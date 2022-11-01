Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
Your thoughts about crime, policing, more sought in 8th annual Seattle Public Safety Survey
If you haven’t responded to this year’s Seattle Public Safety Survey – academically administered, with results summarized for SPD – we’re reminding you that it’s open now. This is the 8th annual survey; it’s not a quick survey, but rather a thorough questionnaire asking you about everything from your opinion of Seattle Police to what kinds of crime, disorder, and even traffic issues are problematic and/or feared in your neighborhood. It’s available in 11 languages. Seattle University, which is administering the survey again this year, adds, “A report on the survey results will be provided to the Seattle Police Department to help them better understand your neighborhood’s safety and security concerns and community-police dialogues will be held in May-August 2023 to provide opportunity for police-community engagement about the results.” This is linked to the SPD Microcommunity Policing Plans, which you can see here. To respond to the survey, start here. The survey’s open until the end of this month.
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Thursday info
9:31 AM: Crash reported in the northbound 99 tunnel. Cloudy with the possibility of more rain, high in the 40s. … Weather-related note, you might see snowplows out on winter-prep test runs today. ROAD WORK. –Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW...
westseattleblog.com
District 1 Community Network and more for your West Seattle Wednesday
(Seine fishing off Alki Point, photographed Tuesday by David Hutchinson) Here’s what’s on the list for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. SOUTH PARK GRAFFITI CLEANUP: They would love to see West Seattle neighbors join in! 1-3 pm, at Duwamish Waterway Park. The Community Service...
westseattleblog.com
RV ENCAMPMENTS: Another West Seattle sweep/remediation
We hadn’t asked the city about this site lately, but we have an inquiry out now. Some of the previously swept encampment sites have seen RVs return – such as West Marginal Place and Harbor Avenue SW – but not those where the former parking area is now obstructed (such as the bike lane along Andover/28th/Yancy and ecoblocks along 1st Avenue South north of Cloverdale).
westseattleblog.com
West Seattle 101: The murals
Poke around The Junction and take a peek at the backsides of buildings in West Seattle and you just might learn something. West Seattle’s historical murals are some of the best in the Northwest, earning the National Neighborhood of the Year Project in 1992. Commissioned in 1989, the murals depict the neighborhood’s intriguing past. And this community project called for experts continent-wide.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: 10 notes
(Wednesday sunset by Brooke Gosztola) Here’s what’s happening today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. UNDERSTANDING MEDICARE: Informational presentation at 11 am at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). WINTER GEAR PREVIEW: Mountain to Sound Outfitters (3602 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) hosts this chance to...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: November begins
A cloudy, possibly showery day is forecast, high around 50. –Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse … The east end of Sylvan Way. TRANSIT STATUS. –Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 13 notes
Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: The roaming DIY cleaning supplies and the volunteers who make them happen are taking a brief break, returning with a Lincoln Park drop on Friday. TERMINAL 5 QUARTERLY BRIEFING: It’s part...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Deadly shooting on Puget Ridge
12:43 AM: Seattle Fire has a “scenes of violence” response on the way to the 5200 block of 17th SW, where a man in his 30s is reported to have a gunshot wound to the back. No information yet on circumstances. 1:03 AM: Still no further information. Emergency-radio...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snowplow testing Thursday
No, there’s no snow in the forecast, but SDOT crews need to do some test driving before it arrives, so they’re planning to do that tomorrow (Thursday, November 3rd). You might see snowplows on the streets as drivers test the equipment and familiarize themselves with plow routes, which you can see on this map. SDOT asks that while it gets ready for winter weather, you do the same, and has some suggestions here.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen Husqvarna motorcycle
Sometime between 10/24-10/31 our bike was stolen on 60th Ave and Stevens. It was covered and contained a bike lock. It’s a 2022 Husqvarna 701 Supermoto. License plate: #5J5838.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Auto-theft attempt; creek-overlook vandalism
I’m writing to share about attempted auto theft/car prowlers out early Nov 1 around 2:30 AM. They prowled several cars in the garage at 1156 Alki Ave and attempted to steal our car (the keyhole and ignition were both tampered with). The images show the car they were driving,...
westseattleblog.com
Here’s West Seattle’s newest crosswalk
Carson November 1, 2022 (4:48 pm) Cars travel WAY too fast on Hanford. I cross it often , always in a crosswalk and refuse to cede to any car. Often the drivers get extra aggressive until I pull out my phone. NW November 1, 2022 (5:55 pm) Big improvement use...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: K-9 search in South Admiral
9:30 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are using a K-9 right now to search for a suspect in South Admiral – (update) This started with a robbery call at Admiral Safeway; police say a store employee was threatened with a knife and assaulted. Police are currently in the 47th/Lander vicinity. Updates to come.
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Pre-Thanksgiving food drive
Thanksgiving is just three weeks from tomorrow. A food drive under way right now at Daystar Retirement Village (WSB sponsor) will help more of your West Seattle neighbors have a holiday meal. Here’s the wish list:. Daystar is at 2615 SW Barton, across the street from the south side...
westseattleblog.com
YOU CAN HELP: Wine-tasting event Thursday to benefit Senior Center of West Seattle
The Senior Center of West Seattle isn’t just for seniors. You’re invited, regardless of your age, to an event this Thursday (November 3) that’s at, and raising money for, the center. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement!
westseattleblog.com
REOPENING: Northwest Wine Academy’s tasting room, wine bar, store
(Photo courtesy South Seattle College) West Seattle’s booming wine scene now has the full participation of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Northwest Wine Academy once again, after more than two years. It’s reopening to the public tomorrow – here’s the announcement:. South Seattle College and...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: New West Seattle Junction store And Arlen celebrates grand opening Saturday
The space at 4130 California SW that used to be home to Fogue Gallery has a new tenant: The jewelry shop And Arlen. They’re welcoming you to a grand-opening celebration Saturday (November 5th), 4 pm-8 pm: “We are a women-owned, sustainably focused jewelry brand and are excited to join the West Seattle community!” Though the storefront is new, And Arlen is not – they’ve been selling jewelry online for eight years. At Saturday’s celebration, And Arlen says, “We will have snacks, champagne, a raffle, and other handmade goods from small businesses around Seattle.” After the grand opening, the shop’s regular hours will be Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 am-4 pm.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN SCENES: Nightmare on 44th, Skeleton Theatre, costumed crew
‘NIGHTMARE ON 44TH’: David Williams sent the photo from his revived “Nightmare on 44th” animatronic front-yard show, 3800 block of 44th Ave SW until 9 pm, one of many attractions listed in our West Seattle Halloween Guide. SKELETON THEATRE: West Seattle’s longest-running animatronic front-yard show has been...
westseattleblog.com
SOCCER: Another big playoff win for West Seattle High School girls
Since the playoff victory we covered a week ago, the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team lost a match, but got another chance in the Metro League playoffs, and turned that into a win today. WSHS beat Garfield 4-1 this afternoon at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point....
