that would improve schools, increase taxes
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Marlin ISD has two multi-million dollar propositions on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election, and, while the propositions would completely renovate and revamp Marlin ISD schools and facilities, it would also increase residents’ taxes. Proposition A is a $24 million bond that would renovate...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
KWTX
‘It’s now or never:’ Three McLennan County school districts ask voters to pass proposition that would raise taxes to benefit schools
MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Three Central Texas school districts will have additional propositions on voters’ ballots this election to improve schools and help teachers. Crawford ISD, West ISD and China Spring ISD are proposing changes to the tax rate. “We are running out of classroom space, they are...
Killeen ISD wins grant to replace school buses with electric vehicles
KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Independent School District will be doing their part to clear the air in Texas soon. The district has been named a winner of the Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program. KISD will be awarded 25 electric buses, as well as $9,875,000 to improve the...
KWTX
Bomb threats disrupt operations at hospitals in Waco, Temple
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bomb threats disrupted operations at two hospitals in Waco, and another in Temple, Thursday afternoon before the all-clear was issued and operations allowed to resume. Employees and patients at Ascension Providence Hospital at 6901 Medical Parkway in Waco were the first to be allowed back inside...
KWTX
Water main break causes traffic
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Residents in neighborhoods off Chapel Road in Waco woke up to no running water. According to the Public Works Department water services were shut off following a water line break Friday morning. A number of homes, at least one apartment complex, and possibly an early childhood...
WacoTrib.com
Eight companies eyeing Waco would spend combined $2 billion
Eight businesses interested in Waco and McLennan County would invest more than $2 billion combined getting operational, McLennan County commissioners learned Tuesday. County Judge Scott Felton said the figure is significantly higher than what county officials usually hear during monthly reports on Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce recruitment efforts. Chamber...
Workforce Solutions teams up with Ft. Hood for hiring event
BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is partnering with Fort Hood for the annual Hiring Red, White & You! Hiring Event for the first time ever. This event connects veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses with employers. The Killeen-Temple metro area is home to at least 64,000 veterans. The […]
fox44news.com
Temple fuel spill leads to I-35 closures
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – All southbound Interstate 35 lanes, near Exit #303, were closed early Friday morning due to a fuel spill. Temple Police officers responded to the accident around 1 a.m., which involved two 18-wheelers. The lanes were shut down while officers were diverting traffic off of the highway.
WacoTrib.com
Waco fastener firm to invest $9.1M, expand to staff to 504 under city-county deal
Howmet Fastening Systems is pursuing a business grant from the city of Waco and McLennan County as it pledges to expand its plant, install $9.1 million in new equipment and create 17 new full-time positions. The Waco City Council will vote Tuesday on giving Howmet a five-year break on personal...
Gatesville Messenger
Time running out for Fennimore Street house
A lack of progress in repair work at 308 Fennimore St. has prompted the Gatesville City Council to move one step closer to ordering the demolition of the house. The house was identified as being a substandard structure in 2021. A Waco man, Dennis Berry, who was making repairs to the home was required to present a renovation plan to the Council in December 2021.
Burning Up The Dance Floor: Unity Line Dancers form bonds while two-stepping their way across Central Texas
KILLEEN, Texas — Line dancing, we've all seen it before. It is when a group of dancers stand side-by-side in one or more lines as they perform a series of dance moves. For one group of Central Texans, it means so much more, as they are taking on the physical and mental benefits of dancing one two step at a time.
Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport Concourse Needs a Name
The Killeen, Texas City Council is naming a concourse at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and they're giving citizens of K-Town an opportunity to vote for the new name they like best. You can even recommend a name if you know of someone who deserves the honor. Still Boarding. You...
KWTX
Special events in Waco are attracting more tourists, boosting economy
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - From Silobration to rowing competitions, events in Waco are bringing more footsteps to the area. More visitors result in additional money for the city’s economy. Waco’s interim director of Conventions and Tourism, Dan Quandt, said September’s occupancy here was 72.3 percent, the highest of all...
fox44news.com
Protest over drag show at Fajita Kings in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Golden Girls trivia and drag show brought a lot of attention to the city of Temple. Fajita Kings in Temple received a lot of backlash from the community for hosting this event, and it shared on its Facebook page saying the event will continue to go on and that this is just another business day for them.
Waco's Tree of Angels event is back
WACO, Texas — Editor's Note | The videos above and below are from previous segments on Christmas and Tree of Angels. Annually, the McLennan County Crime Victims Coalition helps the Waco PD Victim Services Unit in remembering and honoring people who have been the victims of crimes in the neighborhood.
KWTX
Diageo’s acquisition of Waco’s Balcones sparks mixed reaction among locals
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Diageo, which bills itself as the world’s best brand builder for premium drinks, this week announced it had acquired Waco-based Balcones Distilling, who it recognized as “one of the leading producers of American Single Malt Whisky in the United States.”. Diageo praised the distiller’s...
Bryan, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Gone Cold: The 'execution' of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane Lara
"When you become the victim of murder, somebody has taken your ability to be a better person… and they stole that from Mary." An execution. That is how Bell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Corey Powell described the brutal murder of Little River-Academy's Mary Jane Lara nearly 20 years ago.
WacoTrib.com
Waco graffiti ordinance would offer free removal, fines for violations
Waco property owners who do not heed warnings about graffiti could soon face city fines under a proposed ordinance that officials said is meant to address a minor but growing problem. The new ordinance would require the city to notify owners about graffiti on their property and offer to remove...
