Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is "In Trouble" After Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings debuted on Tuesday night and there was a lot of chaos involved in it. Tennessee came in as the top team and was followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Some pundits thought that Clemson wouldn't make the original top four because it's looked vulnerable throughout the season.
Rashad Fenton Traded to Falcons
The NFL trade deadline has come and gone and former South Carolina corner Rashad Fenton was a part of a last-minute move.
Ernie Johnson Hits the Nail on the Head Regarding the Kyrie Irving Controversy
Johnson’s words stood out as ‘Inside the NBA’ blasted Irving.
Ex-Tennessee QB Erik Ainge calls Georgia football's stadium 'overrated,' says 'Vols will be just fine'
Top-ranked Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia square off Saturday at Sanford Stadium in a battle of unbeatens that will go a long way in determining the SEC champion and the College Football Playoff picture. Georgia has not lost a home game since 2019 and last lost at home to Tennessee in 2016, but former Volunteers quarterback Erik Ainge says Tennessee has nothing to be intimated over as it prepares to play the Bulldogs between the hedges.
Sports World Reacts To What Jemele Hill Said About Stephen A.
During last Friday's episode of "First Take" on ESPN, Stephen A. Smith said that he's underpaid. "Just like women are underpaid compared to male counterparts, Blacks are underpaid compared to white counterparts. So when you look at it from that perspective -- and of course, I'm not talking about me," Smith said. "Even though I got news for you, I am underpaid compared to some people on television and what they get paid. But that's a subject for another day. I'm not apologizing for that to a damn soul. I am underpaid."
Paul Finebaum, Heather Dinich explain why Michigan 'is in trouble' following initial CFP Rankings
Paul Finebaum and Heather Dinich explained why Michigan could have trouble reaching the College Football Playoff in December. The problem will likely be out of Michigan’s control on the field. In the initial Playoff rankings that were released on Tuesday, Michigan was ranked No. 5. Based on the early rankings, the selection committee did not view Michigan as a Playoff team.
Firing Jeff Scott is an easy call, but keeping him at USF is the wiser move
TAMPA — I’m giving you a new desk. A new office, a new title, a new responsibility. As of this morning, it is your job to decide the fate of USF football coach Jeff Scott. It’s a pretty straightforward task, no? As long as you’re not squeamish, the decision seems simple and obvious.
Michigan Wolverines appear to be favorites top UNC football 5-star target
The UNC football program is enjoying the success of redshirt freshman Drake Maye and his season here in 2022. Maye took over for Sam Howell, who had a fantastic career himself, as the torch was passed. While UNC still has Jacolby Criswell and 2022 recruit Conner Harrell on the roster plus are welcoming in Tad Hudson, they are in pursuit of five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis. The Charlotte product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has drawn attention from several programs in his recruitment. With Davis making visits over the past few months, his recruitment could be coming...
Head coach responds to shocking “scapegoat” claims
The Indiapolis Colts are off to a pretty dreadful start to the NFL season on the offensive side of the ball, ranking just 30th out of 32 NFL teams in terms of points per game. The team tried to solve the problem with a quarterback change, benching veteran quarterback Matt Ryan in favor of second-year quarterback Sam Ehlinger. But when that didn’t fix anything, the team made another change, firing offensive coordinator Marcus Brady.
5-star CB Desmond Ricks names top three
After reclassifying from the class of 2024 to the class of 2023 back in October, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks has been busy figuring out the next step of his recruitment. With the Early Signing Period approaching, the talented defender made a cut to his top schools, naming three finalists consisting of Alabama, Florida, and LSU.
Florida State vs. Miami Prediction: Sunshine State Rivalry Renewed at Hard Rock Stadium
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Florida State Seminoles (FSU) vs. Miami Hurricanes ACC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Former Buckeye WR named Week 8 NFL Rookie of the Week
Garrett Wilson V is having a spectacular rookie season. Wilson, a former Ohio State standout, was named the NFL Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. In his Week 2 debut, Wilson recorded his first 2 NFL touchdowns while racking up 102 yards and 8 receptions, leading to his first Rookie of the Week title. Against the Patriots this past week, Wilson put together this second 100+ yard reception game, while recording 6 receptions. The WR had a career-best 115 yards against New England.
College GameDay Announces Guest Picker For Georgia-Tennessee
College GameDay has one heck of a guest picker picked out for the Georgia-Tennessee game on Saturday. College GameDay has tabbed country music artist Luke Bryan as its guest picker as the show will be live from Athens on Saturday morning. "What's up ESPN GameDay? Luke Bryan here coming in...
RB Index, Week 9: NFL's superstar running backs reinforce position's value; Travis Etienne has arrived
The run game is too often an afterthought in today's pass-happy NFL, but if Week 8 taught us anything, it's that great running backs are invaluable. Just look at the performances of five of the six top-paid players at the position (with the exception being Ezekiel Elliott, who did not play in Dallas' win over Chicago due to a knee injury):
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Tight ends
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
2022 NFL season: Week 9 fantasy football matchups
NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert is looking more like Jared Goff this season than the Justin Herbert we grew to know and love over his first two seasons. To make matters worse, he could be without both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Week 9. However, I am still willing to start him and trust he can have a big game in this matchup. The Falcons are allowing a league-high 318.1 passing yards per game and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Over the last six weeks, the Falcons have allowed Geno Smith, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and PJ Walker to each throw for over 300 yards against them (Jimmy Garoppolo even had 296 yards). Herbert, please help your fantasy managers and give us a monster performance for the first time this year!
NFL Fantasy Football 2022: Marcas Grant's Week 9 sleepers
In this brave, (relatively) new NFL universe, this is the week that marks the end of the first half of the season. It also marks the first of two six-team bye weeks. The first thing is kinda fun. The second thing is not. There are plenty of good fantasy options who have the week off. Fortunately, there are also plenty of good matchups that we can exploit with some lesser-known or lesser-started players.
