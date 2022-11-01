NFL.com breaks down the best -- and worst -- fantasy matchups ahead of each week of the 2022 NFL fantasy football season. Herbert is looking more like Jared Goff this season than the Justin Herbert we grew to know and love over his first two seasons. To make matters worse, he could be without both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in Week 9. However, I am still willing to start him and trust he can have a big game in this matchup. The Falcons are allowing a league-high 318.1 passing yards per game and the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks this season. Over the last six weeks, the Falcons have allowed Geno Smith, Tom Brady, Joe Burrow, and PJ Walker to each throw for over 300 yards against them (Jimmy Garoppolo even had 296 yards). Herbert, please help your fantasy managers and give us a monster performance for the first time this year!

20 HOURS AGO