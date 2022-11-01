Updated: Samsara backs ex-Gilead duo's amalgamation of NASH, liver drug assets from former employer, other biopharmas

Read full article on original website
Bayer drops an Ionis-partnered drug after sinking $240M into its development
Bayer is punting an Ionis Pharmaceuticals-partnered drug back to the biotech, giving up on a program on which it had spent more than $200 million. The German pharma company is washing its hands of the Ionis-developed fesomersen, a spokesperson confirmed to Endpoints News, despite having invested $240 million as part of a 2015 licensing deal. Bayer spokesperson Pamela Cohen told Endpoints the move “follows our company’s decision to focus on the further development of asundexian,” a blood thinner on the verge of Phase III studies.
Avanir files WARN notice for 100+ layoffs from California as merger with parent Otsuka looms
Another biotech is axing part of its workforce, joining dozens more over the last year. California-based Avanir Pharmaceuticals filed a WARN notice in late October detailing 109 layoffs in California at its headquarters in Aliso Viejo, on the south side of Los Angeles. Avanir did not respond to multiple queries from Endpoints News.
Drug R&D hurdles hamper another biotech as a Jeff Aronin upstart shuts down
It’d be hard to quantify how many biotechs have quietly flown under the radar as “stealth” upstarts and then never emerged publicly because of data, financials or other reasons — unless every whisper from the grapevine makes it to your ears. But many biotechs do announce...
After pulling IPO plans, Artiva partners with Affimed to speed up NK cell therapy combo
The reasoning for withdrawing its IPO desires? Artiva Biotherapeutics had a different big plan to share — one that couldn’t be done under the constraints of having an S-1 on file with the SEC. Despite having filed the paperwork for a Nasdaq debut about 18 months ago, Artiva...
Novo Nordisk plots commercial relaunch for Wegovy as supplies are expected to return
After tapping Queen Latifah for an unbranded campaign to help change the narrative around weight loss last year, Novo Nordisk’s direct-to-consumer plans for its new obesity med Wegovy didn’t go quite as planned. Now, the company is planning a commercial relaunch. Novo halted Wegovy promotions back in March...
Another Flagship startup takes a direct hit, shedding close to half its staff in latest restructuring
Another one of Flagship’s biotech startups traveling the edge of the innovation galaxy has run into trouble. And they’ve brought out the budget axe — the tool of first resort in a world where once roaring streams of money have calmed considerably. Eighteen months after Repertoire Immune...
Moderna's stock plunges in premarket trading as Bancel promises company is in 'much better place' for FY23 deliveries
Moderna’s stock plunged more than 11% in premarket trading on Thursday as CEO Stéphane Bancel reported a drop in Covid sales and lowered his full-year sales expectations. The chief executive now expects $18 billion to $19 billion in sales this year — as opposed to a previously anticipated $21 billion — due to delivery delays, short-term supply shortages and a “very complex third quarter from a manufacturing standpoint.”
With drug price negotiations in the books, Dems turn to launch prices as the next challenge
Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) is caught in the middle of a tight reelection race, with pollsters calling it a toss-up. But that didn’t stop her office from releasing a new report yesterday on skyrocketing drug launch prices, particularly in oncology, as she calls for Congress to address with the momentum from the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
N-of-1 CRISPR trial ends with a death as nonprofit digs into what happened
Almost two months after the nonprofit Cure Rare Disease received FDA clearance to administer its first-in-human CRISPR therapeutic for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the nonprofit announced that the one patient in the trial, Terry Horgan, the brother of the nonprofit’s founder and CEO, Rich Horgan, passed away. Researchers are still...
'Rulebook of microbial ecology': Pianists launch Concerto to treat eczema, protect crops and get rid of BO
The microbiome world, at least in drug R&D, has had some hiccups this year, with Flagship’s Kaleido Biosciences shutting down and DermBiont pivoting away from the world of microbes, but there’s always room for new innovation. In steps Concerto Biosciences, which came out with a $23 million Series...
