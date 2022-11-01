ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

CarBuzz.com

Ford Unveils 10 Aftermarket Concepts For SEMA 2022

Ford is not messing around at the annual SEMA show. It took a total of 10 cars, modified by a wide selection of aftermarket royalty. It's a bit down from the 40 it showcased last year. Essentially, Ford sent out its most popular cars to several modifiers and told them...
freightwaves.com

Inward-facing cameras gain ground as drivers grumble

Driver-facing cameras are seen as intrusive and an invasion of privacy in the truck-driving community. Yet fleets are rapidly adopting them as a tool to fight against nuclear verdicts in which their drivers get blamed for accidents. Can you see me now?. Most truck drivers see value in forward-facing cameras...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nationalfisherman.com

Six Outboard Engine Companies Commercial Fishing Vessel Owners Need to Know in 2022

A reliable dinghy is essential for commercial fishing vessel owners, and a good dinghy requires a reliable outboard engine, but there are a lot of great outboard engine companies to choose from. Some companies focus on efficient but more expensive diesel motors, some build engines with admirable environmentally-friendly attachments, and so on. Choosing the right outboard engine will depend on a variety of factors, so we put together a list of the 6 outboard engine companies that commercial fishing vessel owners need to know in 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
US News and World Report

Ford Goes All-In on Van Life With the 2023 Transit Trail

Ford Pro recently announced that it is expanding the Ford Transit lineup for the 2023 model year. Next month, it will introduce the 2023 Transit Trail van, an off-road vehicle that will offer DIYers and motor home distributors a fresh canvas straight out of the factory. We don't know much...
MISSOURI STATE
RideApart

MotoGP Commentator Simon Crafer Breaks Down Slipper Clutch Tech

There are certain motorcycle features that you try once and never go without again. For some, that’s heated grips. For others, it’s a bi-directional quickshifter. While cruiser riders and vintage fans may scoff at slipper clutches, the component is practically irreplaceable for the sporty crowd, and MotoGP riders are chief among them.
techunwrapped.com

Electric bike: GM presents the Hummer AWD, a powerful two-wheel drive mountain bike

The Hummer is the embodiment of all that is excessive in the automobile. Too powerful, too gluttonous, too flashy: the vehicle meets all the superlatives. The Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive electric bike inherits the same genes, but on two wheels. General Motors, the maker of the Hummer, feels that the tide...
yankodesign.com

Bullet-shaped electric hydrofoil superyacht tender can casually reach speeds of 40 knots even on rough waters

By floating above the water instead of resting on it, the Alte Volare greatly reduces drag, giving you a yacht that can glide through even rough tides without breaking speed!. The Alte Volare is what they call a tender, or a boat that carries passengers (and sometimes cargo) to yachts or ships positioned off the coast. Designed by the superyacht specialists at Cockswell, the Alte Volare is the result of a years-long technical study that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible “when it comes to fusing advanced engineering with intelligent design.” The elongated ‘limousine tender’ features a combination of an electric powertrain, retractable hydrofoils, and a sleek fuselage-like hull, and was unveiled as a technical study this month at the Monaco Yacht Show.
Top Speed

Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip

It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
3printr.com

Desktop Metal announces availability of its wood 3D printing system

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a global spcialist in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, announced broad availability of the Shop System Forust Edition, a binder jet 3D printing system for the high-speed production of functional, end-use wood parts using upcycled sawdust from the wood milling industry. The Forust wood printing...
Pinkbike.com

Video: Brett Penfold Rides Trials on a Trail Bike

Brett has one mountain bike and does everything on it. And with new a baby on the horizon, and full-time working life restricting riding time to a "whenever you get the chance" basis, it was high time to film some of Brett's trials inspired manoeuvres on his local trails and bikepark at Danny Hart's Descend Bikepark / Hamsterley Forest in the North East of England.
todaysemobility.com

SendCutSend unveiling turbine-electric vehicle

Nevada-based rapid manufacturing company, SendCutSend, will unveil a custom, turbine-electric powered streamliner. "Jet-A-Send" was developed by SendCutSend's R&D team to demonstrate on-demand manufacturing services and technology. The turbine-electric powered streamliner is constructed entirely of materials, processes, and services available to the public via SendCutSend.com. With about 190 hours in design...
bicmagazine.com

Ideanomics announces the startup of operations at North America's largest electric tractor assembly facility

Ideanomics, a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), announced that a new vehicle assembly line at the Solectrac Windsor facility is fully operational, effectively tripling the production capacity of the e25 electric tractor. Ideanomics can now produce a total of 4,100 powerful, quiet and...
WINDSOR, CA
RideApart

This Is A Suzuki GSX-R1000-Powered Drone, Developed In Part By Kunio Arase

If you’ve ever wondered what retired Suzuki engineer Kunio Arase is up to in 2022, we have some fascinating news for you. The highly-regarded development engineer who helped bring both the Suzuki GSX-R family and the Hayabusa into the world may have stepped back from working directly on motorcycles—but it doesn’t mean that motorcycles left his heart.

