ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KLST/KSAN

More than 40 lawmakers urge U.S. Soccer to comply with probe into culture of abuse

By Brad Dress
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UfsND_0iujxGeR00

A bipartisan group of 43 House lawmakers sent a letter to the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) on Tuesday urging the sporting body to comply with an ongoing investigation into a culture of abuse in the women’s soccer league and reform its practices and rules to create a safer environment.

The congressional group, led by Rep. Deborah Ross (D-N.C.), said that some witnesses declined to participate in a previous probe commissioned by the USSF.

That investigation was led by King & Spalding’s Sally Yates, a former deputy attorney general who released a bombshell report last month highlighting rampant abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) . Yates said the report was somewhat limited by noncomplying witnesses.

In Tuesday’s letter to USSF President Cindy Cone, lawmakers pushed the group to comply with a separate probe from the NWSL and the league’s player’s association.

“Until individuals experiencing abuse feel comfortable coming forward with complaints or concerns to those in positions of authority, the systemic misconduct described in the report will continue,” the report reads. “Only receptiveness to institutional flaws will lead to institutional improvement.”

King & Spalding’s 319-page report revealed emotional abuse and sexual misconduct was “rooted in a deeper culture in women’s soccer, beginning in youth leagues, that normalizes verbally abusive coaching and blurs boundaries between coaches and players.”

Yates recommended several options to reform the league, including designating an individual in each organization responsible for player safety and requiring teams to disclose misconduct to the USSF and NWSL.

Immediately after the report was made public, Cone called the news “heartbreaking and deeply troubling” and promised changes would be coming to the organization.

“We are taking the immediate action that we can today, and will convene leaders in soccer at all levels across the country to collaborate on the recommendations so we can create meaningful, long-lasting change throughout the soccer ecosystem,” she said in a statement last month.

Questions about the culture in women’s soccer arose last fall, when North Carolina Courage coach Paul Riley was accused of sexually coercing players since 2010 and Washington Spirit coach Richie Burke was accused of verbally and emotionally abusing players.

Both coaches were fired, and the USSF commissioned King & Spalding to conduct an independent investigation. The Yates report shone a spotlight on abusive practices from two additional coaches.

The letter Tuesday from House lawmakers argued that the “sport and the league are clearly in need of systemic reform.”

The congressional group requested that the USSF lay out a timeline for when the recommendations outlined in the Yates report would be implemented.

“It is obviously unacceptable that players have been subjected to this level of systemic abuse in
professional women’s soccer. These exceptional athletes have the right to practice and play the sport they love without threats, coercion, or abuse,” the letter reads. “The investigation is an important step forward in ensuring women athletes have the protections they deserve, but the work does not stop here.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

House Judiciary GOP charts course for FBI, DOJ probes in lengthy report

Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee released a lengthy staff report on Friday on alleged politicization and anti-conservative bias in the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ), a document that will serve as a road map for more probes of the agencies if the GOP wins control of the House in next week’s midterm elections. […]
OHIO STATE
KLST/KSAN

SAPD arrest man with various drugs and $2,000 cash

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department Street Crimes Division has arrested a man possessing various narcotics and $2,000 cash. SAPD stated that Juan Lira, 45, was observed operating a vehicle near the West 1st and North Bryant intersection when officers conducted a traffic stop. During the stop, it was discovered that Lira was […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

SAPD is still looking for man wanted for theft

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has reached out to the community looking for a man wanted for felony theft. SAPD first reached out to the community looking for Cozad on August 17, 2022, for Wanted Wednesday. Cozad is 29 years old and described as being 5’9” with brown hair and blue […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

High School Football Scoreboard: Week 11

SAN ANGELO, TX — Here’s a look at scores from Week 11 of the Texas high school football season from teams around the Concho Valley. Thursday Panther Creek defeated Paint Rock 29-20 Blackwell defeated Trent 86-22 Friday 11-man Frenship defeated Central 30-21 Lubbock Estacado defeated Lake View 61-7 Wall defeated Brady 54-10 Ballinger defeated Grape […]
TEXAS STATE
KLST/KSAN

Teen ‘playing around’ with handgun fatally shoots man at BBQ, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 19-year-old was arrested on a manslaughter charge after “playing around” with a loaded handgun and fatally shooting a man, police say. Oziel Zalejandra Munoz, 19, was arrested on one count of manslaughter and abandoning/endangering a child, a release from the Brownsville Police Department stated. Brownsville police were dispatched Friday to […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

National Weather Service San Angelo radar down until Friday

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The US National Weather Service KSJT radar for Abilene and San Angelo will be down until Friday afternoon. The NWS informed the community through a Facebook post regarding the radar being down with possible weather on the way that the issue is currently being worked on and should be resolved by […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Party ends in woman punching pregnant sister-in-law in face

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Donna woman was arrested after a party at her sister-in-law’s house ended with a pregnant woman getting punched in the face. Heydi Aguilera, 20, was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person, assaulting a peace officer/judge and resisting arrest search or transport, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. […]
DONNA, TX
KLST/KSAN

With affirmative action in Supreme Court peril, changes could ripple beyond schools

The conservative-led Supreme Court’s signaling this week that it may rule against affirmative action in college admissions is raising alarm from businesses and leaders who say the move would ripple well beyond just schools. U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, arguing before the high court in defense of the race-conscious college admissions policies, said efforts aimed […]
KLST/KSAN

Regional Amber Alert issued for College Station teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – The Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley has issued a regional Amber Alert for 14-year-old Lauren Isabell Gutierrez, on behalf of the College Station Police Department. This comes due to ongoing developments in the investigation. Gutierrez is 5’4”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes. She was last […]
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy