Oregon State

Portland Tribune

Oregon hits record 3 million for voter registrations

But statewide return rate for ballots is just 29% just days before Nov. 8 election; Multnomah County lags.Oregon has hit the 3 million mark in voter registrations, but as the 2022 election campaign goes into its final days, only 29% of voters have returned their ballots. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reported the milestone on Friday, Nov. 4. "Over the last 40 years, Republicans and Democrats have worked together to build a system that is consistently ranked as the most accessible voting system in America," Fagan said in a statement. "Just like our beautiful coast and mountain ranges, strong tribal...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate

Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 6 months and counting to Oregon Real ID deadline

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Thursday marks six...
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

Oregon Voter Turnout Lagging

We are just days away from election day 2022. And despite several statewide races, including Governor, U.S. Senate and all House positions, at last report, voter turnout across Oregon is just over 19%. That figure is lower than many experts expected. Oregon State University Political Science Associate Professor Chris Stout...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Meet Leon Noble, the Libertarian candidate for Oregon governor

He’s running for governor. He’s on your ballot. You may never have heard of him. Leon Noble, the Libertarian candidate, is running a decidedly low-key, low-cost campaign. He’s from Newport and describes himself as a self-employed entrepreneur. Noble says he wants to protect our constitutional rights and...
OREGON STATE
The Hill

Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll

Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

My view: Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians

At Congress and Legislature, steps should be taken to rein in the power of pharmacy benefit managers. For many rural Oregonians, picking up prescription medications is an exercise in patience — and frustration. Across our state, patients are forced to drive hundreds of miles to the closest pharmacy and sometimes wait several hours to pick up essential, life-saving medications. Last year, Bi-Mart made the decision to close all 60 of its Pacific Northwest pharmacies. The impact it's had on wait times isn't just aggravating for patients. It's a "canary in the coal mine" for the future of our state's rural...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely

PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger

Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Oregon Secretary of State’s Office Address Ballot Distribution Glitch

EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
OREGON STATE
kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon voter turnout surpasses 20% with a week to go

Voter turnout reached 21% by the end of the day Tuesday, state elections officials reported, leaving the other 79% of voters just seven days to get their ballots postmarked or turned in to county election offices to have their votes count. So far, statewide turnout has failed to keep pace...
OREGON STATE
KGW

What are Oregon ballot measures 112 and 113? Here's the breakdown

PORTLAND, Ore. — It probably comes as no surprise to Oregonians to hear that their State Constitution bans slavery. But some people might be surprised to learn there's an exception: just like the U.S. Constitution, the Oregon Constitution technically does allow involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ More than just 3 on Oregon governor ballot: Meet Donice Smith

From watching the political ads and the election coverage, you might assume there are three people running for Oregon governor. The big three are Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Allen Schauffler introduces you to one of the other two — Constitution Party candidate Donice...
OREGON STATE

