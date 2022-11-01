Christian McCaffrey trade paying off for San Francisco 49ers; Derrick Henry tops 200 yards again versus Houston Texans

Read full article on original website
Cowboys attempt, but fail to trade for Texans WR Brandin Cooks
The Dallas Cowboys failed to make a move before the expiration of the NFL Trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying.
Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 9 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.
NFL Odds: Eagles vs. Texans prediction, odds and pick – 11/3/2022
The Philadelphia Eagles travel to Texas to face off in an outer conference battle with the Houston Texans on Thursday Night. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series with an Eagles-Texans prediction and pick. The Eagles are coming off a shellacking of the Pittsburgh Steelers, where they destroyed...
Browns GM: Deshaun Watson to start Week 13
The starting quarterback job in Cleveland belongs to Deshaun Watson as soon as he is eligible to return, Browns general manger Andrew Berry said Wednesday. Watson, 27, will play his first game since Jan. 3, 2021 when the Browns visit his former team, the Houston Texans, for a Week 13 contest on Dec. 4. "It's been great to have him back in the building," Berry said during his bye week...
Seahawks Kenneth Walker, Tariq Woolen NFL rookies of month, Geno Smith NFC player of month
Woolen is the first Seattle rookie to win NFL defensive player of the month since Lofa Tatupu in December 2005.
Irvin: Why Christian McCaffrey helps Jimmy Garoppolo, Deebo Samuel
Hall of Famer Michael Irvin joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Monday to share why he thinks Christian McCaffrey will help Jimmy Garoppolo and Deebo Samuel.
SkySports
Are the Green Bay Packers serious about winning? Jeff Reinebold askes the question after team makes no trades on Tuesday
Packers (3-5) fans watched on as their division rivals strengthened, the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings (6-1) bringing in tight end T.J. Hockenson from the Detroit Lions, and the Chicago Bears (3-5) adding star receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers. It is on offense too that the Packers are most...
FOX Sports
Eagles look to improve to 8-0 Thursday against lowly Texans
PHILADELPHIA (7-0) at HOUSTON (1-5-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT, Prime Video. BETTING LINE: Eagles by 13½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. AGAINST THE SPREAD: Eagles 5-2, Texans 3-3-1. SERIES RECORD: Eagles lead 5-0. LAST MEETING: Eagles beat Texans 32-30 on Dec. 23, 2018 in Philadelphia. LAST WEEK: Eagles beat Steelers...
SkySports
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder 'exploring options' to sell the team
A statement released by the Commanders on Wednesday read: "The Snyders remain committed to the team, all of its employees and its countless fans to putting the best product on the field and continuing the work to set the gold standard for workplaces in the NFL." Asked if the Snyders...
SkySports
Odell Beckham Jr: Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants in the race for star receiver's signature
Beckham, according to sources, is targeting November for a return to competitive action in the NFL, fuelling speculation that the free agent receiver is soon to pick a destination for the remainder of the 2022 season. Last year, OBJ agreed to terms with the Los Angeles Rams on November 11...
Texans Two-Step: Houston Better Than in 2021?
Lovie Smith's team is more competitive than David Culley's, but through seven games both squads managed the same number of victories.
ESPN
Source: Texans WR Brandin Cooks out Thursday night vs. Eagles
Houston Texans wideout Brandin Cooks will not play on "Thursday Night Football" against the Philadelphia Eagles, a league source told ESPN's Ed Werder. Cooks expected to be moved before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, but the Texans' lack of flexibility on trade demands, and the fact that Cooks' $18M salary is fully guaranteed next season, made it impossible to close a deal, the source said.
SkySports
2023 NFL Draft: Notre Dame's Michael Mayer is the full package and can join the NFL's elite tight ends
Notre Dame Stadium would previously salute a chunk gain or touchdown from Mayer by playing the chilling Michael Myers piano theme song from the Halloween horror movies. The premise being ironic fun, the connotations of devastating supremacy being no joke. He has compiled a convincing case as the premier tight...
