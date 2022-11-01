ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

nystateofpolitics.com

Upstate New York hospitals test new hiring model to ease staffing crisis

Health facilities, especially in upstate communities, are getting creative to battle staffing shortages after many places more than doubled their labor costs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A shortage of workers in the health care industry was on the rise before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which...
NEW YORK STATE
New York officials warn public of respiratory illnesses

Public health officials in New York have launched a new campaign this week to warn the public the cold and flu season may be an especially difficult one this winter amid the spread of COVID-19 and the circulation of the respiratory syncytial virus. The awareness campaign features New York Health...
NEW YORK STATE
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?

As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Advocates seek New York chief judge to move past ‘regressive’ DiFiore legacy

The premature retirement of New York state Chief Judge Janet DiFiore leaves a big hole to fill on the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. Gov. Kathy Hochul could make her mark on the court with this pick and activists want her to pick a new kind of chief judge that would address the “regressive” legacy of DiFiore.
NEW YORK STATE
Hochul forms master plan for aging in New York

New York is creating a master plan for older New Yorkers and how to best set policy for people aging in the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The plan is meant to help create policies for older New Yorkers to live with independence and dignity while they age.
NEW YORK STATE
Board: Harm reduction, care to get most of NY opioid settlement

Top New York state officials will review recommendations from the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board about how the state should spend up to $1.5 billion in opioid settlement funds. The 21-member board adopted and published its final report of recommendations late Tuesday. The money is required to be used for...
State budget talk is barely discussed in race for New York governor

Debates over how to address crime and abortion rights have dominated the conversation in the race for governor of New York as Republican Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul seek to motivate voters to the polls by Tuesday. But there has been little public airing of what either candidate will...
NEW YORK STATE
Water infrastructure aid coming to New York

Money from the federal infrastructure law approved earlier this year is beginning to flow into New York for water improvement projects in the state. The first batch of projects is set to get underway with $176 million in financial assistance from the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced.
NEWBURGH, NY
How New York plans to strengthen services for people with disabilities

New York state has completed a five-year plan meant to strengthen services and programs for people with disabilities in the state. The new plan, though, points to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant workforce shortage for people who provide support to New Yorkers with developmental disabilities.
NEW YORK STATE
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority

Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Seneca Nation president: Hochul’s decision to leverage compact money 'will never be forgotten'

New York state and the Seneca Nation are currently in negotiations over a new gaming compact. The current compact expires in 2023. “What we’re working to do is create a fair compact. Right now, it is very timely. It is of the essence. There is only 13 months left on the compact,” Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels told Capital Tonight.
5 takeaways from Spectrum News/Siena College poll on NY-22 as election nears

Election Day is just days away and the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District between Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams is one of the most closely watched House contests in the state. An exclusive Spectrum News 1/Siena College poll released Friday, compared to one released a...
National Democrats come to rally for Hochul in New York

National Democrats are set to rally in Brooklyn on Thursday as they seek to aid Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full, four-year term. The rally is set to include Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as New York Democrats seek to counter any suggestion that Republicans are gaining steam in an otherwise heavily Democratic state.
BROOKLYN, NY

