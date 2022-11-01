McCracken County Public Library collecting travel-size donations for church warming center, other help needed

Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Merryman House program coordinator wins award for community work
PADUCAH — The coordinator for the Marshall County Resiliency Center (MCRC) took home the Volunteer of the Year award for her "above-and-beyond dedication" to Marshall County. Jayna Burkey was recognized by the Kentucky Lake Chamber of Commerce for her work at the Marshall County Resiliency Center and for her...
wpsdlocal6.com
Local church hosting lunch for first responders
PADUCAH — A local church is hosting a free lunch for first responders to thank them for their lifesaving work in the community. Christ Temple Church in Paducah says it's offering free lunches to first responders on Saturday, Nov. 12. "All year long you take care of our community....
wpsdlocal6.com
Giving Bowls event to raise money for Marshall County Caring Needline, Snack Pack Program
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County Caring Needline is holding a Giving Bowls fundraiser Saturday. Organizers say the event will benefit the Marshall County Snack Pack Program and the needline. The hand-painted bowls are $15 apiece. An event listing online says the event will also include food and...
wpsdlocal6.com
West Kentucky church hosting Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale to benefit eastern Kentucky flood survivors
BARLOW, KY — A church in Ballard County is hosting a craft fair and bake sale this Saturday to benefit families affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky. Barlow First Baptist Church will hold a Holiday Craft Fair and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 at the church's Family Life Center.
One Small Town in Kentucky Celebrates the Holidays With Santa And a Huge Lights Festival
The pumpkins are all but gone and the holiday season has come in with all the bells and whistles or should we say lights. One Kentucky town knows just how to celebrate. Patti's is located in Grand Rivers, Kentucky about three miles off the interstate. My first experience with Patti's was in high school when I played in the Kentucky Lake soccer tournament. I was hooked after that.
wpsdlocal6.com
Upcoming EmpowerHER business convention to be held at Julian Carroll Convention Center
PADUCAH — Women from across the Local 6 area will soon gather to gain personal and professional insight — and enjoy a delicious catered lunch — at Paducah's EmpowerHER women's conference. The yearly conference is hosted by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce, and this year it's...
wpsdlocal6.com
Jackson Purchase Medical Center hosts first fall health fair since COVID-19 pandemic
MAYFIELD, KY — The December tornados in 2021 hit people hard, especially for those with health problems. Local organizations want people in impacted communities to know there are resources to help. The Jackson Purchase Medical Center in Mayfield, Kentucky, is hosting its first fall health fair since the COVID-19...
KFVS12
Paducah public schools to close Monday due to Flu activity
You can't buy happiness, but you can rescue it. That's what one woman in the Heartland says as inflation continues to take a toll on her animal rescue non-profit. A convicted killer in Southern Illinois is resentenced for a murder more than 20 years ago. Shooting arrest in Paducah, Ky.
KFVS12
Chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 in Marshall County, Ky. treated with salt; site clear
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - While the site of a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 is clear, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said drivers should be aware that there is salt on the driving surface. According to KYTC, chicken offal, also known as chicken waste, was spilled along the highway...
wevv.com
Food distribution event planned in Webster County
There's a mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen in Webster County, Kentucky. The food distribution event is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10, at 12 p.m. CT at the Mt. Gilead General Baptist Church. Food boxes will be available during the event at the church, located at 2777 Mt. Gilead...
KFVS12
Annual Thanksgiving Day Meal to come to Carbondale again
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - With Thanksgiving in just a few weeks, people are getting ready by getting food in advance or simply making plans with family. Those in Carbondale will also have the opportunity to enjoy a community meal together from the annual Thanksgiving Day Meal. On November 24, hundreds...
wpsdlocal6.com
Governor appoints local doctor, bank official to Kentucky Fire Commission, Financial Institutions Board
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear has appointed a doctor and the vice president of a bank from Paducah to a state board and a state commission. The governor appointed Dr. Irvin Smith, a physician at Healthworks LLC, to serve on the Kentucky Fire Commission. Smith replaces Fadi Al Akhrass, who has resigned from the commission, the governor's office announced Friday.
wpsdlocal6.com
'Turning dresses into dreams': Cinderella's Closet gives grace, love and respect
PADUCAH — Young women from all over the country dream of the magical day they'll go to prom. The shining star of that dream? The dress. Dressing up for prom is a rite of passage for thousands of teen girls across the country — but many families just can't afford the exorbitant cost. That's where nonprofit Cinderella's Closet steps in, providing beautiful formal wear to local girls who wouldn't be able to attend prom otherwise.
wpsdlocal6.com
Semi rollover blocks KY 139/Princeton Road in Trigg County
TRIGG COUNTY, KY — KY 139/Princeton Road is blocked near the 24 mile marker in northern Trigg County to allow recovery of a semi that rolled over earlier today. KY 139 is blocked immediately north of Tyler Road between KY 276/Blackhawk Road and KY 276/Hurricane Road. This is just south of the Trigg-Lyon-Caldwell County Line.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police Department and local retailers partner with LiveView Technologies to prevent holiday theft
PADUCAH — The Paducah Police Department and participating retailers are teaming with LiveView Technologies before the holidays to stop retail crime. The Paducah-exclusive collaboration is called the A.C.C.E.S.S. Taskforce. That's short for Alliance of Companies and Communities to Enhance Safety and Security. Working together for the project, law enforcement, retailers and LVT are determined to stop the spike of organized retail crime that comes with the holiday season.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah man arrested after Chi'z Cabz vehicle, house shot
PADUCAH — A 19-year-old Paducah man has been arrested in connection to a Sunday morning shooting near the FiveStar gas station on H.C. Mathis Drive. Police say they were called to the FiveStar around 4:11 a.m. on Sunday for a shots fired incident. They say when they arrived, they learned a Chi'z Cabz vehicle driving east on Park Avenue was hit by a bullet in the front passenger door. There was a passenger in the seat at the time, police say.
wpsdlocal6.com
Chicken organ spill makes smelly mess on U.S. 62 near Calvert City
CALVERT CITY, KY — Hold your noses folks, it's a little smelly on U.S. 62. According to a morning announcement from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, there's a chicken offal spill on U.S. 62 just east of the Interstate 24 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange. Officials say if you don't...
KFVS12
All McCracken Co. schools closed due to flu
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - All McCracken County schools will be closed Friday, November 4 and Monday, November 7 due to “the high rate of influenza cases among students and staff.”. According to a post on the McCracken County Public Schools Facebook page, student and staff attendance rates have...
KFVS12
3 inmates accused of damaging new Graves Co. temporary judicial center
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three inmates are accused of damaging the new judicial center. William Clay Mathis, 50, of Melber, Ky., is facing a charge of theft by unlawful taking. Gregory V. Wilson, 21, of Mayfield, is facing a charge of third-degree criminal mischief. Gabriel Anthony Vejar, 25, of...
wpsdlocal6.com
North Friendship Road to be restricted to one lane on Nov. 7
PADUCAH — ATMOS Energy is planning a work-zone lane-restriction along the 500 Block of North Friendship Road in Lone Oak, beginning on Nov. 7. According to a Friday release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the work zone will be at the Seneca Lane intersection at mile point 4.21 between U.S. 45 and U.S. 62.
