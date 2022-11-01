Increased Mortality From Comorbid Cancer and Cardiovascular Disease Associated With Increased Social Vulnerability

Read full article on original website
Related
ascopost.com
Effect of Invitation to Colonoscopy Screening on Risk of Colorectal Cancer and Risk of Mortality: The NordICC Trial
In a pragmatic trial reported in The New England Journal of Medicine, Bretthauer et al, on behalf of the Nordic-European Initiative on Colorectal Cancer (NordICC) Study Group, found a reduced risk of colorectal cancer diagnosis but no significant reduction in disease-specific mortality among patients invited to a single colonoscopy screening (of whom 42% underwent screening) vs those not invited to screening.
ascopost.com
Cell-Free DNA Profiling in Patients With Advanced Cancers May Lead to Early Detection of Myeloid Malignancies
Researchers have found that an incidental finding of clonal hematopoiesis in liquid biopsies can be used to trigger hematologic tests to assess the risk of developing myeloid malignancies, according to a new study published by Tagliamento et al in the European Journal of Cancer. The findings were also presented at the 34th European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC)–National Cancer Institute (NCI)–American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (Abstract 22).
ascopost.com
Telisotuzumab Vedotin Plus Erlotinib in c-Met Protein–Expressing NSCLC
In a phase Ib trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, D. Ross Camidge, MD, PhD, and colleagues found that the combination of telisotuzumab vedotin and erlotinib showed activity in c-Met protein–expressing advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including those with an EGFR mutation and prior EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor treatment.
ascopost.com
Sequential Dosing of Olaparib and Adavosertib in Patients With Advanced Tumors
Olaparib and adavosertib can be safely used to treat patients with cancers that are driven by certain mutations occurring in response to DNA damage if they are given in sequence rather than concurrently, according to a novel study published by Yap et al in the European Journal of Cancer. The findings were also presented at the 34th European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC)–National Cancer Institute (NCI)–American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (Abstract 9).
ascopost.com
KEYNOTE-716: Distant Metastasis–Free Survival With Adjuvant Pembrolizumab in Resected Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma
As reported in The Lancet Oncology by Georgina V. Long, MBBS, PhD, and colleagues, an analysis from the phase III KEYNOTE-716 trial has shown significant improvement in the secondary endpoint of distant metastasis–free survival with adjuvant pembrolizumab vs placebo in resected stage IIB or IIC cutaneous melanoma. An interim...
ascopost.com
Focal Adhesion Kinase Inhibitor in Patients With Meningioma and Somatic NF2 Mutations
As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Priscilla K. Brastianos, MD, PhD, and colleagues, the phase II Alliance A071401 trial showed activity of the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor GSK2256098 in patients with recurrent or progressive grade 1 to 3 meningioma and somatic NF2 mutations. As stated by...
ascopost.com
FDA Approves Oral MEK Inhibitor Cobimetinib for Histiocytic Neoplasms
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved cobimetinib (Cotellic), an oral inhibitor of MEK1 and MEK2, for the treatment of adult patients with the family of blood diseases known as histiocytic neoplasms. These diseases include Erdheim-Chester disease, Rosai-Dorfman disease, and Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Cobimetinib was previously approved to...
ascopost.com
The NordICC Trial: The Devil Is in the Details
Colorectal cancer ranks third among cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States, with an estimated 106,000 new cases and 52,000 deaths anticipated in 2022.1 Colorectal cancer rates have declined by approximately 2% per year from 2014 to 2018 in people over the age of 50 years, which is thought to be partly related to more widespread uptake of colorectal cancer screening. Because the best screening test is the one that gets done, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and other medical societies recommend several options for colorectal screening, including colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, fecal occult blood testing (FOBT), fecal immunochemical testing (FIT), and computed tomography colonography.
Comments / 0