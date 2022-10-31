Rogaratinib vs Chemotherapy in Previously Treated Patients With Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma and FGFR1/3 mRNA Overexpression

Colorectal cancer ranks third among cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States, with an estimated 106,000 new cases and 52,000 deaths anticipated in 2022.1 Colorectal cancer rates have declined by approximately 2% per year from 2014 to 2018 in people over the age of 50 years, which is thought to be partly related to more widespread uptake of colorectal cancer screening. Because the best screening test is the one that gets done, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and other medical societies recommend several options for colorectal screening, including colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, fecal occult blood testing (FOBT), fecal immunochemical testing (FIT), and computed tomography colonography.

