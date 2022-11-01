Read full article on original website
New 'She Said' Featurette Explains Why the Film Is About More Than #MeToo
Universal has unveiled a new featurette detailing the making of, and the background to, their new film She Said, which is based on the book of the same name by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. The film stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as the two investigate reporters working for the New York Times, who broke one of the most vital news stories in modern history.
How to Watch Kevin Smith's View Askewniverse Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
The road to success in Hollywood can be accessed through many avenues. The business is extremely competitive and most people never make it as far as their dreams go. Then you have people like Kevin Smith. His films have not always been critically acclaimed, but they’ve created a loyal following of superfans who can’t wait to see his next take on pop culture. He crafted a style of foul-mouthed poetry filled with nerdy influence that instantly endeared him to fans when comic books and Star Wars were still considered unworthy of mainstream attention.
How Guillermo del Toro Is Helping to Shape the Horror and Animation Genres
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is making quite a splash as the director's new project, now streaming on Netflix, has debuted to positive reviews. The show's success shouldn't come as a surprise, as the Oscar winning director of Nightmare Alley, The Shape of Water, Pan's Labyrinth, and Pacific Rim, Guillermo del Toro has been riding a high for the better part of a two decades now. With everything he's done within the horror and animation genres, you might expect him to be resting on his laurels and enjoying the fruits of his years of labor. But the native of Guadalajara, Mexico is more active now than he's ever been. Cabinet of Curiosities is merely the latest illustration of how his penchant for supporting fellow filmmakers and giving back to the medium is unparalleled. And he's doing it from a variety of angles.
'Reacher' Season 2: Plot, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far
When Is Reacher Season 2’s Release Date and What Streaming Service Is It On?. Which Book Will This Season of Reacher Be Based On?. After the victorious release of Prime Video’s Reacher in February of this year, fans of the show were welcomed by the excellent news that Prime Video has almost immediately renewed the show for a second season. This show has a mix of an excellent cast, good source material, plenty of action, and an intellectually stimulating plot. The second season promises us more of the same, and with plenty of books left, we can hopefully have more screen time for Alan Ritchson.
'John Wick' Prequel Series 'The Continental' Will Stream Internationally on Prime Video
Lionsgate's John Wick spin-off series The Continental has found its international streaming home at Prime Video. This news comes after it was announced that the series moved from Starz to Peacock in the United States. The streamer already houses the Keanu Reeves starrer franchise, so it’s a natural fit.
'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Trailer: The Original Team Reunites to Hunt a Serial-Killing Network
It has only been two years since the finale of the popular American crime drama series Criminal Minds. Since its 2005 premiere, the hit television series grew to be one of CBS' most-watched television programs during its 15-year run. And now, it is coming back to television through a reboot called Criminal Minds: Evolution, which will debut on November 24 — giving us all something extra to be thankful for on Thanksgiving Day. According to the new series trailer, the stakes are much higher now, which the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit’s elite profilers can blame on the COVID-19 pandemic.
New ‘The English’ Footage Sees Emily Blunt and Chaske Spencer Headed Down a Violent Path
Prime Video has released a brand-new clip for their upcoming Western limited series drama The English starring Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo) which see our two lead characters discussing the metaphorical road of life. The 2-minute clip sees Lady Cornelia Locke,...
'Andor' Episode 9's Interrogation Scene Cements Dedra Meero as One of Star Wars' Best Villains
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-9 of Andor. In Episode 9 of Andor, "Nobody's Listening!", being an associate of both Cassian (Diego Luna) and Axis, aka Luthen (Stellan Skarsgard) is coming home to roost for Bix Caleen (Adria Arjona), and it's not pretty. She is detained and hauled in for interrogation on Ferrix, and the Imperial Security Bureau has sent Lieutenant Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) to handle things. Meero makes it abundantly clear that she isn't playing any games with her looming presence and direct line of questioning.
How Christina Ricci Made Wednesday Addams an Icon
The Addams Family, what started as a spooky subversion of family sitcom tropes of its day has turned into a franchise that has been going strong since 1938. The creepiest, kookiest family has its fingers in television, film, and Broadway musicals with people falling in love with them all over again every time. However, despite the size of the family itself, and all their individual strange qualities, there are some standouts. First is the relationship between Gomez and Morticia, the parents who have been completely enamored with and devoted to each other since the beginning, setting the gold standard for fictional relationships for decades to come. The other is Wednesday Addams, the twin-braided daughter.
