BreakingAC

Tip411 leads to arrest of fugitive couple, gun and drugs

A tip through Atlantic City anonymous texting application led police to a gun, drugs and a Philadelphia couple wanted in Pennsylvania. Someone texted Oct. 25, saying that a white vehicle with Pennsylvania plates was carrying guns and drugs, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The anonymous tipster also said the occupants were fugitives from Pennsylvania.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Guard accused of running an organized crime ring out of a Pa. jail cell

A guard named the Pizza man helped run an organized crime ring out of a jail cell, according to a grand jury. Correctional Officer Khalif Workman, 30, has been accused of taking an estimated $23,000 in bribes for more than two months last year. Workman reportedly helped prisoner Barry “Bones” Garland run an organized crime enterprise via city jail Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, The Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring

Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3

Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
BreakingAC

Atlantic City man arrested for holding woman at gunpoint

An Atlantic City man previously convicted in a pistol-whipping was arrested after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint Wednesday using a replica handgun. Police received a call at about 12:40 p.m. from Gloucester Township police about a woman being held at gunpoint in an apartment on South Florida Avenue. It was not clear why that department got the call.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
fox29.com

Camden police sound alarm on rampant ghost guns

CAMDEN - On a table covered in white in the Camden County Police Department, seventy of what police describe as illegal guns were displayed with ghost guns at the center. The Chief of Police said ghost guns continue to be a growing problem in the city. Ghost guns are built...
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring

PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thesunpapers.com

Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown

On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
WFMZ-TV Online

Police ask for help locating West Chester man

WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
WEST CHESTER, PA
southjerseyobserver.com

Weymouth Township Man Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault

On November 2, 2022, James Weinerman, 31, of Weymouth Twp., pled guilty to two counts of second-degree aggravated assault in connection with a September 2020 incident where he discharged a firearm at his girlfriend and police. His plea calls for an eight-year New Jersey State Prison sentence subject to the...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ

