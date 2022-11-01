ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Herald

Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk suspended 2 games after high stick on Kings’ goaltender

The NHL on Sunday suspended Matthew Tkachuk for two games and fined him $102,702.70 after the Florida Panthers’ All-Star winger poked his stick into Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick’s mask late in Florida’s 5-4 loss to the Kings on Saturday. Tkachuk will miss the Panthers’ game on Sunday against the Anaheim Ducks to close their four-game West Coast trip and Wednesday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes at FLA Live Arena.
