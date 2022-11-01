ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friendswood, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Houston

New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland

The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
PEARLAND, TX
KTEM NewsRadio

Oh No! Texas Pre-K Student Found a Mile Away From Alvin, Texas School

The community of Alvin, Texas (just outside of Houston) had a scare recently when a small child was able to just wander away from their school without raising any red flags. According to WSAZ, a 4-year-old boy by the name of Carter was allowed to just walk away from the school unaccompanied back on October 27. It seems that Carter - a bug rider with a bus rider tag on his backpack - wound up in the line with kids who walk home.
ALVIN, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are 5 events to check out in Conroe, Montgomery this weekend, Nov. 3-6

Check out these five events in Conroe, Montgomery Nov. 3-6. (Community Impact staff) Surfside Nutrition is hosting a block party featuring a special on all loaded teas. Other attractions include raffles and giveaways, and starting at 4 p.m., the entire block will be shut down with vendors and other activities. 4-7 p.m. Free (admission). 12621 Hwy. 105 W., Conroe. 936-588-1866.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fort Bend County, Texas Department of Transportation collaborate on $133K bridge replacement projects in Brookshire

TxDOT will provide funding to structurally rehabilitate 11 bridges throughout Fort Bend County, as approved Oct. 25 by Commissioners Court. (Courtesy Pexels) Fort Bend County adopted a resolution with the Texas Department of Transportation to replace or structurally rehabilitate 11 bridges throughout the county. Two of those bridges are located within Precinct 1, near Katy.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Firefighters battling blaze at shopping center in west Houston, HFD says

HOUSTON – Firefighters are battling a blaze at a shopping center in west Houston Friday, officials with the Houston Fire Department said. Firefighters received reports about a shopping center on fire at 2655 Winrock. Officials said when they arrived at the scene, they began performing extinguishing efforts to put...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Pond problems in The Woodlands; Residents say pond water levels are dropping fast

THE WOODLANDS – Some residents in The Woodlands have been watching the ponds in their neighborhood recede for months. They say the Woodlands Township is dragging its feet and not addressing the issue head-on. “Well, they’re not addressing the fact that the levels are continuing to look deplorable,” notes Wilde Creek resident, Larry Taylor. “It’s quite unnerving and disheartening.”
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

10 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
TOMBALL, TX
virtualbx.com

Houston: H-E-B Anchored Retail Center Launches Initial Phase of Bridgeland Central

Feature Illustration: Artist rendering of the Bridgeland Mass Timber office building’s exterior. Image: The Howard Hughes Corporation. Houston (Harris County) — The Howard Hughes Corporation has announced plans for Village Green at Bridgeland Central, the first phase of commercial development of Northwest Houston’s 925-acre mixed-use urban destination in the acclaimed master planned community of Bridgeland.
HOUSTON, TX
kingwood.com

Stranger Danger Notice for Humble Middle School

We want to take every precaution for our students’ safety. With that in mind, I am sharing information with you about a stranger danger incident that was reported today. This morning one of our 7th grade students was walking to the bus stop at Morning Dove Drive and Red Bird Ridge Drive. A man driving a black pick-up truck pulled up alongside the student and asked if the student wanted a ride to school. The student described the driver as an African American male, possibly in his early 40’s. The student told the man no and he proceeded to drive away; however, he then pulled up to the bus stop and stayed at the bus stop for a few minutes before driving away.
HUMBLE, TX
High School Football PRO

Angleton, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Kempner High School football team will have a game with Angleton High School on November 03, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ANGLETON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy