KOLO TV Reno
Nevada State Treasurer: Conine vs. Fiore
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michele Fiore, a current City of Las Vegas Councilwoman, is challenging incumbent Zach Conine to be Nevada State Treasurer for the next four years. Fiore has lived in Nevada for 31 years and has experience with balancing budgets. She says the first thing she’d do as state treasurer would be an audit.
Fox5 KVVU
Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
pvtimes.com
‘Buy in Nye’: $400k earmarked for homeownership assistance
The Nevada Rural Housing Authority is well-known for its Home At Last program and the organization is now working to launch a brand new off-shoot of that program geared specifically toward assisting Nye County residents in their pursuit of purchasing their own home. Dubbed “Buy in Nye,” the proposal was...
Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Housing prices are tumbling in Nevada, but with interest rates on a fixed loan at 7%, qualifying for a mortgage, even at lower prices, is a challenge for first-time buyers who often lack the income for the larger payment. Lee Barrett, incoming president of Las Vegas Realtors, calls it a “perfect storm.” But not one […] The post Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
mynews4.com
Meet some of the candidates running for statewide office in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many statewide offices in the Silver State are up for grabs this election cycle and News 4-Fox 11 is introducing you to some of the candidates running for office. Nevada governor's race. Nevada US Senate race. Nevada attorney general race. Nevada...
Fox5 KVVU
Southern Nevada cannabis lounge applicants one step closer to getting license
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Weed lounges are coming soon after the deadline just passed on October 31, to apply for a license. The Cannabis Compliance Board of Nevada will be picking 20 winners out of more than 100 to open up shop. Applicants are split into categories, essentially those...
Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The results of Nevada’s midterm elections could have a massive impact on the state and possibly tip the balance of power nationally, with tight races in four open House seats, the Senate and the governor’s office. The hotly contested idea of public safety is at the core of many of these races. For good reason, one poll shows that 80 […] The post Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Secretary of State shares Nye County’s proposal to resume hand counting ballots
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
mynews4.com
Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Attorney General: Ford vs. Chattah
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sigal Chattah, a lawyer out of Las Vegas, is challenging incumbent Aaron Ford to be Attorney General for the next four years. She says she’s a better choice for Nevada. “This Attorney General has not focused on victim’s rights,” said Chattah. “He’s focused more on...
Fox5 KVVU
How did political campaigns get your phone number? How to stop pesky elections texts, calls
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -More money than ever has been spent in electronic advertising in the 2022 election season, and campaign and data privacy experts explain how exactly all those campaigns, political action committees and advocacy groups got your phone number to send you all those texts. States like Nevada,...
Nevada's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Nevada are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. U.S. Route 50, also known as "The Loneliest Road in America."By Davemeistermoab at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.
pvtimes.com
ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting
The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
Sisolak weighs lifting property tax caps, cutting sales tax rate, broadening base
Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat seeking reelection, says he won’t raise taxes. But would removing the caps lawmakers imposed in 2005 on property tax amount to an increase?. The question drew a chuckle and a lengthy pause from the governor during a phone interview Thursday, a week and a half before voters decide whether he’ll serve a second term.
mynews4.com
'Election Night is not results night:' Why it might take longer to count ballots in Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As Election Day 2022 approaches, Nevada election officials and watchdog groups are reminding voters and observers to be patient when waiting for results because it may take a few days for tight races to be called. The recent transition to a...
KOLO TV Reno
Nearly 50,000 new voters register in October, Secretary of State says
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s office is reporting an increase of 48,330 active registered voters during the month of October. Those numbers are compared to September 2022 and brings the total number of active registered voters in Nevada to 1.8 million, an increase of 2.67%.
Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms
Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud. “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
Nevada gov's aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief-of-staff, Yvanna Cancela, responded by accusing ex-state Department of Corrections chief Charles Daniels of attempting “a political shakedown for more than $1 million taxpayer dollars” with a threat of going public and filing costly and time-consuming litigation. “The governor’s office and the state will not have this matter politicized,” Cancela said in a three-page statement. “To date, Daniels has not filed a legal claim,” it said. Sisolak press aide Meghin Delaney provided a copy of an Oct. 28 letter from Daniels’ attorney, Craig Marquiz, to state officials seeking “an amicable solution” amounting to seven years’ worth of Daniels’ $150,000-per-year salary, or $1.05 million.
From Obama to Trump, surrogates pour into Nevada ahead of campaigns' final stretch
In the 2020 Democratic caucus, Nevadans chose Bernie Sanders over now-President Joe Biden. More than two years later, Sanders returned to the Silver State with a different message — boosting vulnerable Democratic incumbents, including Gov. Steve Sisolak and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “It is absolutely imperative that we re-elect...
