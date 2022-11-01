Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
When Should You Be Concerned About Thyroid Nodules?
According to the British Thyroid Foundation, the thyroid gland — which is situated in the neck — produces the thyroid hormones known as thyroxine (T4) and triiodothyronine (T3). These hormones travel to the bloodstream and influence how your cells and tissues work. However, thyroid disorders, such as the abnormal growth of thyroid cells, can occur in some people. These are known as thyroid nodules (via The American Thyroid Association). Most thyroid nodules are non-cancerous — however, a small number are.
MedicineNet.com
What Does It Mean If eGFR Is High?
Glomerular filtration rate (GFR) is a crucial marker of renal (kidney) health. Estimated GFR (eGFR) is a mathematical construct based on the age, sex, ethnicity, and serum creatinine level of a person. This is typically determined through the laboratory's analysis of the blood sample and reported together with the serum creatinine result.
Medical News Today
What is a medullary stroke?
A medullary stroke affects the part of the brain called the medulla. There are two main types of medullary stroke. Although they can present with very different symptoms, the treatment options are similar. This article provides an in-depth guide to medullary stroke. It details its symptoms, diagnosis, and management. It...
reviewofoptometry.com
How Hypertension and Stroke Affect the Eye
This month in Review of Optometry, multiple ODs explain the connection between the eye and various systemic conditions, including hypertension, stroke, sleep disorders, COVID-19, diabetes, thyroid eye disease and more. Check out the other articles featured in the October issue:. Comanaging Outside of Eye Care:. Making the Connection:. Hypertension affects...
MedicalXpress
Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors, according to new study
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, Ph.D., of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about 50% of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the way for treatments that have the potential to prevent heart failure in nearly half a million people a year in the United States, and many millions more worldwide.
ajmc.com
Diabetic Kidney Disease Progression Associated With Changes in Muscle, Fat Amounts
Patients with type 2 diabetes with a high to very high prognostic risk of diabetic kidney disease were more likely to have a reduced rectus femoris cross-sectional area, a measure of muscle mass in the lower body, and an increased visceral fat area. A study published in Frontiers in Endocrinology...
2minutemedicine.com
Polycystic ovarian syndrome is associated with an increased risk of pancreatic cancer
1. Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) diagnosis puts women at 1.9 times higher risk of pancreatic cancer. 2. PCOS was an independent risk factor for the development of pancreatic cancer even after adjusting for type 2 diabetes. Evidence Rating Level: 3 (Average) Study Rundown: Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is positively associated...
What To Know About Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is a dangerous disease that affects any area of your liver, according to the National Health Service (NHS). This vital organ is located in the top right region of your abdomen, above the stomach, and plays an integral role in removing harmful toxins. In addition, it releases compounds that help with digestion, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, liver cancer does impact a large population in the U.S. In fact, around 25,000 males and 11,000 women are diagnosed with liver cancer every year. And approximately 19,000 men and 9,000 women lose their lives to it. Luckily, the numbers are now declining.
TODAY.com
Why do colon cancer tumors grow so fast? Study identifies new gene that may play a role
A newly identified colon cancer gene may drive the disease by making the environment in the vicinity of tumors more hospitable to them, researchers say. The gene, which appears to speed tumor growth by pumping up inflammation around it, may offer insights into lifestyle changes, as well as potential therapies, to help slow growth down, according to the report published in Nature Communications.
MedicalXpress
New study shows recently diagnosed adult cancer survivors at higher risk for bone fractures
Adult cancer survivors, particularly those diagnosed within five years and/or have a history of chemotherapy, have an increased risk for bone fractures, specifically pelvic and vertebral fractures, compared to older adults without cancer, according to a new large study by researchers at the American Cancer Society (ACS). Also, survivors who...
cohaitungchi.com
Difference Between Primary and Secondary Hypertension
Primary hypertension is abnormally high blood pressure of greater than 130 over 80 where the cause is not known. Secondary hypertension is also unusually high blood pressure but it is where the cause of the condition is known. What is Primary Hypertension?. Definition:. Symptoms and prevention:. Diagnosis and causes:. Risk...
physiciansweekly.com
Frailty and Sacubitril/Valsartan in Heart Failure Patients
Frailty is an issue that is becoming more and more prevalent, and patients who are frail are less likely to obtain novel pharmacologic treatments because the risk-benefit profile is seen to be less favorable than in patients who are not fragile. In the PARAGON-HF (Prospective Comparison of ARNI With ARB Global Outcomes in Heart Failure With Preserved Ejection Fraction) trial, 4,796 patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction were randomized researchers for a study examined the efficacy of sacubitril/valsartan according to frailty status.
physiciansweekly.com
Surgical Repair of Pelvic Organ Prolapse in Women With Lower Urinary Tract Symptoms
For a study, researchers sought to determine whether lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and urodynamic data correlate before and after surgical therapy for pelvic organ prolapse (POP). In the prospective analysis, 74 patients with stage II or higher anterior POP associated with LUTS and qualified for surgical POP correction were...
Medical News Today
Portal vein thrombosis: What to know
Portal vein thrombosis means that there is a blood clot in the portal vein. This vein carries blood to the liver. A clot can fully or partially block the portal vein, as well as blood flow to the liver. It can occur in people with liver disease, such as cirrhosis,...
KXLY
Trajectories of CKD Symptoms May Predict Later Health Outcomes
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Distinct trajectories of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may predict subsequent health outcomes, according to a study published online Oct. 28 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology. Moustapha Faye, M.D., from CHRU-Nancy in France, and colleagues aimed to identify...
Fatty Liver Disease Linked to Greater Risk for Dementia
Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and the risk for dementia appear to be associated, especially in people who also have cardiovascular problems, according to findings published recently in Neurology. Arising from the accumulation of fat in the liver, NAFLD and its more severe form, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), are responsible for...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Some Type 2 Diabetes Drugs Linked to Higher or Lower Dementia Risk
The category of type 2 diabetes drugs known as sulfonylureas may raise the risk for dementia, while thiazolidinediones (TZDs) may lower the risk for dementia, according to a new study published in the journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research and Care. Dementia, or advanced cognitive impairment, is connected to both type...
MedicalXpress
Multiomics study of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Scientists at deCODE genetics, a subsidiary of Amgen, published today a large genome-wide association study on nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in Nature Genetics. Sequence variants that associate with NAFLD were identified, including rare, protective loss-of-function variants that point to potential drug targets. Plasma proteomic analyses provided further insight into the pathogenesis of NAFLD.
ascopost.com
Researchers Discover Differences in Response to Pembrolizumab Among Patients With Endometrial Cancer
Researchers discovered a differential clinical response to pembrolizumab in patients with Lynch-like (mutated) vs methylated microsatellite instability–high endometrial cancer, outlining characteristics of patients who may derive benefit from immune checkpoint blockade antibodies, according to new findings published by Chow et al in Cancer Discovery. Functional defects in DNA mismatch...
