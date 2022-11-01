Read full article on original website
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland
The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
Oh No! Texas Pre-K Student Found a Mile Away From Alvin, Texas School
The community of Alvin, Texas (just outside of Houston) had a scare recently when a small child was able to just wander away from their school without raising any red flags. According to WSAZ, a 4-year-old boy by the name of Carter was allowed to just walk away from the school unaccompanied back on October 27. It seems that Carter - a bug rider with a bus rider tag on his backpack - wound up in the line with kids who walk home.
Wow! Old School Diner Inside This Mansion Located in The Woodlands, Texas
This might be the biggest home I have ever heard of, but inside you will find everything you could ever need. This gigantic mansion is located in The Woodlands, Texas just a little over 30 minutes away from the Houston area. Anyone who purchases this place will need to hire multiple people to keep the over 30,000 square foot home looking nice.
Pearland considers creating new TIRZ by the end of 2022
The TIRZ proposed by Allen Boone Humphries Robinson on behalf of the Massey Oaks developer would cover an area along and west of Hwy. 35. (Designed by Jesus Verastegui) Following increased development in southeast Pearland, Pearland City Council discussed the possibility of creating a new tax increment reinvestment zone Oct. 10.
Annual water system flushing in the Silverlake area of Pearland to begin Nov. 1
The annual unidirectional public water system flushing begins Nov. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Water system flushing in the Silverlake area will begin Nov. 1 as part of an annual unidirectional flush conducted by the city of Pearland and Brazoria County. The public water system flushing is a coordinated effort with Brazoria...
La India Bonita reopening in League City in the next few months
La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. (Courtesy Pexels) La India Bonita will reopen in League City this fall or winter. The popular restaurant, which has been closed since 2020 after a vehicle struck its building at 213 E. Main St., will reopen not far away at a former drive-through bank at 401 E. Main St.
Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6
Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
Fort Bend County, Texas Department of Transportation collaborate on $133K bridge replacement projects in Brookshire
TxDOT will provide funding to structurally rehabilitate 11 bridges throughout Fort Bend County, as approved Oct. 25 by Commissioners Court. (Courtesy Pexels) Fort Bend County adopted a resolution with the Texas Department of Transportation to replace or structurally rehabilitate 11 bridges throughout the county. Two of those bridges are located within Precinct 1, near Katy.
Click2Houston.com
Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says
HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
From the desk of Dedrick Johnson MAYOR of Texas City
Dedrick Johnson MAYOR of Texas CityCity of Texas City. What a Journey it has been so far! I have learned so much about our city... and even more about myself! In just TWO YEARS, under the current administration.
Click2Houston.com
Former head baseball coach at Conroe ISD high school gets 7 years for online solicitation of a minor
CONROE, Texas – A former head baseball coach at a Conroe Independent School District high school has been sentenced to seven years in prison for online solicitation of a minor, according to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. Joseph Madison Johnson, 30, a former Caney Creek High School...
Click2Houston.com
Pond problems in The Woodlands; Residents say pond water levels are dropping fast
THE WOODLANDS – Some residents in The Woodlands have been watching the ponds in their neighborhood recede for months. They say the Woodlands Township is dragging its feet and not addressing the issue head-on. “Well, they’re not addressing the fact that the levels are continuing to look deplorable,” notes Wilde Creek resident, Larry Taylor. “It’s quite unnerving and disheartening.”
fox26houston.com
Trick-or-Treater shocks Cypress homeowners who left candy bowl on their front porch
CYPRESS, Texas - A Cypress couple was shocked by the sweet gesture of a young trick-or-treater, the act of kindness was caught on their doorbell camera. "He was just a different one in the crowd you know," said Billy Martinez. Martinez and his wife live in Cypress, the night of...
10 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
virtualbx.com
Houston: H-E-B Anchored Retail Center Launches Initial Phase of Bridgeland Central
Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the Bridgeland Mass Timber office building’s exterior. Image: The Howard Hughes Corporation. Houston (Harris County) — The Howard Hughes Corporation has announced plans for Village Green at Bridgeland Central, the first phase of commercial development of Northwest Houston’s 925-acre mixed-use urban destination in the acclaimed master planned community of Bridgeland.
The Texas City Police Department is holding its 4th Annual Christmas with the Blue this year.
The Texas City Police Department is holding its 4th Annual Christmas with the Blue this year. The events take place in two locations again this year. At the Texas City Police Department on Saturday, December 10th, and at the Mainland City Centre on Saturday, December 17.
kingwood.com
Stranger Danger Notice for Humble Middle School
We want to take every precaution for our students’ safety. With that in mind, I am sharing information with you about a stranger danger incident that was reported today. This morning one of our 7th grade students was walking to the bus stop at Morning Dove Drive and Red Bird Ridge Drive. A man driving a black pick-up truck pulled up alongside the student and asked if the student wanted a ride to school. The student described the driver as an African American male, possibly in his early 40’s. The student told the man no and he proceeded to drive away; however, he then pulled up to the bus stop and stayed at the bus stop for a few minutes before driving away.
El Campo ISD school bus involved in minor accident
EL CAMPO, Texas – On Tuesday morning, the Wharton County Sheriff’s Office reported a minor accident involving an El Campo school bus. The accident occurred at County Road 405 and 406, southeast of El Campo. Six students occupied the school bus at the time of the accident but were not injured, according to authorities. WCSO said the bus slid off...
Angleton, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Click2Houston.com
MacArthur High School temporarily locked down after 4 intruders entered campus, district says
HOUSTON – A high school at Aldine Independent School District was temporarily placed on lockdown after four intruders made their way into the campus Wednesday afternoon, according to district officials. Campus police were alerted after the individuals walked into MacArthur High School without permission, school officials said. One of...
