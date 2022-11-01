Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
cbs4local.com
Circle K says fuel mix-up at west El Paso station damaged customer's vehicle
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A fuel mix-up at a west El Paso gas station multiple customers with damage to their vehicles, according to Circle K. On October 4th, a Circle K customer named Amy pumped unleaded gas into her car at the station located on Doniphan and Sunland Park Drives. When she started to drive away, she noticed something was wrong with her vehicle.
El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street”
EL PASO, Texas -- ABC-7 received an audio recording stating that SAT test sheets were scattered along Mesa street on Saturday. The recording stated the test sheets were part of a shipment meant to go to the College Board for grading and university admission. “The incident has been reported to UPS and College Board, and The post El Paso High SAT tests reported seen “blowing around on Mesa street” appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso fire using daylight saving time as reminder to check smoke detectors
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Every year, the El Paso Fire Department uses daylight saving time as a reminder for everyone to check their smoke detectors and change the batteries. This is to protect El Pasoans from a fire-related incident. According to El paso fire, it is recommended to have a smoke detector as well […]
KFOX 14
El Paso fire responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-10 west near Zaragoza
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso fire responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 10 west near Zaragoza Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:05 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The left 3 lanes were closed and backup was passed Joe Battle. It...
UPDATE: Missing Las Cruces woman has been located and is safe
UPDATE: Rufina Holguin has been located and is safe. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in locating Rufina Holguin, 71, of Las Cruces. She is 5 feet tall, weighs 125 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen leaving Memorial Medical […]
EPPD searching for road-rage gunman who nearly struck 8-year-old
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department is looking for a driver involved in a road rage incident Tuesday, Nov. 1, saying the suspect is a danger to the public. The victim was driving along the 3200 block of Doniphan in West El Paso in a construction zone that limits traffic into […]
Pedestrian killed in Las Cruces on Picacho; 2nd pedestrian critical after hit and run
UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The pedestrian killed in Las Cruces Wednesday morning on Picacho Avenue was not walking in a designated crosswalk, Las Cruces police report. This was one of two serious pedestrian-related crashes in Las Cruces since Sunday night. Wednesday’s crash happened at about 6:30 a.m. on West Picacho Avenue between Quesenberry […]
Accident on I-10 and Yarbrough; one person in critical condition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after a car accident on I-10 west close to the Yarbrough exit this afternoon, according to El Paso police department. Four lanes of traffic are blocked, and traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Backup is past […]
KVIA
Upper valley road rage shooting left bullet embedded in back seat where 8-year-old child sat
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police are searching for a driver they say shot at a victim in a road rage incident Tuesday night in the upper valley. According to police, it happened at the 3200 block of Doniphan when a victim was being tail-gated by another car in a one-lane construction zone.
KVIA
Man dressed as Spider-Man climbs mid-rise building in El Paso on Halloween
EL PASO, Texas -- A man, dressed as the fictional superhero Spider-Man, was seen free-climbing a mid-rise building on Halloween. The daring act was posted to a YouTube page called "Yancy Nancy Fancy," and it shows a man, known as Yancy Adan, being dropped off outside the Chelsea Tower apartment complex. Those apartments are owned by the El Paso Housing Opportunity Management Enterprises.
KFOX 14
KFOX14 goes ghost hunting at the Double Eagle in Old Mesilla; what did we find?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You may be familiar with the Double Eagle Restaurant in Old Mesilla, New Mexico for its delicious steaks or rich history, but what you may not know is that it’s believed to be haunted for more than a century. In a special Halloween...
Horizon City Is The New Safest US City…What Does El Paso Think?
For the longest time El Paso has been regarded as one of the safest cities in America; we were number 3 last year. It's been a debate for quite some time & the debate just got even MORE interesting in 2022 as there's been a few other Texas cities that have claimed as "one of the safest cities":
KVIA
I-10 west lanes cleared; traffic begins to move again
UPDATE (4:50 p.m.): Special Traffic Investigators have been dispatched to the crash. UPDATE: All traffic is being diverted off I-10 west at Yarbrough. Clearing time is one hour, according to police. Correction, the collision happened on I-10 West. EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been transported to the hospital...
El Paso News
Weather Watcher of the day!
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Today’s Weather Watcher of the day goes to Sarah Vega! The moon, the sunset and Mount Cristo Rey. Gorgeous shot overall. If you want to send them to our Chief Meteorologist Monica Cortez, send it to her email mcortez@ktsm.com or through her social media platforms:
El Paso CBP officers seize more than 20 pounds of meth, more than 80 of cocaine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers, working at El Paso area ports of entry, intercepted 22 pounds of methamphetamine and a combined 84 pounds of cocaine in separate incidents over the past few days. On Oct. 28, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 12.61 pounds […]
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Oct. 30th through Nov. 5th
EL PASO, TX (KFOX14/CBS4) — Loop 375 Widening Project. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) northbound main lanes closure from Zaragoza POE to Alameda Avenue. Tuesday, November 1 through Thursday November 3. Nightly, 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. Americas Highway (Loop 375) southbound main lanes...
El Paso becomes veterans’ capital of the USA
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County will soon be called the veterans capital of the USA. This was announced on October 31st by the El Paso County Commissioners. The new moniker that starts on November 1st will honor veterans who fought in the US military and their families. County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has […]
County Attorney will prosecute the removal of El Paso District Attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – County Attorney JoAnne Bernal’s office filed an Intent to Proceed in the case to remove duly elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales Tuesday afternoon. The County Attorney’s Office was tasked with deciding whether they would prosecute the case by presiding Judge Tryon Lewis from Odessa. The Notice of Intent to Proceed […]
nbc16.com
High school's SAT answer documents lost in UPS transit, district says
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — Some students' SAT answers were lost in transit after they were "securely submitted to UPS," a Texas school district confirmed Wednesday night. A post on social media showed what appeared to be SAT answer sheets that were blowing on Mesa Street in El Paso.
KVIA
Resident complains about mail service suspension at Mesilla Park
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- A resident of Mesilla Park says she's been told mail service has been suspended in her area. For the past two months, the delivery has been delayed in Mesilla Park, and Karin Puette is ready to do whatever it takes to get ahold of the United States Postal Service and have her questions answered. Puette went as far as to say that she would drive all the way to Phoenix, Arizona, where the United States Postal Service staff clerk is stationed.
