WTOP
Officials: Woman charged with voting in Florida and Alaska
LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida woman was arrested Friday on charges that she voted in Florida and Alaska during the same election cycle over several years. Cheryl Ann Leslie, 55, of Loxahatchee, was charged with two counts of felony fraud, according to Palm Beach County jail records.
UV Cavalier Daily
CYNN: Hung Cao is a bad pick for Virginia
Priding himself on his status as a Navy captain and Vietnamese refugee, Republican Hung Cao is running against Rep. Jennifer Wexton in the 10th district of Virginia. Like many Republicans in Virginia, he is hoping to ride the wave of Republican victories from last November, when now-Governor Glenn Youngkin and other Republican candidates won numerous state offices after Virginia had been following a blue trend. Unsurprisingly, Cao is following Youngkin’s model, taking a more moderate approach when outlining his policies. But don’t be fooled by his moderate appearance. Cao’s platform encapsulates much of the tensions found within the Asian American community regarding anti-Blackness and interminority racism as it has continued to develop in the U.S. political sphere.
WUSA
9+ things to do this weekend across DC, Maryland and Virginia | Nov. 4-6
WASHINGTON — It's weekend time! Celebrate the first week of November with a number of activities around the DMV, from markets to get you in the holiday spirit to others that let you hang on to cider and pumpkin patch season just a little longer. Every week, WUSA9 is...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable
The governor's victory tour includes a stop before one of his favorite organizations. The post Hogan gets hero’s send-off at business group lunch — but national ratings aren’t so favorable appeared first on Maryland Matters.
dcnewsnow.com
Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium location
The lease for FedEx Field is up in 2027. Local leaders in D.C. and Virginia are pushing for the Commanders to leave Maryland, while those in Prince George's County want it to stay. Potential sale of Commanders could impact new stadium …. The lease for FedEx Field is up in...
Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card?
Who will take responsibility and ultimate accountability for improving outcomes in Maryland schools over the next decade? The post Opinion: Why did Md. fall faster than anyplace else in the national report card? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
UPS holding 'Brown Friday' hiring events for holiday season in DC area
As UPS prepares for a busy holiday season, hiring events will take place this weekend in the D.C. area to recruit drivers and warehouse workers. The event is called Brown Friday and will take place in Landover, Springfield, Laurel, Gaithersburg and Chantilly on Nov. 4 and 5. Here are the...
WTOP
US military finishes draining Pearl Harbor fuel pipelines
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military said it’s finished draining three pipelines connecting Pearl Harbor to a fuel storage facility that last year spilled jet fuel into the military installation’s tap water and sickened 6,000 people. About 1 million gallons (3.79 million liters) of fuel had been...
WTOP
At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — At least 1 dead, dozens of homes damaged in tornadoes that ravaged Texas and Oklahoma. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Officials say a second person has died in tornadoes that hit Texas and Oklahoma
DAINGERFIELD, Texas (AP) — Officials say a second person has died in tornadoes that hit Texas and Oklahoma. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
Washingtonian.com
Where to Order Delicious Thanksgiving Takeout Around DC
Thanksgiving is our favorite food holiday—but just because you’re inviting friends and/or family over doesn’t mean you should be stuck in the kitchen. Here are restaurants offering full Thanksgiving dinners, a la carte menus, and globally inspired feasts. Full Feasts. These restaurants are serving soup-to-nuts (or pie)...
Washington City Paper
Side Hustle: A Well-Paid D.C. Government Employee Has Been Running A Private Business That Intersects Directly With Her Day Job
This story was supported by a grant from Spotlight DC—Capital City Fund for Investigative Journalism. Elizabeth Anderson can be a big help if you run a small business in D.C. Her company, Cadogan & Associates, specializes in helping new firms get off the ground, particularly if they’re looking to...
WTOP
Moore vs. Cox: Maryland governor candidates on economy, education, transportation
With the closely watched campaign to become Maryland’s next governor nearing its end, WTOP sat down with the Republican and Democratic candidates to discuss their plans for boosting the economy, transportation and other issues in the state. The race has pitted Democrat Wes Moore, a combat veteran, author and...
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
worldatlas.com
Most Underrated Towns in Maryland
Maryland is chock full of history and culture, as well as beauty and charm, which makes it worth the visit. The state sits amidst the dense forests of the US and along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, meaning there is plenty to see and do. While there are many...
Maryland GOP Congressional candidate targeted with violent threats
Maryland Republican Congressional Candidate Nicolee Ambrose says she's been the target of multiple violent threats recently.
WTOP
Storms rip through parts of Texas, flattening homes and causing at least two dozen injuries
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Storms rip through parts of Texas, flattening homes and causing at least two dozen injuries. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
AG: Disposing embryos outside uterus not against Tenn. law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s strict abortion ban does not apply to the disposal of fertilized human embryos that haven’t been transferred to a uterus, according to a recent state attorney general opinion. The determination is among the first issued by an attorney general that provides insight...
NBC Washington
HBCU Offering a College Education to Maryland Inmates
Inmates at Jessup Correctional Institution, one of Maryland’s state prisons, will now be able to get a college education from Bowie State University, an HBCU. Those who were accepted into the program have their tuition and fees covered through federal Second Chance Pell Grants. Dr. Anthony Jackson is the...
