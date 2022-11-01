Read full article on original website
Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Jon McLaughlin celebrates the 15th anniversary of his debut album, Indiana, with a 2022 deluxe edition that includes a new a cappella version of the title track featuring Straight No Chaser. In support of the 15th Anniversary of Indiana, McLaughlin will embark on a 19-city tour across the country, performing the Indiana album in its entirety with a full band beginning, with special guest, singer/songwriter, and American Idol winner Kris Allen.
WKRN
School mascot controversy in Middle Tennessee
A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. A Native American Middle Tennesse resident is fighting to get two Putnam County school mascots removed. Daylight Saving impact on our bodies. Sleep experts say switching back to standard time is the easier switch...
smithcountyinsider.com
UCEMC employees from Carthage District office volunteer to serve community
CARTHAGE, TN 45 employees from Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation’s Carthage District and Corporate Offices cleared brush, built a planter, shoveled mulch, packed food for the needy, and decorated Christmas windows in Smith County as part of the Tennessee Electric Co-op Day of Service on Thursday, Oct. 20 and Friday, Oct. 21.
Area School placed on Lockdown Thursday
The Warren County Middle School was placed on a lockdown on Thursday as a precaution only. This lockdown was NOT school related!. 37 year-old Michael Darnell Burch fled from law enforcement officers who were attempting to take him into custody on a child support warrant. At last report Burch was...
Fayetteville, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Rutherford County Schools hopes to add new school safety position
After seeing an increase in school threats, leaders are hoping the school board will approve hiring a new assistant safety director.
wjle.com
Dedication of John Anderson Alley Downtown Set for November 19
Country music legend John Anderson to be honored this month in Smithville, TN. On Saturday, November 19th at 10:00am Smithville City, Chamber of Commerce, and DeKalb County officials will hold a dedication of the previously named Walnut Alley. The new name of this historic walkway in downtown Smithville will be ‘John Anderson Alley.’
fox17.com
Coffee County Schools closed Monday due to illness
COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — All campuses in the Coffee County Schools district will be closed on Monday, leaders announced Friday. The district says the closure is due to illness. Further details were not available. Schools will also be closed on Tuesday for Teacher In-Service. Classes are expected to...
bookriot.com
Woman in Tennessee Goes Viral for Defending LGBTQ+ Community Following Library Director’s Resignation
This past weekend, Jessie Graham, a woman from Columbia, TN, passionately defended the queer community during a Maury county board of trustees meeting. The speech was in response to Zachary Fox, the Maury county’s former public library director, resigning at a previous meeting. The resignation came after months of complaints about the library’s Prime Month Display and a family-friendly drag brunch he hosted at a brewery last year.
WSMV
Nashville school closes temporarily to stop spread of flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A rash of flu have caused a Nashville high school to shut its doors, according to a worker on the school’s campus. St. Cecilia Academy will remain closed Friday to fight the spread of the flu, that worker said. The private all-girls high school hasn’t...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City breaks ground on new 'state-of-the-art supermarket' in Tennessee
Abingdon, Virginia-based Food City broke ground on Wednesday on a new location at 514 Main Street in Kimball, Tennessee. The 49,000-square-foot supermarket is expected to open late summer, Food City said. “We are excited to be joining the Kimball retail community,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and CEO,...
WSMV
TSU professor resigns after video shows him screaming at student
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee State University professor says he has resigned from his position after a controversial video of him yelling in a student’s face was made public. Students had called for now-former TSU professor Robert Evins Pickard to resign. “I deeply regret what happened in class....
tbinewsroom.com
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Job Openings in Nashville and Jackson
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation seeks interested and qualified candidates for the following open positions. Job Duties: Responsible for receiving forensic evidence into the laboratory from law enforcement officers. Advises submitting agencies on recommended laboratory testing of evidence and notifies submitting agencies or individuals to retrieve completed evidence. Creates case files and enters data, including demographic case data and laboratory test assignments, using the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). Maintains the location and security of evidence in the vault area and maintains case records. Distributes evidence within the crime laboratory under proper chain of custody, performs basic clerical activities, and testifies in court as required regarding chain of custody. Assists Forensic Scientists with case work. This may include evidence screening, instrumental techniques, and/or other duties as assigned to assist with case work. Performs case folder clerical management duties such as case assignment and case folder filing. Performs basic laboratory quality control duties including reagent preparation, equipment checks, and safety checks. Performs laboratory housekeeping responsibilities including cleaning glassware and management of laboratory supplies.
WKRN
CDC map shows ‘very high’ flu activity level in Tennessee
A major spike in flu cases was reported in Tennessee Friday as health officials brace for what appears to be America’s worst flu season in more than a decade. CDC map shows ‘very high’ flu activity level in Tennessee. A major spike in flu cases was reported...
Family of missing teen out of Wilson County pleads for her return
A family with Tennessee ties is pleading for their teenage daughter’s return home. Michaelle Van Kleef, 19, was last seen Sunday night in Wilson County at a K-9 companion training facility off of Benders Ferry Road.
Tennessee State professor out of a job after appearing to yell at student in viral video
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee State University professor is out of a job after a viral video appeared to show him yelling at a student, officials said. According to WZTV and WSMV, the university in Nashville announced Tuesday that the professor, Robert Evins Pickard, “is no longer employed” by the school.
Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association Car Show is Saturday
The Cops and Rodders Car Show/Cruise-In is this Saturday at the Historic Downtown Shelbyville Square. The event is presented by the Shelbyville Police Department, and they are expecting a large turnout. Everyone is welcome to attend and support the Shelbyville Police Benevolent Association along with local merchants and restaurants. Proceeds...
WDEF
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro
KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
Former Tennessee First Lady ‘Honey’ Alexander dies at 77
Former Tennessee First Lady Leslee Kathryn Buhler Alexander, known as Honey, has died at the age of 77, according to a statement made by the family.
