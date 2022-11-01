Read full article on original website
5 Arrested, Gun and Drugs Seized Following Police Surveillance Operation in Atlantic City, NJ
Authorities in Atlantic City say a surveillance operation on Atlantic Avenue this past Tuesday night resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of a loaded gun and drugs. The surveillance, according to the Atlantic City Police Department, was focused on the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue. During...
Tip411 leads to arrest of fugitive couple, gun and drugs
A tip through Atlantic City anonymous texting application led police to a gun, drugs and a Philadelphia couple wanted in Pennsylvania. Someone texted Oct. 25, saying that a white vehicle with Pennsylvania plates was carrying guns and drugs, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. The anonymous tipster also said the occupants were fugitives from Pennsylvania.
Struggle over gun preceded Millville woman’s killing, witnesses say
A Millville man and woman were seen struggling over a gun moments before the woman was fatally shot, witnesses told investigators. Ramy Garcia was found dead in the backyard of a residence in the 400 block of North Fourth Street at about 4:24 p.m. Wednesday. Two witnesses told police that...
Neal Garrity, of Egg Harbor Twp. , Pleads Guilty to Narcotics & Ghost Gun Charges
Neal Garrity, 34, of Egg Harbor Township pled guilty today to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and unlawfully possessing ghost gun parts with a large capacity magazine in connection with a June 10, 2022 search warrant execution at his home. His plea calls for four years in state prison...
Guard accused of running an organized crime ring out of a Pa. jail cell
A guard named the Pizza man helped run an organized crime ring out of a jail cell, according to a grand jury. Correctional Officer Khalif Workman, 30, has been accused of taking an estimated $23,000 in bribes for more than two months last year. Workman reportedly helped prisoner Barry “Bones” Garland run an organized crime enterprise via city jail Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia, The Inquirer reported.
5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring
Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Police Look to Identify 3
Egg Harbor Township Police are looking to identify a few people after their capture on surveillance video. Authorities aren't saying if these people are suspects in anything bad, only saying they'd like to identify them in reference to ongoing investigations. If you can help, you're encouraged to call (609) 926-4051.
Suspected Roxborough HS Shooters Charged In Second Murder: Report
Three of the teens suspected of killing 14-year-old Nicolas Elizadle outside of Roxborough High School in Philadelphia on Sept. 27 have been charged in connection with another murder, CBS News reports. Philly police said Troy Fletcher, 15, and Zyhied Jones, 17, and Dayron Burney-Thorne, 16, are all suspects in the...
Atlantic City man arrested for holding woman at gunpoint
An Atlantic City man previously convicted in a pistol-whipping was arrested after he allegedly held a woman at gunpoint Wednesday using a replica handgun. Police received a call at about 12:40 p.m. from Gloucester Township police about a woman being held at gunpoint in an apartment on South Florida Avenue. It was not clear why that department got the call.
Camden police sound alarm on rampant ghost guns
CAMDEN - On a table covered in white in the Camden County Police Department, seventy of what police describe as illegal guns were displayed with ghost guns at the center. The Chief of Police said ghost guns continue to be a growing problem in the city. Ghost guns are built...
Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
‘Professional’ shoplifters busted at N.J. outlets after stealing $60K in goods, cops say
Four members of what police described as a “professional shoplifting” ring from Baltimore were arrested last weekend at Jackson Premium Outlets after authorities were tipped off to their presence ahead of time. The quartet, who police say had stolen nearly $60,000 in merchandise at the shopping center in...
43-Year-Old Norristown Man Arrested & Charged in Fatal Shooting of Camden Resident
A Pennsylvania man has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of a Camden man on October 22, 2022, reported Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez. On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 5:50 a.m., Camden County Police officers were dispatched to...
Armed robbery at Liberty Bell Bank in Moorestown
On Nov. 3 at 4:58 p.m. the Moorestown Police Department was dispatched to the Liberty Bell Bank for the report of an armed robbery that just occurred. When police arrived, they spoke with the two female employees inside the bank. The employees stated that at 4:49 p.m. a black male wearing jeans, a black jacket, red hat, white shoes, black gloves and a surgical mask came into the bank and walked up to the female teller behind the counter while pointing a black handgun at her. He then told the other female teller sitting down in the front office area to come closer to him. After both tellers were in front of him, he directed them to take him to the vault to which they complied.
Philadelphia man arrested, charged after found riding Bensalem school bus
Police say 40-year-old Elliott Smith Jr. boarded the bus at Brownsville Road and Weldon Avenue and sat alone.
Ex-SEPTA manager took cash payments from vendor for inside information, prosecutors say
An ex-SEPTA manager accepted tens of thousands of dollars from a business owner in exchange for information that helped the company secure contracts with the transit authority, federal prosecutors said Friday. James Stevens, the former director of SEPTA's video evidence unit, and Robert Welsh, who owned Spector Logistics, Inc., were...
3 Roxborough High School shooting suspects charged with another murder from day before
Zyheid Jones, Troy Fletcher and Dayton Burney-Thorne, all suspects in the fatal shooting outside of Roxborough High School, are charged with another murder that happened the day before. And they may be connected to the shooting of an 8-year-old.
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
Police: Man shot twice during mountain bike robbery in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a robbery that resulted in a shooting on Thursday morning. According to police, the robbery occurred on the 8800 block of Frankford Avenue and officers received 911 calls reporting a shooting just after 2:30 a.m. Authorities say they found a 36-year-old man...
Weymouth Township Man Pleads Guilty to Aggravated Assault
On November 2, 2022, James Weinerman, 31, of Weymouth Twp., pled guilty to two counts of second-degree aggravated assault in connection with a September 2020 incident where he discharged a firearm at his girlfriend and police. His plea calls for an eight-year New Jersey State Prison sentence subject to the...
