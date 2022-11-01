ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Golf Digest

Ping's John A. Solheim to receive PGA of America's Distinguished Service Award

When you are bestowed an award previously given to three U.S. Presidents, along with Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus and Lee Trevino, you’re in select company. That’s the elite group John A. Solheim, executive chairman of Ping, will join on Nov. 2 when he receives the PGA of America’s Distinguished Service Award. The honor celebrates those “who display leadership and humanitarian qualities, including integrity, sportsmanship and enthusiasm for the game of golf.”
AdWeek

MPWIS Podcast: Former U.S. Open Doubles Champion on Career Development

Hosted by AMA Marketing Hall of Fame inductee Antonio Lucio, the Adweek Home / Work podcast breaks down the good, bad, ugly and extraordinary of balancing life and work. Tune in. In today’s episode, Adweek’s senior TV reporter Mollie Cahillane sits down with Ilana Kloss, former U.S. doubles champion, CEO...
Golf.com

This equipment innovator brings Callaway’s coolest club creations to life

Every job in golf is a good job. But some gigs — like this equipment innovator (below) — make us especially envious! To browse more Best Jobs in Golf, click each link here: USGA Museum Curator | TaylorMade content creator | Luxury helicopter pilot | Titleist club builder | Superintendent’s dog | Course designer | Gold Putter Vault guardian | Social media content creator | St. Andrews Starter | Course photographer | Pinehurst bartender.
Golf.com

The Best Jobs in Golf: PING Gold Putter Guardian

The PING Gold Putter Vault is one of the most special places in golf. It commemorates every Tour victory with a golden replica of the PING putter they used to win the event. Lesa Clarke is the woman who makes it all possible behind the scenes.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Terry Cook, Don Kuehn among leaders at 2022 Golfweek Senior Desert Showdown

Casino Del Sol’s Sewailo Golf Club was a beautiful canvas for opening round action of the 2022 Golfweek Senior Desert Showdown. Some of the best senior amateur players from across the country have descended upon Tucson, Arizona, to duke it out in the desert for 54 holes. With players ranging in age from 55 to older than 75, plenty of scores came in under retirement age.
TUCSON, AZ

