Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Ford Unveils 10 Aftermarket Concepts For SEMA 2022
Ford is not messing around at the annual SEMA show. It took a total of 10 cars, modified by a wide selection of aftermarket royalty. It's a bit down from the 40 it showcased last year. Essentially, Ford sent out its most popular cars to several modifiers and told them...
freightwaves.com
Inward-facing cameras gain ground as drivers grumble
Driver-facing cameras are seen as intrusive and an invasion of privacy in the truck-driving community. Yet fleets are rapidly adopting them as a tool to fight against nuclear verdicts in which their drivers get blamed for accidents. Can you see me now?. Most truck drivers see value in forward-facing cameras...
electrek.co
Honda patents this teeny tiny electric motorcycle that snaps together with others like Transformers
Honda may have its eyes on the lucrative shared electric mobility market, based on new patent images showing a fascinating little electric motorcycle or e-scooter variant. Companies like Bird, Lime, Veo, Tier, and others have rolled out increasingly interesting electric scooters and e-mopeds designed for sharing applications in dense urban areas.
nationalfisherman.com
Six Outboard Engine Companies Commercial Fishing Vessel Owners Need to Know in 2022
A reliable dinghy is essential for commercial fishing vessel owners, and a good dinghy requires a reliable outboard engine, but there are a lot of great outboard engine companies to choose from. Some companies focus on efficient but more expensive diesel motors, some build engines with admirable environmentally-friendly attachments, and so on. Choosing the right outboard engine will depend on a variety of factors, so we put together a list of the 6 outboard engine companies that commercial fishing vessel owners need to know in 2022.
US News and World Report
Ford Goes All-In on Van Life With the 2023 Transit Trail
Ford Pro recently announced that it is expanding the Ford Transit lineup for the 2023 model year. Next month, it will introduce the 2023 Transit Trail van, an off-road vehicle that will offer DIYers and motor home distributors a fresh canvas straight out of the factory. We don't know much...
RideApart
MotoGP Commentator Simon Crafer Breaks Down Slipper Clutch Tech
There are certain motorcycle features that you try once and never go without again. For some, that’s heated grips. For others, it’s a bi-directional quickshifter. While cruiser riders and vintage fans may scoff at slipper clutches, the component is practically irreplaceable for the sporty crowd, and MotoGP riders are chief among them.
techunwrapped.com
Electric bike: GM presents the Hummer AWD, a powerful two-wheel drive mountain bike
The Hummer is the embodiment of all that is excessive in the automobile. Too powerful, too gluttonous, too flashy: the vehicle meets all the superlatives. The Hummer EV All-Wheel-Drive electric bike inherits the same genes, but on two wheels. General Motors, the maker of the Hummer, feels that the tide...
yankodesign.com
Bullet-shaped electric hydrofoil superyacht tender can casually reach speeds of 40 knots even on rough waters
By floating above the water instead of resting on it, the Alte Volare greatly reduces drag, giving you a yacht that can glide through even rough tides without breaking speed!. The Alte Volare is what they call a tender, or a boat that carries passengers (and sometimes cargo) to yachts or ships positioned off the coast. Designed by the superyacht specialists at Cockswell, the Alte Volare is the result of a years-long technical study that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible “when it comes to fusing advanced engineering with intelligent design.” The elongated ‘limousine tender’ features a combination of an electric powertrain, retractable hydrofoils, and a sleek fuselage-like hull, and was unveiled as a technical study this month at the Monaco Yacht Show.
Top Speed
Top 10 Bikes For A Cross-Country Road Trip
It is a great debate in the motorcycle world. Do you ride or trailer your bike to events? Traditionalists argue that the point of owning a motorcycle is to ride it, not trailer it. However, modern practical riders know that not all bikes perform well on long rides. The last thing you want is to arrive at your destination event too sore and tired to enjoy it. That is why large touring motorcycles exist. These bikes excel at making long-distance travel an enjoyable experience. So, head out on your next great adventure with one of these ten motorcycles that are perfect for a cross-country road trip.
New eVTOL ‘Axe’ Aircraft Flies 100 MPH and Parks at Home for $173K
In 1962, "The Jetsons" promised a future with flying cars that still hasn't materialized. But the vehicles that zipped George and Judy off to work would be put to shame by what could soon be coming to...
3printr.com
Desktop Metal announces availability of its wood 3D printing system
Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a global spcialist in additive manufacturing technologies for mass production, announced broad availability of the Shop System Forust Edition, a binder jet 3D printing system for the high-speed production of functional, end-use wood parts using upcycled sawdust from the wood milling industry. The Forust wood printing...
Pinkbike.com
Video: Brett Penfold Rides Trials on a Trail Bike
Brett has one mountain bike and does everything on it. And with new a baby on the horizon, and full-time working life restricting riding time to a "whenever you get the chance" basis, it was high time to film some of Brett's trials inspired manoeuvres on his local trails and bikepark at Danny Hart's Descend Bikepark / Hamsterley Forest in the North East of England.
todaysemobility.com
SendCutSend unveiling turbine-electric vehicle
Nevada-based rapid manufacturing company, SendCutSend, will unveil a custom, turbine-electric powered streamliner. "Jet-A-Send" was developed by SendCutSend's R&D team to demonstrate on-demand manufacturing services and technology. The turbine-electric powered streamliner is constructed entirely of materials, processes, and services available to the public via SendCutSend.com. With about 190 hours in design...
bicmagazine.com
Ideanomics announces the startup of operations at North America's largest electric tractor assembly facility
Ideanomics, a global company focused on accelerating the commercial adoption of electric vehicles (EV), announced that a new vehicle assembly line at the Solectrac Windsor facility is fully operational, effectively tripling the production capacity of the e25 electric tractor. Ideanomics can now produce a total of 4,100 powerful, quiet and...
RideApart
This Is A Suzuki GSX-R1000-Powered Drone, Developed In Part By Kunio Arase
If you’ve ever wondered what retired Suzuki engineer Kunio Arase is up to in 2022, we have some fascinating news for you. The highly-regarded development engineer who helped bring both the Suzuki GSX-R family and the Hayabusa into the world may have stepped back from working directly on motorcycles—but it doesn’t mean that motorcycles left his heart.
