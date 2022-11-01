ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer: Conine vs. Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Michele Fiore, a current City of Las Vegas Councilwoman, is challenging incumbent Zach Conine to be Nevada State Treasurer for the next four years. Fiore has lived in Nevada for 31 years and has experience with balancing budgets. She says the first thing she’d do as state treasurer would be an audit.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Missing out on millions: The law and the loophole raising concern for Nevada businesses and CCSD

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When the Clark County School District makes a purchase of more than $50,000, under Nevada law, multiple bids from vendors should be reviewed and considered. There is one caveat, however: a legal loophole that a school board trustee said is being relied on the majority of the time. Now, a Nevada business leader is concerned that local businesses like his are losing out on their chance at multimillion-dollar contracts.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

‘Buy in Nye’: $400k earmarked for homeownership assistance

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority is well-known for its Home At Last program and the organization is now working to launch a brand new off-shoot of that program geared specifically toward assisting Nye County residents in their pursuit of purchasing their own home. Dubbed “Buy in Nye,” the proposal was...
NYE COUNTY, NV
Nevada Current

Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Housing prices are tumbling in Nevada, but with interest rates on a fixed loan at 7%, qualifying for a mortgage, even at lower prices, is a challenge for first-time buyers who often lack the income for the larger payment.  Lee Barrett, incoming president of Las Vegas Realtors, calls it a “perfect storm.” But not one […] The post Options exist for first-time homebuyers, even in ‘perfect storm’  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada to get $21 million for energy costs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Biden administration will send the state of Nevada $21 million to deal with higher energy costs this winter. As we reported earlier Wednesday, Biden will be sending $4.5 billion to states around the nation in a bid to lower their energy costs ahead of what is expected to be a winter plagued by higher energy costs.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Meet some of the candidates running for statewide office in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Many statewide offices in the Silver State are up for grabs this election cycle and News 4-Fox 11 is introducing you to some of the candidates running for office. Nevada governor's race. Nevada US Senate race. Nevada attorney general race. Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The results of Nevada’s midterm elections could have a massive impact on the state and possibly tip the balance of power nationally, with tight races in four open House seats, the Senate and the governor’s office. The hotly contested idea of public safety is at the core of many of these races. For good reason, one poll shows that 80 […] The post Voters should refer to the facts, not paid advertising, when it comes to public safety appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Nevada Secretary of State shares Nye County’s proposal to resume hand counting ballots

According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Political newspaper in your mailbox is not from the Catholic Diocese of Reno

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A transphobic and anti-abortion political mailer resembling a religious newspaper is not affiliated with the Catholic Diocese of Reno. The paper, which is titled "Nevada Catholic Tribune", was sent to registered voters in Reno-Sparks by an anonymous source. The newspaper outlines...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Attorney General: Ford vs. Chattah

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Sigal Chattah, a lawyer out of Las Vegas, is challenging incumbent Aaron Ford to be Attorney General for the next four years. She says she’s a better choice for Nevada. “This Attorney General has not focused on victim’s rights,” said Chattah. “He’s focused more on...
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

ACLU: Gun-toting GOP official kicked observer out of Nye ballot counting

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada announced Tuesday that it filed a complaint with the Nevada secretary of state requesting an investigation into “coordinated partisan election administration efforts in Nye County” after one of the group’s observers was removed last week from an observation room by a person openly carrying a gun.
NYE COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nearly 50,000 new voters register in October, Secretary of State says

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Secretary of State’s office is reporting an increase of 48,330 active registered voters during the month of October. Those numbers are compared to September 2022 and brings the total number of active registered voters in Nevada to 1.8 million, an increase of 2.67%.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The effort to turn out the vote in Nevada for the 2022 midterms may be complicated by the lingering hangover from 2020, when Republicans, spurred by Donald Trump, scoured the U.S. for signs of voter fraud.   “Go into the polls” and “watch very carefully,” Trump urged his supporters two years ago, igniting suspicions that buoyed […] The post Threats of voter intimidation, extremist violence cloud midterms appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Nevada gov's aides: Ex-prisons chief asked $1M to stay quiet

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada’s former state prisons director alleged Friday that before forcing him to resign more than a month ago, aides to the Democratic governor now seeking reelection wanted him to reshape accounts of a convicted bombmaker’s escape that went unreported for four days. Gov. Steve Sisolak’s chief-of-staff, Yvanna Cancela, responded by accusing ex-state Department of Corrections chief Charles Daniels of attempting “a political shakedown for more than $1 million taxpayer dollars” with a threat of going public and filing costly and time-consuming litigation. “The governor’s office and the state will not have this matter politicized,” Cancela said in a three-page statement. “To date, Daniels has not filed a legal claim,” it said. Sisolak press aide Meghin Delaney provided a copy of an Oct. 28 letter from Daniels’ attorney, Craig Marquiz, to state officials seeking “an amicable solution” amounting to seven years’ worth of Daniels’ $150,000-per-year salary, or $1.05 million.
NEVADA STATE

