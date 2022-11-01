ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NJ.com

Taylor Swift announces 2 monster N.J. stadium concerts on new Eras Tour; how to get tickets

Pop mega-star Taylor Swift announced Tuesday morning her first concert tour in five years, called the Eras Tour, which will visit MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford May 26 and 27. Phoebe Bridgers and GAYLE will open the May 26 date, Bridgers and Gracie Abrams will open the May 27 date. Swift will also play Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia May 12 and 13.
Elite Daily

Taylor Swift Announced Her First Tour In Nearly Four Years

Swfities, this is not a drill: Taylor Swift is officially going on tour. On Nov. 1, the Midnights singer announced on Good Morning America she’ll embark on her The Eras Tour in Spring 2023. The series of concerts will mark Swift’s first tour since her 2018 Reputation tour.
CBS Denver

Taylor Swift Announces new tour featuring 2023 Denver stop

Taylor Swift announced a new tour Tuesday, and on the list of stops is Denver's Empower Field at Mile High. "Swifties" will want to mark down July 15th, 2023. The "Eras Tour" will start in March and run into August, with international dates to be announced soon. MUNA and Gracie Abrams will join Swift in Denver for the concert. Swift has released four albums since her "Reputation" tour five years ago. As for which album the tour will be supporting, the answer is all of them. Swift said the tour will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career (past and present!).Tickets will run between $49 and $449, with VIP packages starting at $199 and going up to $899. Tickets go on sale on November 18th. In an attempt to get tickets into the hands of real fans and not bots, Swift will use a Ticketmaster Verified Fan program. You can preregister here through November 9th. Swift's "Midnights" album had the biggest week since Adele released "25" in 2015. For the first time in history, all top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 were filled by songs from a single artist - in this case, from Swift's newest album. 
6abc Action News

Attention 'Swifties': Taylor Swift announces US tour; lineup includes 2 shows in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Taylor Swift is going back on tour! And attention Philadelphia-area "Swifties," there will be not one, but two performances at Lincoln Financial Field. In a special announcement first shared on "Good Morning America," the "Midnights" singer said she will be embarking on tour again with music from all her "musical eras of my career."
Kerrang

Paramore to support Taylor Swift at 2023 U.S. stadium show

Taylor Swift has picked up some incredible supports for her just-announced U.S. stadium tour. , beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, GAYLE, Girl In Red, Gracie Abrams, Muna and Owenn with her at various dates on the Eras Tour, which kicks off at Glendale, AZ’s State Farm Stadium on March 18 and wraps up at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA on May 8.
Axios Raleigh

Taylor Swift skips over Raleigh

Taylor Swift’s The Eras tour is skipping North Carolina — at least for the pop superstar's first leg. Driving the news: Swift announced a 27-date U.S. stadium tour leg Tuesday morning following a huge week for sales of her new album "Midnight." She also tweeted that they’ll announce international dates soon.
