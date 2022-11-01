Read full article on original website
Related
voiceofalexandria.com
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
voiceofalexandria.com
Documents: AG Ellison spoke at conference partially funded by companies he's investigating
(The Center Square) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison claims to be the “People’s Lawyer.” But documents say he spoke at a lavish Hawaii retreat in June 2021 partially funded by companies he’s investigating, including Meta and Google. A 2021 retreat agenda of the Attorney...
voiceofalexandria.com
St. Thomas beat Valparaiso 34-7 for eighth straight victory
VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Grif Wurtz returned a fumble 79 yards for a touchdown and Owen Kanzler went 89 yards for a kickoff-return score and St. Thomas pulled away from Valparaiso 34-7 on Saturday for its eighth-straight win. The Tommies (8-1, 6-0 Pioneer Football League) had three touchdown plays...
voiceofalexandria.com
Burning stictions in place due to expanding drought conditions
(Undated)--The Minnesota DNR is prohibiting open burning in every Minnesota county except Cook, Lake and northern Saint Louis County in Minnesota's Arrowhead due to growing wildfire danger. The Interagency Fire Center in Grand Rapids received over 25 reports of active wildfires Wednesday as strong gusty winds, warm temperatures and low humidity produced near-critical fire weather conditions. Spokeswoman Leanne Langeberg says that "the expanding drought conditions that have really settled in since this summer, along with all that added leaf litter on the ground, and the vegetation like grasses that have dried out, there's more dry fuel available for a wildfire to spark."
voiceofalexandria.com
Charleston Southern turns back Robert Morris 34-21
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — JD Moore scored two touchdowns, Charleston Southern scored the game’s first 20 points, and the Buccaneers defeated Robert Morris 34-21. Moore scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and his 29-yard touchdown run after an interception by Anton Williams gave the Buccaneers a 27-14 lead in the third quarter. The interception and 31-yard scoring drive came shortly after an 81-yard pick-6 by Cosey Scarebrook drew Robert Morris within 20-14. Tony Bartalo’s 11-yard touchdown run gave the Buccaneers a 34-14 lead early in the fourth quarter. Moore finished with 88 yards on 16 carries.
voiceofalexandria.com
Lafayette holds on to defeat Colgate 21-16
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Ah-Shaun Davis threw for one touchdown, Jaden Sutton and Elijah Steward both scored on the ground, and Lafayette defeated Colgate 21-16. The Leopards won despite not scoring in the second half, as their 21-10 halftime lead stood up. The only score of the second half was Michael Brescia’s 38-yard pass to Garrett Oakey in the third quarter. The Raiders failed on a 2-point try as they tried to narrow their deficit to a field goal. Davis completed 13 of 20 passes for 140 yards, his touchdown coming on a 10-yard connection with Carl Smith. Sutton had 83 yards on 22 carries.
Comments / 0