mainebiz.biz
Boothbay design/build firm Knickerbocker expands with landscape architecture
Knickerbocker Group, a Boothbay-based designer and builder of high-end homes and commercial spaces, said Wednesday it would launch a landscape architecture practice as part of its services. With nearly 45 years of designing and constructing custom homes and buildings throughout Maine, the new practice is expected to integrate with the...
mainebiz.biz
Top Gun program seeks Maine startup mavericks
Maine's Top Gun accelerator program is seeking applications from startup mavericks for the 2023 edition, and the chance to compete for a $25,000 cash prize in a statewide showcase event. Applications are open through Nov. 30 for the next edition of the program, which is organized by the Maine Center...
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
mainebiz.biz
Anchors aweigh: Portland, Bar Harbor to vote on cruise ship visitor limits
Maine hosts an estimated 36 million visitors a year, contributing $7 billion to the economy. Many of those visitors are crowding beaches, shops and restaurants in July and August. One of the goals of the tourism industry has been to take advantage of the warm "shoulder seasons" — and a...
Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months
BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home. In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.
WMTW
Target announces more details about newest Maine store
AUBURN, Maine — The new Target store in Auburn opens this weekend, and we are now learning new details about the store and its plans. The company previously announced that a grand opening will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6. The store is opening in the former Kmart store on Center Street. The store is approximately 105,000 square feet.
WPFO
DEP finds inaction by owners of Midcoast power plant poses 'threat' to public, environment
WISCASSET (WGME) -- New documents obtained by the CBS13 I-Team show a former power station on Maine's Midcoast continues to pose a threat to public health and to the environment, decades after it was shuttered. Mason Station, a former oil-fired power plant in Wiscasset, has sat vacant since the early...
WMTW
Chipotle cited for unlawfully closing Maine restaurant
AUGUSTA, Maine — The National Labor Relations Board has issued a complaint against Chipotle alleging that the company unlawfully closed its store in Augusta. The complaint also alleges that Chipotle fired the employees of the store because those employees supported efforts to join a union and that the company actively tried to discourage employees from doing so.
mainebiz.biz
Casting a wider net: Free program helps fishermen start aquaculture farms
Since Aquaculture in Shared Waters began in 2013, over 400 people have completed the course, 30 new aquaculture businesses have been established, and 60 have expanded or are still in business. Applications are being accepted until Dec. 1 for those who want to join the ranks and complete the free...
New Maine Target Store Opens Days Before ‘Official Opening’
Last month, we got word that the new Target store in Auburn was going to be opening on November 6. According to an article on WGME's website, the store was open on Tuesday - about a week ahead of the projected opening date. A stream of local celebs, including Auburn's Mayor Levesque, stopped in to check out the new store.
Planned Power Outage for November 3rd – Route 3 Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville
Versant Power is advising customers along Route 3 in Bar Harbor, Trenton and Somesville that there will be a planned intermittent power outage on Thursday, November 3rd, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting approximately 4 hours. The outage is necessary so crews can make repairs safely, improve reliability and prevent...
mainebiz.biz
Auburn's affordable housing stock gets a boost
A $250,000 grant from the Maine State Housing Authority will help Auburn homeowners add at least 15 accessory dwelling units to city properties. The units, which can be no larger than 800 square feet, will be offered at affordable rates to low-to-moderate income residents. The program was proposed by Mayor Jason Levesque this summer as a way to provide monetary incentives to qualified residents for up to 15% of actual construction costs, with a maximum of $30,000 per new unit constructed.
mainepublic.org
Ahead of the midterm election, young immigrant voters detail their concerns and hopes for Maine
There are two Somali Americans running for seats in the Maine Legislature this year, and a growing number of Mainers from immigrant backgrounds are seeking, and winning, positions in municipal government. Still, some say much more representation is needed in the state. That's one point that came up during a...
89-Year-Old Man Struck, Killed While Crossing Route 1 in Thomaston, Maine
An 89-year-old Connecticut man died Wednesday evening after he was struck by a car while crossing Route 1 in Thomaston. The Courier-Gazette reports the man was struck just before 6:00 p.m. in front of the Hampton Inn, where he was staying. Thomaston Police Chief Tim Hoppe said the man had bought an ice cream at a dairy bar across the street from the Hampton Inn and was hurrying back to the hotel when he was struck.
Maine Will Experience A Late Fall “Heatwave” This Weekend
By now, most normal people have packed away all of their "summer" clothes. T-Shirts, short pants, light jackets, etc. Well, you may end up needing some of those clothes this weekend. It looks like we are going to be dealing with some unseasonably warm temperatures this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
mainebiz.biz
New director hired to lead fight against mental illness in Maine
The former president of Health Equity Alliance in Bangor has been hired to lead the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Jennifer Thompson began her role as the new executive director at the organization on Nov. 1. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in...
WGME
Maine restaurant group accused of withholding tips, overtime from employees
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – The owners of several restaurants in Maine are accused of withholding more than $100,000 in tips and overtime from employees. The U.S. Department of Labor reports that "El Grand Rodeo," which owns El Rodeo in South Portland, Brunswick and Azul Tequila in Gorham, failed to pay overtime and kept portions of tip money.
mainepublic.org
Municipalities warn of impeding crisis for 8,500 Maine households, with rent relief nearing an end
A legislative commission will recommend that the governor declare a state of emergency, as Maine's emergency rental assistance program is approaching its final days. More than 8,500 households across Maine were receiving benefits as of last week under this program, which was designed to distribute federal relief money to people who needed help paying their rent or utility bills during the pandemic. It also put unhoused Mainers in hotel and motel rooms.
mainepublic.org
Bangor jury finds race discrimination, awards $3M to former EMMC employee
A federal jury in Bangor has awarded $3 million to a former employee of the Eastern Maine Medical Center, who says he was discriminated against when fired from his job three years ago. David Ako Annan is an immigrant from Ghana. He says he sued the hospital because his supervisor...
WMTW
Cost of heating oil approaches $5.50 a gallon as Mainers face challenges signing up for assistance
With the cost of a gallon of home heating oil now approaching $5.50 a gallon, some Mainers are getting nervous. 8 Investigates received an email from a Lewiston woman talking about her frustration in signing up for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP). That program allows for income-qualified Mainers to receive a $500 credit toward their oil bill.
