All Six New England States Made This Top 10 List
Every state has its pros and cons, so did every New England state land in the top 10 of a pro or con list?. Granted, many pros and cons lists are relative depending on the topic. Yes, traffic in the Boston area can severely suck. However, for many, it's worth the price of living there for the water, beaches, restaurants, sports teams, accessible city, proximity to other New England states, or it's simply where you grew up. You get the idea.
Legendary New York-Based Alternative Radio Station 92.3 Is No Longer on FM
If you live in the New York, New Jersey, or Connecticut area, odds are that you're familiar with ALT 92.3. Although the station has had many different names over the years, it has consistently been a staple of the area's local radio scene throughout that entire time. Article continues below...
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST - Night Nov. 2, 2022
Potentially record warm temperatures on the forecast in Connecticut this week. Chief Meteorologist Rachel Frank has the full forecast.
UC Daily Campus
Connecticut brews up ranking as fourth “witchiest” state
Connecticut was named the fourth witchiest state in the U.S. on Wednesday by a psychic company’s website. The website, Psychic Source, analyzed the Google search volume of several witch-related terms over the past year to determine which state’s residents had the most interest in witchy topics. “To begin...
Reality TV: Conn.’s most popular shows
Conn. (WTNH) — Let’s face it — everyone enjoys some reality TV now and again. But, which show is leaving Connecticut viewers coming back for more? A new study ranked the most popular reality TV shows in Connecticut, based on Google search data. The study, conducted by entertainment experts at Jeffbett.com, looked at data from […]
DEEP sees an increase of bobcats in cities
HARTFORD, Conn. — If you live in a city-like area of Connecticut, do not be surprised the next time a bobcat casually walks by. Wildlife experts said they have found a more comfortable lifestyle in urban areas. Recently, two bobcats have been spotted in Hartford, specifically at Keney Park...
Will This Be a ‘No Heat November’ Connecticut?
I was sweating on the way home yesterday. November 2, 2022 and my car felt like it was close to 100 when I got in. This is good for our pocket energy conservers. I always tried to wait until November 1 before I turned the heat on, can we make it to December 1 Connecticut?
UC Daily Campus
State News: $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing, Connecticut polling intensifying as Election Day grows closer and Connecticut official admits to storming the capital
$1.2 billion Powerball jackpot drawing set for Wednesday night. A jackpot drawing with an estimated payday of $1.2 billion is set for Wednesday night, after no one matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing. It is set to be one of the largest Powerball jackpot drawings of all-time, with only four other drawings ever surpassing $1 billion according to the Associated Press.
Eyewitness News
Coats for Connecticut drive enters its 14th year
GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - The annual Coats for Connecticut community collection officially kicked off Wednesday morning. The charity collection is put on by Best Cleaners, and Channel 3 is a partner. This marked the 14th year that Best Cleaners has collected, cleaned, and delivered gently used coats to those in...
ctbites.com
Q&A: CRAZIES Nominee "Best Chef of the Year" Chef David Standridge of The Shipwright’s Daughter
Each year, the CT Restaurant Association recognizes the exceptional ability and talent of Connecticut’s restaurant community in the prestigious CRAzies awards. We are excited to showcase the nominees for 2022’s CRAZIES AWARDS “BEST CHEF OF THE YEAR” in this 5 part series. All the candidates worked incredibly hard to receive this nomination, and while many of you may know some of them, you probably don’t know all of them. We sat down with each of these talented chefs to learn a little bit more about what makes them do what they do. This week, we feature Chef David Standridge of The Shipwright’s Daughter in Mystic CT.
U.S. State With the Least Amount of Federally-Owned Land? Connecticut
Boy United States of America, even you realized that it's pretty damn expensive to live here huh? We're even worse than Iowa in your level of interest in land ownership?. The biggest private home in Connecticut is in West Hartford/Avon, and I found during my research of that article that it's tough to say who owns the most private land in Connecticut. Something easier to find is the interesting fact that out of all of the states in the US, Connecticut comes in dead last when it comes to land owned by the Federal Government.
CT’s ‘Nickel-per-nip’ program enters first full year in effect
(WTNH) — This is the first full year the “Nickel-per-nip” program has been in effect in Connecticut, and it’s generating big bucks. The initiative has garnered over $4.2 million for Connecticut cities and towns! To talk about the program more, the President and Treasurer of “Three Tiers for Connecticut” and Executive Director of Wine and […]
Study: Connecticut’s Favorite Swear Word Starts With a ‘B’
A new analytics study conducted by Word Tips found the average American now uses 80-90 curse words per day. That is not all, they broke down which states in America swear the most and ranked them. They looked at social media posts to determine how many swears were used per 1,000 posts. From that data Word Tips was able to rank the states.
ctnewsjunkie.com
Last Televised Debate Draws Out Differences
MONTVILLE, CT — Republican Bob Stefanowski often appeared the odd man out during the final televised debate in the governor’s race Tuesday as Democratic incumbent Ned Lamont and Independent Party candidate Rob Hotaling disputed his positions on everything from law enforcement policy to the state surplus. “They’re both...
milfordmirror.com
9 Connecticut farms selling local farm-raised turkeys for Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, residents can consider supporting Connecticut farmers by purchasing holiday turkeys locally instead of from big-box grocers. Multiple locally-owned and run farms are beginning to take reservations and deposits for Thanksgiving turkeys. The establishments raise the animals right in Connecticut and prepare them to be the centerpiece for residents' holiday meal. The farms have many variations of high-quality standards, from organic to pasture-raised to antibiotic and non-GMO birds. Most of the farms have begun to book up, and many recommend doing so soon to ensure a fresh bird for Thanksgiving. Here are the places in Connecticut shop local and get a farm-fresh turkey.
Fact checking the candidates for Connecticut governor
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — How accurate were the candidates for Connecticut governor during Tuesday night’s debate? It depends on the claim. News 8 looked into the candidates’ statements during the debate, from current Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s words about the state budget, to Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski’s numbers about law enforcement. Here are the claims, […]
Connecticut receiving extra $21.4M for home heating aid
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut will receive $86.4 million in federal funds to help people make home improvements to lower their heating bills, according to an announcement Wednesday from the state’s congressional delegation. The $86.4 million is $21.4 million more than what the state typically sees from the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. It is […]
Who’s got the best pizza in CT? Yelp reviews have the answer
(WTNH) — It’s a debate as old as time, where can one grab the best slice of pizza? The answers vary for everyone, and in Connecticut, it depends on who you ask. Some of us are die-hard Frank Pepe fans. Others are dedicated to Sally’s and will wait in line for almost an hour for […]
NBC Connecticut
Mother of Sandy Hook Victim Completes Ironman to Honor Son's 17th Birthday
A Connecticut mom is marking a major personal milestone. Rebecca Kowalski completed her first half Ironman race this month. She did it to honor her son, Chase Kowalski, who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting in 2012. Chase would have turned 17 on Halloween. Nearly 10 years after losing Chase, Rebecca is keeping his legacy alive.
tricornernews.com
A competitive race with national implications
Connecticut is rarely in the spotlight when it comes to House races or part of the equation for how Republicans seek to build a majority in Congress. But this year has been a major exception, with the 5th District becoming a hotly contested battleground awash with millions of dollars in spending.
