Warner Bros. Wants to Make More ‘Harry Potter’ Movies
You do not need me to tell you that the word that drives all of Hollywood movies these days isn’t even a word. It’s two letters: IP. No franchise is ever truly dead so long as there is more money to be made from it. For example, the...
Let’s Dive Into ‘Weird Al’s’ Top 5 Original, Non-Parody Songs
To the normal world, 'Weird Al' Yankovic is famous for his song parodies. Since the early '80s, he has been poking fun at the trends and stars of popular music. But, to Weirdo Superfans like me, we know Al is also a genius songwriter in his own right. His originals are still comedy records, and they are fantastic.
Henry Selick Says It’s ‘Unfair’ That People Assume Tim Burton Directed ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’
The posters for the movie all read Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. But officially, technically, and any way you slice it, Tim Burton did not direct the film. The director of Nightmare Before Christmas is Henry Selick, the stop-motion animator who also made James and the Giant Peach and Coraline. Burton created the story and designed the characters, but he didn’t direct the actual film.
After Getting Flirty On Twitter 2.5 Years Ago, Phoebe Bridgers And Paul Mescal Are Engaged
Cannot fault the "tweeting about Normal People " to "getting engaged" process.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Was Inspired by ‘T2’ Says Ryan Coogler
Inspiration comes from all places, even the unlikely ones. Still, it’s a little strange to hear that Terminator 2: Judgment Day was an inspiration for Wakanda Forever. Writer/director Ryan Coogler takes a unique but ingenious approach to villains. Rather than drafting an evil cardboard cutout, he creates a reasonable character with unreasonable methods. Looking back on Black Panther, it becomes obvious how this works out. Killmonger wasn't wrong per se, it’s just that his modus operandi put him at odds with T’Challa.
James Gunn Acknowledges Fan Movements in Statement Promising DC’s ‘Biggest Story Ever Told’ Across Film and TV
James Gunn has shared some thoughts on the direction of DC Studios, less than two weeks after being selected alongside Peter Safran as the banner’s first-ever co-chairmen and chief executive officers. Taking to Twitter, the film director and newly minted exec acknowledged recent online fan movements and teased the “Biggest Story Ever Told” for DC across film and television. “Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful,” Gunn wrote. “It’s...
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022: Complete list of every performer, presenter and inductee from Saturday’s ceremony
Los Angeles hosted the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2022 induction ceremony on Saturday night. It was an eclectic group of artists being honored, including Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Duran Duran, Eminem, Eurythmics, Dolly Parton, Judas Priest and Lionel Richie. Eminem was elected on his first year of eligiblity (25 years after a first record release), but all of the others have been waiting for many years to be chosen. HBO will premiere the event on Saturday, November 19. Below is a complete list of every performer, presenter and songs performed at the Microsoft Theater. While all of these...
This Cartoon Voice Actress From Your Childhood Sang the ‘Give It to Me, Baby’ Line on ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’
The song "Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)" is embedded into the brains of millennials everywhere, whether we like it or not. In particular, we've never been quite able to scrub the 1998 pop-punk song's breathy opening hook — "Give it to me, baby!" — from between our ears since we first heard it in the late '90s and early '00s.
Aaron Carter Dead at 34: REPORT
Aaron Carter has died. He was 34. The singer and pop star was found dead at his home in Lancaster, Calif Saturday (Nov. 5). According to TMZ, authorities found Carter's body in his home bathtub after they received a 911 call around 11AM. The caller told authorities that a man had drowned.
HBO Announces ‘The Last Of Us’ Premiere Date
Naughty Dog really are the kings of cinematic games. Their Uncharted series was obviously inspired by films like Indiana Jones and Romancing the Stone, and then got a movie of its own earlier this year starring Tom Holland. Next, their epic zombie saga, The Last of Us, will be turned into a sprawling TV series on HBO. After months of anticipation, the show now has its official premiere date. The Last of Us (the TV show) will premiere on HBO on Sunday, January 15 at 9PM ET/PT.
Forgotten Y2K Mary-Kate and Ashley Cartoon Was Their Last TV Show Together
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are perhaps best known for their side-by-side starring roles in film and television, including their breakout role as Michelle Tanner on Full House and their cult 2004 comedy New York Minute. One lesser-known on-screen gig, though, is the twins' short-lived animated series Mary-Kate and Ashley in...
