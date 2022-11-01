These criminals may lack scruples, but they do have pretty good taste. Last weekend thieves made off with about 132 bottles of rare wine from the Michelin two-star Coque in Spain, Decanter reported on Thursday. In total, the wines were worth at least 150,000 euros (about the same in US dollars), with some estimates reaching closer to $200,000, according to Food & Wine. Cristina Pérez Olmos, the communications director for the restaurant, told Decanter that the thieves were able to get around security measures that Coque had in place. Apparently, they were able to enter the building next door, and then used...

