Read full article on original website
Related
Oregon hits record 3 million for voter registrations
But statewide return rate for ballots is just 29% just days before Nov. 8 election; Multnomah County lags.Oregon has hit the 3 million mark in voter registrations, but as the 2022 election campaign goes into its final days, only 29% of voters have returned their ballots. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan reported the milestone on Friday, Nov. 4. "Over the last 40 years, Republicans and Democrats have worked together to build a system that is consistently ranked as the most accessible voting system in America," Fagan said in a statement. "Just like our beautiful coast and mountain ranges, strong tribal...
Here are the 4 statewide measures Oregon is voting on in the 2022 election
Oregon voters will weigh in on four statewide ballot measures in the 2022 general election Nov. 8, including nationally watched Measure 114, a gun control measure considered among the strictest in the nation. They will also consider three other measures: Measure 113, which would penalize lawmaker walkouts, Measure 111, which...
klcc.org
Oregon Senate District 6 pits longtime state rep versus first-time candidate
Voters in eastern Lane and Linn Counties will be choosing someone new to represent them in the Oregon Senate during this month's election. Until the recent round of redistricting, the area was included in at least four separate Senate districts. The new political boundaries consolidate the region into a single district.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 6 months and counting to Oregon Real ID deadline
Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. Thursday marks six...
pnwag.net
Oregon Voter Turnout Lagging
We are just days away from election day 2022. And despite several statewide races, including Governor, U.S. Senate and all House positions, at last report, voter turnout across Oregon is just over 19%. That figure is lower than many experts expected. Oregon State University Political Science Associate Professor Chris Stout...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Meet Leon Noble, the Libertarian candidate for Oregon governor
He’s running for governor. He’s on your ballot. You may never have heard of him. Leon Noble, the Libertarian candidate, is running a decidedly low-key, low-cost campaign. He’s from Newport and describes himself as a self-employed entrepreneur. Noble says he wants to protect our constitutional rights and...
Republican holds slight advantage in Oregon governor’s race: poll
Republican gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan is leading her Democratic opponent Tina Kotek by 2 percentage points in the race to become Oregon’s next governor, according to the latest Nelson Research poll. About 43 percent of Oregon likely voters backed Drazan while roughly 41 percent supported Kotek, the poll showed.
Measure 110: How effective is Oregon's drug decriminalization law in Ontario?
BOISE, Idaho — Oregonians in Malheur County are raising a red flag about a state law enacted in 2021. It's called Measure 110 and it is a law that decriminalized hard drugs across Oregon, providing treatment instead of conviction. The law hasn’t been working as planned in one part...
My view: Pharmacy wait times are warning sign for Oregonians
At Congress and Legislature, steps should be taken to rein in the power of pharmacy benefit managers. For many rural Oregonians, picking up prescription medications is an exercise in patience — and frustration. Across our state, patients are forced to drive hundreds of miles to the closest pharmacy and sometimes wait several hours to pick up essential, life-saving medications. Last year, Bi-Mart made the decision to close all 60 of its Pacific Northwest pharmacies. The impact it's had on wait times isn't just aggravating for patients. It's a "canary in the coal mine" for the future of our state's rural...
Oregon gun control Measure 114 polls closely
PORTLAND, Ore. — Civil rights leaders and supporters of Measure 114 took their voices to Dawson Park Thursday morning as Election Day is less than a week away. A recent poll put out by Nelson Research — a public opinion research firm based in Salem — asked 577 likely Oregon voters their thoughts on Measure 114.
KGW
Measure 111 could make Oregon the first state to ensure health care access for all
SALEM, Oregon — A measure on the November ballot in Oregon will have people voting on health care. If passed, Measure 111 would amend the state constitution to make Oregon the first state in the country to ensure health care access for all. Proponents of Oregon Measure 111 said...
KTVZ
League of Women Voters of Oregon announces student mock election results: Kotek wins, M. 114 wins approval
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The results are in! Students across Oregon participated the League of Women Voters of Oregon's 2022 Oregon Student Mock Election for a realistic voting experience, endorsed by Gov. Kate Brown and Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. The League of Women Voters of Oregon created a mock...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
elkhornmediagroup.com
Oregon Secretary of State’s Office Address Ballot Distribution Glitch
EASTERN OREGON – (Release from the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office) On Friday, the Oregon Elections Division discovered a software error, which for the past six years has failed to pre-register some 16- and 17-year-olds when they have a qualifying interaction with the DMV. As a result, 7,767 eligible voters in Oregon — out of 2,976,195 registered voters — were not given the opportunity to become automatically registered voters for the 2022 election. The issue has impacted voters during the last 3 election cycles.
ijpr.org
As state’s top school official, Oregon’s next governor will face low achievement, changing grad requirements
Oregon’s next governor will also serve as Oregon’s superintendent of schools. She will be able to appoint a deputy superintendent who will oversee the state’s Department of Education. Oregon spends more of its general fund on education than anything else, though educators and the state’s Quality Education...
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
Oregon voter turnout surpasses 20% with a week to go
Voter turnout reached 21% by the end of the day Tuesday, state elections officials reported, leaving the other 79% of voters just seven days to get their ballots postmarked or turned in to county election offices to have their votes count. So far, statewide turnout has failed to keep pace...
What are Oregon ballot measures 112 and 113? Here's the breakdown
PORTLAND, Ore. — It probably comes as no surprise to Oregonians to hear that their State Constitution bans slavery. But some people might be surprised to learn there's an exception: just like the U.S. Constitution, the Oregon Constitution technically does allow involuntary servitude as a punishment for a crime.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ More than just 3 on Oregon governor ballot: Meet Donice Smith
From watching the political ads and the election coverage, you might assume there are three people running for Oregon governor. The big three are Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. Allen Schauffler introduces you to one of the other two — Constitution Party candidate Donice...
Oregon candidates for governor on COVID-19 vaccine mandate for students
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee has unanimously voted to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of recommended immunizations for children. The CDC will make the next and final decision whether to add it to the next vaccination schedule. Oregon has eight...
Comments / 5