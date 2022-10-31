ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rogaratinib vs Chemotherapy in Previously Treated Patients With Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma and FGFR1/3 mRNA Overexpression

By Matthew Stenger
 4 days ago
Focal Adhesion Kinase Inhibitor in Patients With Meningioma and Somatic NF2 Mutations

As reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology by Priscilla K. Brastianos, MD, PhD, and colleagues, the phase II Alliance A071401 trial showed activity of the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) inhibitor GSK2256098 in patients with recurrent or progressive grade 1 to 3 meningioma and somatic NF2 mutations. As stated by...
Telisotuzumab Vedotin Plus Erlotinib in c-Met Protein–Expressing NSCLC

In a phase Ib trial reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, D. Ross Camidge, MD, PhD, and colleagues found that the combination of telisotuzumab vedotin and erlotinib showed activity in c-Met protein–expressing advanced non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including those with an EGFR mutation and prior EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor treatment.
Effect of Invitation to Colonoscopy Screening on Risk of Colorectal Cancer and Risk of Mortality: The NordICC Trial

In a pragmatic trial reported in The New England Journal of Medicine, Bretthauer et al, on behalf of the Nordic-European Initiative on Colorectal Cancer (NordICC) Study Group, found a reduced risk of colorectal cancer diagnosis but no significant reduction in disease-specific mortality among patients invited to a single colonoscopy screening (of whom 42% underwent screening) vs those not invited to screening.
Sequential Dosing of Olaparib and Adavosertib in Patients With Advanced Tumors

Olaparib and adavosertib can be safely used to treat patients with cancers that are driven by certain mutations occurring in response to DNA damage if they are given in sequence rather than concurrently, according to a novel study published by Yap et al in the European Journal of Cancer. The findings were also presented at the 34th European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC)–National Cancer Institute (NCI)–American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (Abstract 9).
Cell-Free DNA Profiling in Patients With Advanced Cancers May Lead to Early Detection of Myeloid Malignancies

Researchers have found that an incidental finding of clonal hematopoiesis in liquid biopsies can be used to trigger hematologic tests to assess the risk of developing myeloid malignancies, according to a new study published by Tagliamento et al in the European Journal of Cancer. The findings were also presented at the 34th European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC)–National Cancer Institute (NCI)–American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (Abstract 22).
Managing Primary Prophylactic Colony-Stimulating Factor Use in Patients Receiving Regimens Associated With Intermediate Risk for Febrile Neutropenia

In a study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Dawn L. Hershman, MD, MS, FASCO, and colleagues found that a standing order entry (SOE) for vs an alert against use of primary prophylactic colony-stimulating factor (PP-CSF) for patients receiving first-line regimens for cancer associated with an intermediate risk of febrile neutropenia resulted in greater use of PP-CSF but no difference in the incidence of febrile neutropenia.
FDA Approves Oral MEK Inhibitor Cobimetinib for Histiocytic Neoplasms

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved cobimetinib (Cotellic), an oral inhibitor of MEK1 and MEK2, for the treatment of adult patients with the family of blood diseases known as histiocytic neoplasms. These diseases include Erdheim-Chester disease, Rosai-Dorfman disease, and Langerhans cell histiocytosis. Cobimetinib was previously approved to...
Researchers Identify Specific Mutations in the BRAF Gene That May Affect Response to Treatment and Survival in Adult Brain Cancers

Researchers have identified a range of genetic mutations in gliomas that may help them understand how different mutations in the BRAF gene interact with other gene mutations—and which ones are more susceptible to targeted treatments in adults—according to a new study published by Schreck et al in the European Journal of Cancer. The findings were also presented at the 34th European Organisation for Research and Treatment of Cancer (EORTC)–National Cancer Institute (NCI)–American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics (Abstract 3).
The NordICC Trial: The Devil Is in the Details

Colorectal cancer ranks third among cancer deaths in both men and women in the United States, with an estimated 106,000 new cases and 52,000 deaths anticipated in 2022.1 Colorectal cancer rates have declined by approximately 2% per year from 2014 to 2018 in people over the age of 50 years, which is thought to be partly related to more widespread uptake of colorectal cancer screening. Because the best screening test is the one that gets done, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force and other medical societies recommend several options for colorectal screening, including colonoscopy, flexible sigmoidoscopy, fecal occult blood testing (FOBT), fecal immunochemical testing (FIT), and computed tomography colonography.
