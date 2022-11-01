ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, ME

mainebiz.biz

Boothbay design/build firm Knickerbocker expands with landscape architecture

Knickerbocker Group, a Boothbay-based designer and builder of high-end homes and commercial spaces, said Wednesday it would launch a landscape architecture practice as part of its services. With nearly 45 years of designing and constructing custom homes and buildings throughout Maine, the new practice is expected to integrate with the...
BOOTHBAY, ME
mainebiz.biz

Top Gun program seeks Maine startup mavericks

Maine's Top Gun accelerator program is seeking applications from startup mavericks for the 2023 edition, and the chance to compete for a $25,000 cash prize in a statewide showcase event. Applications are open through Nov. 30 for the next edition of the program, which is organized by the Maine Center...
PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Target announces more details about newest Maine store

AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
AUBURN, ME
WMTW

Chipotle cited for unlawfully closing Maine restaurant

AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Chipotle alleging that the company unlawfully closed its store in Augusta. The complaint also alleges that Chipotle fired the employees of the store because those employees supported efforts to join a union and that the company actively tried to discourage employees from doing so.
AUGUSTA, ME
mainebiz.biz

Casting a wider net: Free program helps fishermen start aquaculture farms

Since Aquaculture in Shared Waters began in 2013, over 400 people have completed the course, 30 new aquaculture businesses have been established, and 60 have expanded or are still in business. Applications are being accepted until Dec. 1 for those who want to join the ranks and complete the free...
BELFAST, ME
Kool AM

New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’

Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
AUBURN, ME
mainebiz.biz

Auburn's affordable housing stock gets a boost

A $250,000 grant from the Maine State Housing Authority will help Auburn homeowners add at least 15 accessory dwelling units to city properties. The units, which can be no larger than 800 square feet, will be offered at affordable rates to low-to-moderate income residents. The program was proposed by Mayor Jason Levesque this summer as a way to provide monetary incentives to qualified residents for up to 15% of actual construction costs, with a maximum of $30,000 per new unit constructed.
AUBURN, ME
Big Country 96.9

89-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine

An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.
THOMASTON, ME
B98.5

Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend

By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

New director hired to lead fight against mental illness in Maine

The former president of Health Equity Alliance in Bangor has been hired to lead the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Jennifer Thompson began her role as the new executive director at the organization on Nov. 1. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in...
BANGOR, ME
mainepublic.org

Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end

A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
MAINE STATE

