nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York hospitals test new hiring model to ease staffing crisis
Health facilities, especially in upstate communities, are getting creative to battle staffing shortages after many places more than doubled their labor costs since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. A shortage of workers in the health care industry was on the rise before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which...
nystateofpolitics.com
Exclusive: 32,000-hour New York pandemic review expected to start in days
Emergency management consulting firm Olson Group Ltd. expects to have a final contract by the end of the week to start reviewing the impact of New York's response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the next year. The Olson Group, based in Alexandria, Virginia, is prepared to review the state's policies...
nystateofpolitics.com
New York officials warn public of respiratory illnesses
Public health officials in New York have launched a new campaign this week to warn the public the cold and flu season may be an especially difficult one this winter amid the spread of COVID-19 and the circulation of the respiratory syncytial virus. The awareness campaign features New York Health...
nystateofpolitics.com
Can upstate New York make the difference in the race for governor?
As the rallies swell at campaign stops around New York in the final days of the gubernatorial election, upstate voters may be up for grabs. Both Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin hope to compete in parts of upstate New York in an increasingly competitive general election.
nystateofpolitics.com
Advocates seek New York chief judge to move past ‘regressive’ DiFiore legacy
The premature retirement of New York state Chief Judge Janet DiFiore leaves a big hole to fill on the state’s highest court, the Court of Appeals. Gov. Kathy Hochul could make her mark on the court with this pick and activists want her to pick a new kind of chief judge that would address the “regressive” legacy of DiFiore.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul forms master plan for aging in New York
New York is creating a master plan for older New Yorkers and how to best set policy for people aging in the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Friday announced. The plan is meant to help create policies for older New Yorkers to live with independence and dignity while they age.
nystateofpolitics.com
New York Attorney General Letitia James faces off with Queens attorney in under-the-radar campaign
The state attorney general was at home among other Brooklyn Democrats Friday morning at Junior’s in Brooklyn. “From brownstone Brooklyn to the boardwalk we need individuals to come out,” she told the standing room only crowd. She certainly didn’t seem worried about her re-election campaign. What You...
nystateofpolitics.com
Board: Harm reduction, care to get most of NY opioid settlement
Top New York state officials will review recommendations from the Opioid Settlement Fund Advisory Board about how the state should spend up to $1.5 billion in opioid settlement funds. The 21-member board adopted and published its final report of recommendations late Tuesday. The money is required to be used for...
nystateofpolitics.com
State budget talk is barely discussed in race for New York governor
Debates over how to address crime and abortion rights have dominated the conversation in the race for governor of New York as Republican Lee Zeldin and Democrat Kathy Hochul seek to motivate voters to the polls by Tuesday. But there has been little public airing of what either candidate will...
nystateofpolitics.com
Water infrastructure aid coming to New York
Money from the federal infrastructure law approved earlier this year is beginning to flow into New York for water improvement projects in the state. The first batch of projects is set to get underway with $176 million in financial assistance from the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office on Thursday announced.
nystateofpolitics.com
Biden to visit Yonkers on Sunday with Hochul to get out Democratic voters
President Joe Biden will be in Yonkers over the weekend with New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and other New York Democrats for a final push to get the party's voters to the polls with Election Day just days away. Sources told Spectrum News 1 that Biden will visit the region...
nystateofpolitics.com
New law assesses Holocaust education in New York as anti-Semitic attacks rise
As the instances of anti-Semitic rhetoric and attacks rise in New York and across the country, a new state law is examining the quality of Holocaust education in the Empire State. State Assemblywoman Nily Rozic, a Queens lawmaker who sponsored the legislation, said “even though we say Never Again, it’s...
nystateofpolitics.com
How New York plans to strengthen services for people with disabilities
New York state has completed a five-year plan meant to strengthen services and programs for people with disabilities in the state. The new plan, though, points to the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and a significant workforce shortage for people who provide support to New Yorkers with developmental disabilities.
nystateofpolitics.com
Upstate New York, including NY-19, could hold the key to a House majority
Voters in New York's 19th Congressional District could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives come January. In just five days, Democrat Josh Riley and Republican Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro will face off in a district that spans from Binghamton to the Massachusetts border. The district is...
nystateofpolitics.com
Exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll: Francis Conole holds slight lead over Brandon Williams in race for NY-22
Democrat Francis Conole has pulled ahead of Republican Brandon Williams in the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, though the race remains a close one, an exclusive Spectrum News 1/Siena College poll released Friday found. The poll shows Conole drawing 46% of support, with 42% saying they are...
nystateofpolitics.com
Exclusive Spectrum News 1/Siena College poll: Josh Riley leads Marc Molinaro in race for NY-19
Democratic congressional candidate Josh Riley holds a 5-percentage point advantage over Republican Marc Molinaro in the 19th Congressional District, according to an exclusive Spectrum News 1/Siena College poll released on Friday morning. The poll shows no change in the gap between the two candidates when an earlier poll was released...
nystateofpolitics.com
Seneca Nation president: Hochul’s decision to leverage compact money 'will never be forgotten'
New York state and the Seneca Nation are currently in negotiations over a new gaming compact. The current compact expires in 2023. “What we’re working to do is create a fair compact. Right now, it is very timely. It is of the essence. There is only 13 months left on the compact,” Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels told Capital Tonight.
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul rallies in Westchester, Zeldin touts early voting totals
With Election Day less than a week away, Gov. Kathy Hochul continued to try to rally her Democratic base while her Republican rival, Long Island Rep. Lee Zeldin, was crying foul in a fight over campaign lawn signs. Perhaps in response to criticism that the party has looked a little...
nystateofpolitics.com
5 takeaways from Spectrum News/Siena College poll on NY-22 as election nears
Election Day is just days away and the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District between Democrat Francis Conole and Republican Brandon Williams is one of the most closely watched House contests in the state. An exclusive Spectrum News 1/Siena College poll released Friday, compared to one released a...
nystateofpolitics.com
National Democrats come to rally for Hochul in New York
National Democrats are set to rally in Brooklyn on Thursday as they seek to aid Gov. Kathy Hochul in her bid to win a full, four-year term. The rally is set to include Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton as New York Democrats seek to counter any suggestion that Republicans are gaining steam in an otherwise heavily Democratic state.
