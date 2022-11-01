ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Gravel roads less traveled: North County Tuscany

By Yuri Hauswald
Cycling Weekly
Cycling Weekly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qSLsX_0iuk4VM100

There are gravel riding gems everywhere, but they can be hard to find. This is the first installment in a series that aims to help you get inspired and find your next best gravel adventure.

In this article, off-road pro and gravel veteran Yuri Hauswald (hesitantly) puts the spotlight on California's North County that has a lot more to offer besides wine, breweries, cheese makers and vast farm country.

I’m usually a paper shredder when it comes to secrets, especially when it involves revealing hidden riding gems, but this one is just too good to keep to myself.

Nestled halfway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, securely tucked into the undulating, fertile and wooded folds of the California Coast Range, sits “North County”, otherwise known as Atascadero, CA .  With over 250 wineries there’s a reason this region has been primarily known for its grapes, but that’s about to change with the coming of The Bovine Classic , a new mixed terrain cycling event that’s going to showcase the beauty, and the bounty, of the Atascadero Valley.

This region was originally home to the Salinan Indians and the Obispeno peoples, who called it tsiskikiye or “place of much water,” which definitely wasn’t the case when we explored this dynamic landscape in mid-September: it was actually dry as a bone in most spots we rode.

Atascadero is perched on the eastern slopes of the California Coast Range, which has its terminus just south in Santa Barbara County, and is characterized by scrub oak and a much larger biome of drought-resistant plants located in areas that experience a Mediterranean climate. This fertile region brings together a potpourri of wine makers, brewers, cheese makers, distillers, cider makers, agricultural product makers and food providers, which means that at the conclusion of any ride you can get your fill of artisanal local food and beverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UkTAQ_0iuk4VM100

(Image credit: Yuri Hauswald)

Speaking of other parts of the world, there are latitudinal reasons why this area looks, and feels, a lot like the Tuscan region in Italy, and it’s not just the fact that some homesteads have cypress lining their driveways, as both wind barriers and symbols of immortality.

You know what else this area experiences? An abundant diversity of plant and animal types. This biome is comprised of Mediterranean-esque forests, scrub and woodlands and has a vast variety of fauna including hundreds of bird and mammal species.

When asked what makes this region unique, Bryan Yates, the founder of The Bovine Classic, states, “I think geographically speaking we’re something like 2/3 the size of Napa and Sonoma combined, but we’ve got 1/10th the total population. The whole Paso region has got a real Sergio Leone refined Spaghetti Western vibe to it.”

Like the fabled white gravel roads of Tuscany , the North County delivers the goods when it comes to a diverse offering of mixed terrain roads to sample. Regarding the type of riding that exists here, Yates replies, “the best rides here (at least for me) are always the mixed-surface options. Hidden Strade Bianche -style dirt farm roads, truck trails, vineyard paths and single-track sections loosely connect many parts of the Atascadero Valley Area."

"Finding these dirt gems is like gaining secret access into the historic essence of San Luis Obispo’s north county.”

And you know what else makes this region so unique? There are over 614, 000 acres to be explored here. Oh, and did I mention that this region is flush in road improvement dollars ever since a bond measure passed a few years ago? This means that many of the remote, twisty farm roads are ribbons of buttery smooth asphalt that stretch as far as the eye can see.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gK1XT_0iuk4VM100

(Image credit: Yuri Hauswald)

Beside the dynamic and challenging terrain, and the bounty of food that exists in this region, is the history that you get to pedal through.

“The past comes alive in rustic one-street ranching towns such as Creston, Santa Margarita, and Pozo, which all date to the 1800s,” Yates points out.

Speaking of the “town” of Pozo, its saloon just reopened after a two-year pandemic hiatus, but it might not be the only act in town bringing folks back to the well, so to speak.

See, there’s some challenging mixed terrain riding out there, and it’s even more remote, and wild, than what we rode in Atascadero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34HKmq_0iuk4VM100

(Image credit: Yuri Hauswald)

It’s obvious to me that Yates is creating something really special here, something that is going to make the North County known for more than just its wineries and food offerings, but he doesn’t just see himself creating an event.

When asked what he aims to do, he replies, “Someone recently called me a race promoter, which I really bristled against. I see TBC through the lens of being a coach or experience producer. My role is to create a space for people to connect at a heart level to themselves and others and a beautiful place.”

Yates is working with Operation Surf, a non-profit that harnesses the healing powers of the ocean to help injured military and veterans restore hope and purposes in their lives, by offering a $5,000 Moriah Wilson scholarship to send one female veteran to a surfing camp for recovery, connection and community.

Looking to connect your head, heart and stomach to a new place? Well, saddle on up and make your way to Atascadero, CA —for The Bovine Classic or your own riding— before this “secret” Central Coast gravel riding gem isn't so secret anymore.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WV5m0_0iuk4VM100

Bryan Yates and Yuri Hauswald (Image credit: Yuri Hauswald)

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelawaits.com

10 Picturesque Pismo Beach Airbnb Rentals On The Water

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. North and south, Hollywood and Silicon Valley, California means different things to different people. All of them are true, thanks to the state’s impressive size. Central California, often overlooked compared to its neighbors on both sides, offers a taste of both kinds of California. Pismo Beach, halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco, really is the best of both worlds.
PISMO BEACH, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Water main breaks downtown Paso Robles

Break was the second reported in the county this week. – Late Thursday afternoon, a water main broke in downtown Paso Robles on Spring Street near the city’s library. Around 4 p.m. Paso Robles City crews vacuumed water and debris out of the hole and dug down to repair the problem.
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Chilly temperatures are hitting the entire region. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s to mid-60s. Northeast winds are expected in the Central Coast and Ventura County. It is close to an advisory level.  A freeze watch is in place from late Thursday night into Friday for parts of the San Luis Obispo County The post Chilly temperatures are expected throughout region, winds hit Central Coast and Ventura County appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Windy and chilly temperatures are expected across the region, wind advisory is in effect for southwest coast and Santa Ynez Valley

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. –  A wind advisory is in effect for the Southwest Coast and the Santa Ynez interior mountain, Lake Casitas, until Friday at 3 a.m. North winds with 15 to 30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles an hour are likely to happen in the area. There is a winter The post Windy and chilly temperatures are expected across the region, wind advisory is in effect for southwest coast and Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Paso Robles

A beautiful landscape dominated by rolling hills, vineyards and rugged mountains, Paso Robles ranks among the premier wine-producing regions across the United States. Famous for producing more than 60 different varieties of wine grapes, Paso Robles beckons wine enthusiasts with over 200 wineries and exclusive wine-tasting events. Adventurers and hikers...
PASO ROBLES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Family-owned Mexican ice cream shop opens in Atascadero

After a year of construction-related delays, the Medina family opened the bright and colorful Ice Cream Shop La Michoacana in Atascadero in late October. La Michoacana owners Ramiro and Mayra Medina purchased the building at 4220 El Camino Real in the Kmart shopping center last year and had planned to open in January, but faced delays with building and permitting.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/24 – 10/30/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 25, 2022. 13:11— Cheyne Eric...
ATASCADERO, CA
Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly

277
Followers
1K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

The magazine's unrivaled coverage of domestic and international racing sits alongside trusted product reviews, peerless training advice and insightful features.

 https://www.cyclingweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy