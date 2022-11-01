ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93

Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old. Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep. "He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr....
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Golf Digest

Signed Tiger Woods golf ball that was used for famous hole-in-one is up for sale

One of the oddest and lesser-known things about Tiger Woods' incredible career is that he hasn't had a hole-in-one in competition since 1998. Making the drought even weirder is that Woods made one in each of his first three seasons as a pro. So getting your hands on one of those three golf balls is difficult—unless Tiger happened to toss one to you himself.
Golf Digest

Jon Rahm sets up Meal Train for Max and Lacey Homa after the birth of their son, understands the pains of being a Tour Dad

On All Hallow’s Eve, Max and Lacey Homa welcomed their firstborn son, Cam, into the world. It was a massive, life-changing moment for the Tiger Woods of Golf Twitter, but as any new parent can tell you, it was not without its own set of challenges. Sleepless nights, nagging anxiety about that eventual learner’s permit, and, of course, the hospital food. My god, the hospital food. Thankfully for the Homas, a thoughtful coworker by the name of Jon Rahm has been there and done that (twice), and wanted to help out …
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro shares image of nasty cuts after scooter crash

Grayson Murray has thanked PGA Tour staff, caddies and well-wishers after revealing the nasty cuts he sustained during a scooter crash before the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club. News quietly filtered through on the official PGA Tour website last week that Murray, 29, was forced to withdraw...
Golf.com

Rules Guy: Are you allowed to brush ice away on the green if doing so forms a path for your ball to follow?

The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My rules question dates back 30 years, but it has never sat well with me — finding out if it was resolved properly is on my bucket list. One morning in league play, I drove a par 4 to 20 feet from the cup. Upon leaving the tee box, it started sleeting; by the time we reached the green, it was blanketed in sleet. Obviously, I wanted a reasonable chance of holing an eagle, but I knew there was no realistic way of keeping my ball on-line over a layer of ice pellets. Play hadn’t been suspended — it was a quick, freak storm — so waiting for the ice to melt wasn’t an option. I proceeded thusly: Without creating a trough, I used my hand to brush away as much sleet as I could along my line. My eagle putt stopped a foot short, and I tapped in. No sooner than I plucked the ball from the cup, a playing partner said my brushing action constituted a rules violation, and I was assessed a penalty. Should I have been penalized, or should the birdie have stood? —Steve Jones, Springfield, Ill.
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Cobra T-Rail hybrid irons with H.O.T. Face technology

For golfers looking to maximize performance with a high launch easy-to-hit iron set, Cobra is here to help with the all-new 3rd generation T-Rail hybrid and iron combo set featuring H.O.T. face technology. The newest version builds on the previous T-Rail design of using hollow body construction through the entire...
Golf.com

Best Golf Shoes 2022: Here are the 6 best men’s golf shoes with spikes

Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. It seems like spikeless golf shoes are all the rage lately (and you can...
Advnture

How to spend more time outside

5 tips from outdoor experts to help you steal more time in nature during your daily life, and reap the mental and physical rewards
thegolfnewsnet.com

What does it mean in golf to ‘play it where it lies’?

There's an old expression in golf, that you have to "play the ball as it lies." It's used in the movie "Happy Gilmore" (albeit incorrectly), when the Tour Commissioner, Doug, tells Shooter McGavin that he has to play a ball off a spectator's foot. Rules professionals use the term somewhat frequently.

