Alabama State

The Spun

Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake

The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'

Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Stephen A.

During last Friday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that he's underpaid. "Just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts. So when you look at it from that perspective -- and of course, I'm not talking about me," Smith said. "Even though I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that's a subject for another day. I'm not apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid."
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich explain why Michigan 'is in trouble' following initial CFP Rankings

Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich explained why Michigan could have trouble reaching the College Football Playoff in December. The problem will likely be out of Michigan’s control on the field. In the initial Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday, Michigan was ranked No. 5. Based on the early rankings, the selection committee did not view Michigan as a Playoff team.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan Wolverines appear to be favorites top UNC football 5-star target

The UNC football program is enjoying the success of redshirt freshman Drake Maye and his season here in 2022. Maye took over for Sam Howell, who had a fantastic career himself, as the torch was passed. While UNC still has Jacolby Criswell and 2022 recruit Conner Harrell on the roster plus are welcoming in Tad Hudson, they are in pursuit of five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. The Charlotte product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has drawn attention from several programs in his recruitment. With Davis making visits over the past few months, his recruitment could be coming...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thecomeback.com

Head coach responds to shocking “scapegoat” claims

The Indiapolis Colts are off to a pretty dreadful start to the NFL season on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just 30th out of 32 NFL teams in terms of points per game. The team tried to solve the problem with a quarterback change, benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. But when that didn’t fix anything, the team made another change, firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
247Sports

5-star CB Desmond Ricks names top three

After reclassifying from the class of 2024 to the class of 2023 back in October, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks has been busy figuring out the next step of his recruitment. With the Early Signing Period approaching, the talented defender made a cut to his top schools, naming three finalists consisting of Alabama, Florida, and LSU.
BRADENTON, FL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Buckeye WR named Week 8 NFL Rookie of the Week

Garrett Wilson V is having a spectacular rookie season. Wilson, a former Ohio State standout, was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. In his Week 2 debut, Wilson recorded his first 2 NFL touchdowns while racking up 102 yards and 8 receptions, leading to his first Rookie of the Week title. Against the Patriots this past week, Wilson put together this second 100+ yard reception game, while recording 6 receptions. The WR had a career-best 115 yards against New England.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For Georgia-Tennessee

College GameDay has one heck of a guest picker picked out for the Georgia-Tennessee game on Saturday. College GameDay has tabbed country music artist Luke Bryan as its guest picker as the show will be live from Athens on Saturday morning. "What's up ESPN GameDay? Luke Bryan here coming in...
ATHENS, GA
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight ends

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

2022 NFL season: Week 9 fantasy football matchups

NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert is looking more like Jared Goff this season than the Justin Herbert we grew to know and love over his first two seasons. To make matters worse, he could be without both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Week 9. However, I am still willing to start him and trust he can have a big game in this matchup. The Falcons are allowing a league-high 318.1 passing yards per game and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Over the last six weeks, the Falcons have allowed Geno Smith, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and PJ Walker to each throw for over 300 yards against them (Jimmy Garoppolo even had 296 yards). Herbert, please help your fantasy managers and give us a monster performance for the first time this year!
NFL

NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 9 sleepers

In this brave, (relatively) new NFL universe, this is the week that marks the end of the first half of the season. It also marks the first of two six-team bye weeks. The first thing is kinda fun. The second thing is not. There are plenty of good fantasy options who have the week off. Fortunately, there are also plenty of good matchups that we can exploit with some lesser-known or lesser-started players.
ARIZONA STATE

