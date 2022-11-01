Casino Del Sol’s Sewailo Golf Club was a beautiful canvas for opening round action of the 2022 Golfweek Senior Desert Showdown. Some of the best senior amateur players from across the country have descended upon Tucson, Arizona, to duke it out in the desert for 54 holes. With players ranging in age from 55 to older than 75, plenty of scores came in under retirement age.

