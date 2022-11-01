Read full article on original website
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
westernmassnews.com
State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell
RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
thereminder.com
Brimfield selectman leading effort for sheriff to take over town police coverage
BRIMFIELD – Could the sheriff be coming to Brimfield?. In Brimfield, where the town’s police force will soon be without a chief, the Board of Selectman is initiating the task of vetting potential replacements. At this month’s meeting, members of the board were offering nominations for members to sit on a candidate search committee.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst takes issue with Fire Department’s hiring of former police detective Luke Cournoyer
SPRINGFIELD - A city councilor is questioning how a former police detective, involved in one of the Police Department’s most damaging recent cases of misconduct allegations, is now hired as a rookie firefighter. Councilor Justin Hurst is calling on Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi and Mayor Domenic J. Sarno...
Police locate missing woman in Springfield
Springfield police have located a 40-year-old woman that was reported missing Thursday morning.
Springfield firefighters help remove passenger from vehicle in car accident
Springfield firefighters were called to a car accident on St James Avenue Friday night.
Suspect charged in connection with 1966 homicide of Betty Lou Zukowski from Chicopee
An arraignment was held for a suspect in a 56 year old unresolved homicide on Thursday.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
A Southborough couple says they were silenced by town officials, and the ACLU agrees
BOSTON — The state Supreme Judicial Court heard opening arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Southborough couple's lawsuit against the town Board of Selectmen over a 2018 incident during a town meeting. Two major advocacy groups have filed amicus curiae briefs in support of the couple's case. Worcester Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison ruled in favor of the town last year. ...
Car fire at West Springfield convenience store
West Springfield firefighters have put out a car fire at a Westfield Street convenience store Thursday afternoon.
amherstbulletin.com
Local Black leaders call out use of ‘Amherst Nine’ to refer to youths in police video
AMHERST — In promotional materials for a school walkout set for Tuesday in solidarity with youths whose interaction with police officers in Amherst on the morning of July 5 has been well publicized, a raised fist is depicted, along with the phrases “solidarity with Amherst 9” and “no justice, no peace.”
westernmassnews.com
Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a possible firearm inside of a residence Wednesday evening. According to Monson Police, officers responded to May Hill Road near Bumstead Road around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, officials said that...
Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect
ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
westernmassnews.com
Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
Chicopee Police officer placed on temporary duty assignment after being arrested for drunken driving in Ludlow
CHICOPEE – A city police officer has been placed on desk duty after being arrested for drunken driving over the Columbus Day weekend. Robert E. Archambault Jr., 29, of Ludlow, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m., Oct. 7 in Ludlow after he was reportedly driving erratically. He also faces a charge of negligent operation, police and court records show.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: South Hadley parents, students raising safety awareness after hit-and-run
Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson. Updated: 11 hours ago. Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a...
Western Massachusetts low-income residents eligible for internet and cell service credit
Comcast announced a $100,000 grant to the Western Massachusetts Alliance for Digital Equity (“Alliance”) to help close the digital divide.
westernmassnews.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Woman warning of scam after wallet’s stolen at Chicopee parking lot
Town by Town: Boys & Girls Club event, rec shop opening, and Día de los Muertos. Updated: 6 hours ago. Western Mass News is taking you...
westernmassnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
