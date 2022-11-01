Read full article on original website
Related
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.
Ellie Dressler loves being a cart girl, but always watches for creepy patrons: "I always try to keep the cart between myself and someone who's pushing the boundaries."
Legendary Golfer, Major Champion Has Died At 93
Dow Finsterwald, who is most famously known for winning the 1958 PGA Championship, has passed away. He was 93 years old. Finsterwald passed away at his home in Colorado Springs. His son said he died peacefully in his sleep. "He did all he could for the game," Dow Finsterwald Jr....
Golf Digest
Signed Tiger Woods golf ball that was used for famous hole-in-one is up for sale
One of the oddest and lesser-known things about Tiger Woods' incredible career is that he hasn't had a hole-in-one in competition since 1998. Making the drought even weirder is that Woods made one in each of his first three seasons as a pro. So getting your hands on one of those three golf balls is difficult—unless Tiger happened to toss one to you himself.
Golf Digest
Rory McIlroy shows off impressive trophy room, but needs to find a better place for his FedEx Cups
The thing about racking up trophies like Rory McIlroy is that you need a place to put them. So it should come as no surprise to learn the 23-time PGA Tour winner and four-time major champ has a beautiful room dedicated to his first-place prizes. These awards come in all...
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm sets up Meal Train for Max and Lacey Homa after the birth of their son, understands the pains of being a Tour Dad
On All Hallow’s Eve, Max and Lacey Homa welcomed their firstborn son, Cam, into the world. It was a massive, life-changing moment for the Tiger Woods of Golf Twitter, but as any new parent can tell you, it was not without its own set of challenges. Sleepless nights, nagging anxiety about that eventual learner’s permit, and, of course, the hospital food. My god, the hospital food. Thankfully for the Homas, a thoughtful coworker by the name of Jon Rahm has been there and done that (twice), and wanted to help out …
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour pro shares image of nasty cuts after scooter crash
Grayson Murray has thanked PGA Tour staff, caddies and well-wishers after revealing the nasty cuts he sustained during a scooter crash before the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club. News quietly filtered through on the official PGA Tour website last week that Murray, 29, was forced to withdraw...
Golf.com
Rules Guy: Are you allowed to brush ice away on the green if doing so forms a path for your ball to follow?
The Rules of Golf are tricky! Thankfully, we’ve got the guru. Our Rules Guy knows the book front to back. Got a question? He’s got all the answers. My rules question dates back 30 years, but it has never sat well with me — finding out if it was resolved properly is on my bucket list. One morning in league play, I drove a par 4 to 20 feet from the cup. Upon leaving the tee box, it started sleeting; by the time we reached the green, it was blanketed in sleet. Obviously, I wanted a reasonable chance of holing an eagle, but I knew there was no realistic way of keeping my ball on-line over a layer of ice pellets. Play hadn’t been suspended — it was a quick, freak storm — so waiting for the ice to melt wasn’t an option. I proceeded thusly: Without creating a trough, I used my hand to brush away as much sleet as I could along my line. My eagle putt stopped a foot short, and I tapped in. No sooner than I plucked the ball from the cup, a playing partner said my brushing action constituted a rules violation, and I was assessed a penalty. Should I have been penalized, or should the birdie have stood? —Steve Jones, Springfield, Ill.
Golf Digest
College golfer scores first ace on one of the most iconic par 3s in the world
Pick any of the most famous par-3 holes in the world. Augusta National No. 12. Pebble Beach No. 7. TPC Sawgrass No. 17. The Postage Stamp eighth at Royal Troon. If you could make the first hole-in-one of your life at any of them, which would you choose?. We don’t...
lifetrixcorner.com
Tips for Someone Looking To Find a Winter Sport to Try
It’s that time of year again when the leaves change colors, the days get shorter, and the temperature drops. It can only mean one thing; winter is coming! For some, this means bundling up in sweaters and boots and staying inside by the fire. But for others, this is the perfect opportunity to find a winter sport to try. If you’re looking for tips on what sport might be a good fit, read for a few suggestions.
topgear.com
Car control with Catie: how to do a J-turn
I first learned a J-turn, or as I know it a ‘reverse flick’, when I began grass autotesting when I was 14. Although it looks spectacular, it’s probably one of the easiest tricks. It needs two main components – speed and commitment. You reverse in a straight line, flick the car, rotate 180°, and keep moving without losing speed. Like any trick requiring a slide, I’d suggest practising in a grass field, where it’s easiest to get the grip to break away and there’s loads of room.
Are heated trousers cycling's next marginal gain? Our data scientist investigates...
The science says a decline in muscle temperature means a decline in peak power - so can heated warm-up trousers guarantee a hot sprint?
Golf.com
FIRST LOOK: Cobra T-Rail hybrid irons with H.O.T. Face technology
For golfers looking to maximize performance with a high launch easy-to-hit iron set, Cobra is here to help with the all-new 3rd generation T-Rail hybrid and iron combo set featuring H.O.T. face technology. The newest version builds on the previous T-Rail design of using hollow body construction through the entire...
Best dumbbell exercises for every body part according to a fitness expert
Here are the best dumbbell exercises to build muscle all over your body
Golf.com
Best Golf Shoes 2022: Here are the 6 best men’s golf shoes with spikes
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well… best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. It seems like spikeless golf shoes are all the rage lately (and you can...
Golf.com
‘I came along too early’: Lee Trevino on LIV Golf money, pro golf’s future
WACO, Texas — Lee Trevino won 29 PGA Tour titles in his legendary career, including a half-dozen majors. His total on-course earnings: $3,478,328. My, how times have changed — with the rise of LIV Golf, yes, but also with the PGA Tour’s own hefty purse and bonus boosts.
How to spend more time outside
5 tips from outdoor experts to help you steal more time in nature during your daily life, and reap the mental and physical rewards
Tailwind heaven: Moroccan one-day race tops 56km/h average speed
Strong Saharan winds propel riders at Grand Prix Sakia El Hamra
thegolfnewsnet.com
What does it mean in golf to ‘play it where it lies’?
There's an old expression in golf, that you have to "play the ball as it lies." It's used in the movie "Happy Gilmore" (albeit incorrectly), when the Tour Commissioner, Doug, tells Shooter McGavin that he has to play a ball off a spectator's foot. Rules professionals use the term somewhat frequently.
Comments / 2