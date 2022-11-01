Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
President Biden visited Joliet on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Free clothing giveaway on 11/5Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
WSPY NEWS
Annual Flags of Valor on display in Yorkville
The Annual Flags of Valor program is on display at Yorkville's Town Square Park on Route 47. The program is meant to honor veterans for the month of November. Yorkville American Legion Commander Anthony Cella says it's a way to recognize service. Cella says each flag at the park is...
WSPY NEWS
CASA Kendall County always looking for more advocates
The new executive director of CASA Kendall County says the organization is always looking for more volunteer advocates. Amy McNamara says there is an upcoming training session in January. CASA stands for court appointed special advocate. Your browser does not support the audio element. McNamara says the CASA's job is...
WSPY NEWS
Upcoming Veterans Outreach Events
Did you know recent legislation regarding veteran’s benefits includes new presumptive conditions and exposure locations for herbicide exposure during the Vietnam War? The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission with the Edward Hines VA Hospital outreach program wants to help answer questions about these recent changes. With the passage of...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Hospital to close Yorkville campus
Morris Hospital on Friday announced the closure of its Yorkville campus which is located at 105 Saravanos Drive. The closure is effective on December 3. A news release from the hospital says that it is no longer feasible to sustain the Yorkville facility. Patients will be able to continue receiving...
WSPY NEWS
New developer considering senior housing complex
A developer has pulled its plans for a senior housing complex next to the Oswego Village Hall, however, there is renewed interest by a different company IDG Oswego LLC based in Dubuque, Iowa. The six-member Oswego Village Board unanimously approved a redevelopment agreement and an ordinance vacating part of the...
WSPY NEWS
Barbara R. (Budach) McCann Hazelwood, 74
Barbara R. (Budach) McCann Hazelwood, 74, of Mendota, IL formally of Earlville, IL passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 in Sterling, IL. She was born on May 24, 1948 in Mendota, IL the daughter of Wilhelm Otto “Mike” and Florence (Engel) Budach. She married Jerry McCann in 1967, she later married James Hazelwood. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Earlville, IL. She volunteered at Nightingales in Mendota. She cooked at several nursing homes, owned and operated Pizza to Go in Hinckley and later BOXCAR Pizza in Earlville. Barb enjoyed going to church and attending Senior Saturday’s at church. She was a cat lover but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
WSPY NEWS
Four people hurt in rollover crash in Oswego
Four people were taken to a hospital Friday evening after a rollover crash in Oswego. The Oswego Police Department says it happened just before six in the 1100 block of Route 25. Police say a sedan driven by 22-year-old Caitlyn R. Anderson, of Ottawa, was northbound on Route 25 when...
WSPY NEWS
Craig O. Johnson, 70
Craig O. Johnson, age 70 of Yorkville, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 surrounded by his loving family, at Accent Care Hospice in Naperville, IL. He was born on December 19, 1951 in Spring Valley, IL the son of James R. and Hazel (Holman) Johnson. Craig was united...
WSPY NEWS
Former school bus driver found guilty of murder-for-hire scheme
An Ottawa man was found guilty on Friday in a murder-for-hire scheme in Will County. 43-year-old Christian Shepherd was a bus driver when he was accused of criminal sexual assault. The Will County State's Attorney's Office alleges that while in custody Shepherd tried to hire a hit man to kill...
