Florida State

WTOP

Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman was arrested Friday on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, was charged with two counts of felony fraud, according to Palm Beach County jail records.
LOXAHATCHEE, FL
UV Cavalier Daily

CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia

Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

US military finishes draining Pearl Harbor fuel pipelines

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military said it’s finished draining three pipelines connecting Pearl Harbor to a fuel storage facility that last year spilled jet fuel into the military installation’s tap water and sickened 6,000 people. About 1 million gallons (3.79 million liters) of fuel had been...
HONOLULU, HI
Washingtonian.com

Where to Order Delicious Thanksgiving Takeout Around DC

Thanksgiving is our favorite food holiday—but just because you’re inviting friends and/or family over doesn’t mean you should be stuck in the kitchen. Here are restaurants offering full Thanksgiving dinners, a la carte menus, and globally inspired feasts. Full Feasts. These restaurants are serving soup-to-nuts (or pie)...
MARYLAND STATE
worldatlas.com

Most Underrated Towns in Maryland

Maryland is chock full of history and culture, as well as beauty and charm, which makes it worth the visit. The state sits amidst the dense forests of the US and along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, meaning there is plenty to see and do. While there are many...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

AG: Disposing embryos outside uterus not against Tenn. law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s strict abortion ban does not apply to the disposal of fertilized human embryos that haven’t been transferred to a uterus, according to a recent state attorney general opinion. The determination is among the first issued by an attorney general that provides insight...
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Washington

HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates

Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
MARYLAND STATE

