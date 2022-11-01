ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Christian McCaffrey trade paying off for San Francisco 49ers; Derrick Henry tops 200 yards again versus Houston Texans

By Neil Reynolds
SkySports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Avery Journal-Times

Browns GM: Deshaun Watson to start Week 13

The starting quarterback job in Cleveland belongs to Deshaun Watson as soon as he is eligible to return, Browns general manger Andrew Berry said Wednesday. Watson, 27, will play his first game since Jan. 3, 2021 when the Browns visit his former team, the Houston Texans, for a Week 13 contest on Dec. 4. "It's been great to have him back in the building," Berry said during his bye week...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans

PHILADELPHIA (7-0) at HOUSTON (1-5-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 13½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 5-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Steelers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Source: Texans WR Brandin Cooks out Thursday night vs. Eagles

Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks will not play on "Thursday Night Football" against the Philadelphia Eagles, a league source told ESPN's Ed Werder. Cooks expected to be moved before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, but the Texans' lack of flexibility on trade demands, and the fact that Cooks' $18M salary is fully guaranteed next season, made it impossible to close a deal, the source said.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy