Christian McCaffrey trade paying off for San Francisco 49ers; Derrick Henry tops 200 yards again versus Houston Texans

The starting quarterback job in Cleveland belongs to Deshaun Watson as soon as he is eligible to return, Browns general manger Andrew Berry said Wednesday. Watson, 27, will play his first game since Jan. 3, 2021 when the Browns visit his former team, the Houston Texans, for a Week 13 contest on Dec. 4. "It's been great to have him back in the building," Berry said during his bye week...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO