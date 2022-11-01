ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

State Police conducting investigation along Mass. Pike in Russell

RUSSELL, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A police investigation has closed down part of the Mass. Pike westbound in Hampden County. Mass. State Police said that they are searching the area of Russell and Blandford for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting Friday morning in West Hartford, CT. Around 2:20...
RUSSELL, MA
thereminder.com

Brimfield selectman leading effort for sheriff to take over town police coverage

BRIMFIELD – Could the sheriff be coming to Brimfield?. In Brimfield, where the town’s police force will soon be without a chief, the Board of Selectman is initiating the task of vetting potential replacements. At this month’s meeting, members of the board were offering nominations for members to sit on a candidate search committee.
BRIMFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A Southborough couple says they were silenced by town officials, and the ACLU agrees

BOSTON — The state Supreme Judicial Court heard opening arguments Wednesday in the appeal of a Southborough couple's lawsuit against the town Board of Selectmen over a 2018 incident during a town meeting. Two major advocacy groups have filed amicus curiae briefs in support of the couple's case. Worcester Superior Court Judge Shannon Frison ruled in favor of the town last year. ...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police possibly locate suspect with firearm during wellbeing check in Monson

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are on scene in Monson after locating a man with a possible firearm inside of a residence Wednesday evening. According to Monson Police, officers responded to May Hill Road near Bumstead Road around 5:30 p.m. to conduct a wellbeing check. Upon arrival, officials said that...
MONSON, MA
FOX 61

Enfield homicide arrest reveals new details about suspect

ENFIELD, Conn. — After several months, Enfield police made an arrest on the homicide of a man found dead on the Enfield town green. Through the arrest warrant, it was learned that the suspect has been in and out of prison since the 90s. He also has a history of allegedly stabbing people which is how the victim died.
ENFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Residents speak out on tire damage from nails on Holyoke streets

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is continuing to cover a situation in Holyoke: nails popping tires. More people have shared their stories of their tires getting damaged. “We were coming home on Canal Street and it was just right as we went over the tracks, we heard a thud...
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee Police officer placed on temporary duty assignment after being arrested for drunken driving in Ludlow

CHICOPEE – A city police officer has been placed on desk duty after being arrested for drunken driving over the Columbus Day weekend. Robert E. Archambault Jr., 29, of Ludlow, was arrested shortly after 8 p.m., Oct. 7 in Ludlow after he was reportedly driving erratically. He also faces a charge of negligent operation, police and court records show.
LUDLOW, MA
westernmassnews.com

EXCLUSIVE: grandmother of 12-year-old attacked by teens at Chicopee Comp Speaks out

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The grandmother of the 12-year-old boy, allegedly beaten up by two teens while at a Chicopee football game, is now speaking out. This grandmother told us that she wants answers after she said that her grandson was banned from Chicopee Comprehensive High School property. She said that it sends the wrong message to her grandson who has already been a victim.
CHICOPEE, MA

