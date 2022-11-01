Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Washington Ambulance and EMS Employees Issue a Vote of No Confidence in Current Ambulance Administration
At the beginning of the board of supervisors meeting on Tuesday, a group of Washington County Ambulance and EMS workers led by veteran employee Mike Freel presented a vote of no confidence for the current administration of the ambulance service. Freel read a prepared statement to the board, “I’ve seen...
ottumwaradio.com
OPD Investigating Death of ORHC Staffer at Hospital
UPDATE: Eric Carlson, Chair of the Board of Trustees for Ottumwa Regional Health Center provided the following statement. “Dennis Hunger is no longer serving as chief executive officer of Ottumwa Regional Health Center. We have identified interim leadership while we conduct a national search for a replacement. We are committed to doing all that we can to support and advance the critical work of our team at ORHC, and we will provide an update when a new leader has been identified. As a matter of practice, we maintain confidentiality on all matters relating to our employees and providers. Thank you for understanding.“
Albia Newspapers
Rathbun Master Plan being updated
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps), Kansas City District, has prepared a draft Master Plan for Rathbun Lake with an Environmental Assessment and a Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) that are available for public review. These documents were prepared in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, and...
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
KBOE Radio
FREE CLINIC RETURNS TO OSKALOOSA
OSKALOOSA — After a long absence, Free Clinics of Iowa is partnering with Love In the Name of Christ of Mahaska County to bring back clinical offerings to families free of charge. Mahaska Health and Mahaska Drug are community partners with Love INC to help provide services. The clinic,...
kciiradio.com
Washington Man Arrested for Felonious Child Endangerment
The Washington Police Department arrested twenty-three-year-old Timothy Andrew Trepanier for Child Endangerment Resulting in Serious Injury, a Class C Felony. On September 18th, 2022, Washington Police Department officers were asked to accompany Department of Human Services members to a Washington address regarding an injury to a seven-week-old male infant. The infant had sustained rib fractures to the posterior left side. A radiologist at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics indicated the injuries would have been sustained in or around the end of August to the first part of September.
Proposal Would Turn Iowa Fields Into $600,000 Development, with Huge Water Park
Those Iowa fields above will very likely be the future home of a massive entertainment development here in Iowa. The site would be home to a 100,000-square-foot indoor water park, a family entertainment center, and a 400-room hotel. The development would be known as The Grand Experience and located off...
voiceofalexandria.com
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
A resident of Ridgewood Specialty Care in Ottumwa contracted gangrene, according to state records. Inspectors also allege that a worker at the home yelled, “Shut the f--- up,” at a resident with a brain dysfunction. (Photo via Google Earth) Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West...
Wind turbine blade manufacturer returning to Iowa thanks to Inflation Reduction Act funding
NEWTON, Iowa (WHO) — Nearly one year after shutting its doors in the city of Newton and laying off 700 workers, TPI announced on Thursday they are coming back to Jasper County – next year. TPI had manufactured wind turbine blades from 2008 until December 31st, 2021. The company had filled a hole left in […]
kniakrls.com
Indianola Man Charged by DCI
The Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a three-day operation in the Des Moines Metro. The operation targeted individuals seeking underage juveniles for sex. Eight arrests resulted from the operation. Three of the individuals are from Des Moines, two from Ankeny, one from Polk City, one from Ames, and one from Indianola. Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40, of Indianola, was charged with solicitation of commercial sexual activity, a Class D felony.
kniakrls.com
Rollover on Highway 5 South of Knoxville
Shortly after noon the Knoxville Township Rural Fire Department, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to the scene of a vehicle on its top on Washington Hill on Highway 5 south of the sale barn outside of Knoxville. No one was transported from the scene.
stormlakeradio.com
Storm Lake Man's Probation Revoked in BV County Due to Des Moines Shooting ; Will Serve Additional Prison Time
A Storm Lake man had his probation revoked this week in Buena Vista County District Court due to being involved in a shooting incident in Des Moines last year. In January of 2021, Reath Yak pleaded guilty in BV County to 2nd Degree Theft and two counts of 3rd Degree Burglary. He was placed on probation for three years with the Iowa Department of Corrections. Yak was arrested by Storm Lake Police in October of 2020, as he was wanted on multiple BV County warrants for theft and burglary.
New details about Fairfield teacher’s murder revealed in court documents
FAIRFIELD, IOWA — Prosecutors for the State of Iowa have revealed a possible motive for the murder of a Fairfield High School teacher one year ago in new court filings. Willard Miller and Jeremy Goodale are each charged with First Degree Murder for the beating death of Nohema Graber on November 2nd, 2021. Goodale is […]
Albia Newspapers
Hy-Vee honors three Albia employees for service milestones
More than 2,500 Hy-Vee, Inc. employees were honored this month for their years of providing helpful smiles and dedication to the company. Each year, employees from across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region gather together at a series of Service Award celebrations, which recognizes employees’ career milestones in five-year increments, from five to 45 years and beyond.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 11/2/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 20 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FOUR ASSIST OTHER AGENCIES, TWO REPORTS OF SUSPICIOUS PEOPLE, TWO DEER, TWO PAPER SERVICE ATTEMPTS, ONE MOTORIST ASSIST, ONE REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER REPORT, ONE RETURN CALL, ONE REPORT OF LIVESTOCK ON THE ROADWAY, ONE REPORT OF AN ILLEGAL DUMP, ONE VIOLATION OF A NO CONTACT ORDER, ONE REQUEST FOR A WELFARE CHECK, ONE REPORT OF A CARCASS IN THE ROADWAY AND ONE OTHER CALL.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force: Eight arrested after sting operation
Des Moines — Eight people were arrested on solicitation charges after a three-day sting operation in the Des Moines Metro. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force's operation targeted people who sought out sexual activity from underage juveniles. The...
Fairfield residents react to upcoming anniversary of Nohema Graber's death
FAIRFIELD, Iowa — Just under 10,000 people call Fairfield home. But the sort of small-town bond that brings was shattered when Spanish teacher Nohema Graber's body was found under a tarp in Chautauqua Park in November 2021. And while the search for justice continues, coming to terms with the...
kniakrls.com
Collision in Pleasantville
Shortly before 8:00 this morning, Pleasantville Emergency Services, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Pleasantville Police Department, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, and possibly other agencies were called to Business Highway 5 and N Douglas Street in Pleasantville to the scene of a collision between a car and a tractor pulling an auger. No one was transported from the scene.
All aboard, Ottumwa — railroad merger could bring more trains through town
OTTUMWA, Iowa — The busiest rail crossing in Ottumwa will be at the intersection of Canadian Pacific's line and Quincy Avenue on the west side of the city. That is, if the merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern goes through. It has been in the works...
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