Here's When 'Andor' Season 2 Starts Filming [Exclusive]
Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor has broken a number of different pre-established molds within the Star Wars universe; from delving into a much more mature and high-stakes plot to revealing early on that the series would be two seasons and sharing exactly what those seasons would look like. During an interview with Collider's own Steve Weintraub, Gilroy revealed that for Season 2 Ariel Kleiman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios would be joining to direct, and he also shared exactly when production would be starting up on the highly anticipated second season.
'The Mosquito Coast' Season 2 Review: Justin Theroux Can't Salvage This Scattered Adaptation
Of all the many works of film and television to attempt to adapt a novel, The Mosquito Coast remains one of the most strange. Supposedly based on the far more nuanced 1981 novel of the same name by Paul Theroux, who is also the uncle of the show’s star Justin Theroux, it has drastically changed the era, almost all of the narrative journey, and made what is essentially an unrecognizable adaptation. Making substantial alterations isn't necessarily a bad thing, as proved by a work like The Leftovers which also starred Theroux and made bold leaps in moving beyond its source material to become one of the best shows of all time. While The Mosquito Coast was never aspiring to be as emotionally resonant as that show, over the 10 episodes of Season 2 it perpetually struggles to find anything interesting of its own to grapple with and ends up just tossing all it can at the wall only for very little to stick.
'Andor' Creator Tony Gilroy Reveals Why He Didn't Direct Any Episodes, and Why That's a Good Thing
Writer-director Tony Gilroy has garnered a lot of praise — rightly so — for his contributions to the galaxy far, far away. He made his Star Wars debut with the highly-acclaimed Rogue One, which he co-wrote with Chris Weitz, which followed the titular Rebel group on a mission to steal the Death Star plans.
'Hot Skull' Trailer Reveals a Plague Transmitted Through Speech
Are you a fan of dystopian worlds and tales of devastating planetary plagues? Then Netflix has a new series you can begin to look forward to. The streamer has released a teaser for their sci-fi television series, Hot Skull which has been adapted from the novel of the same name written by Afşin Kum. The series will explore a world ravaged by a new plague with a unique means of transmission.
Who Is the Better King: Robert Baratheon or Viserys Targaryen?
Both Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon analyze what it means to be a good leader. Is merit something that is determined by destiny, or can anyone rise within the ranks to become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms? We see throughout both shows that the Iron Throne has a corrupting influence on those that sit upon it. The allure of power is sometimes impossible to resist, and only a wise leader can set aside their temptations. One of the reasons that the Game of Thrones finale, “The Iron Throne,” was so heavily criticized was that it did not show why Brandon Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) was worthy of being named King. Did “Bran the Broken” really have the greatest story out of all the Game of Thrones characters?
10 Best Neo-Noir Movies Of All Time, According to Reddit
In 1958, Orson Welles' Touch of Evil hit theaters. It was dark, violent, deeply subversive, and ultimately the end of the noir movement that began in the early 40s. Across those nearly two decades, plenty of filmmakers (Welles, Billy Wilder, Jacques Tourneur, and many more) used the crime genre to plunge into humanity's darkness without violating the Hays Code. Then, in the late 50s, the light ceased seeping through those Venetian blinds. The noir was dead.
‘Detective Knight: Redemption’ Trailer Gives Bruce Willis One Last Action-Packed Christmas [Exclusive]
Collider can exclusively present the trailer for Detective Knight: Redemption, the second chapter of Bruce Willis' thriller trilogy. Earlier this year, Willis announced his retirement from acting after an aphasia diagnostic. So, besides giving us an action-packed film trilogy, the Detective Knight series of films also serve as the star's bittersweet farewell.
'Tuca & Bertie' Cancelled After Season 3 at Adult Swim
Tuca & Bertie, the animated comedy starring Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, has been cancelled by Adult Swim. The adult series first premiered on Netflix in May 2019, prior to a cancellation by the streamer that same summer. Adult Swim swooped in to save the series for two additional seasons, which aired the past two summers. The series was created by Lisa Hanawalt (BoJack Horseman)
'Stranger Things': The 10 Best Songs Used in the Show
The fifth season of Netflix's record-breaking sci-fi series Stranger Things isn't expected to arrive on the streaming service until at least 2024, giving fans a lot of time to rewatch the series, looking for hidden details and missed plot points. One thing every fan of the show is aware of,...
'Three Pines': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything We Know So Far
Will Three Pines be Released on Cable or on Streaming?. Audiences of every age level sure do love a good mystery. The idea of following likable characters in solving a mystery gives the illusion that the audience members are putting the pieces together alongside them, and that's a narrative device that can easily be translated into a variety of mediums, be it video games, films, or shows. In recent years, the genre has seen something of a revival in the entertainment world. There's been at least a good baker's dozen of films and shows based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's legendary Sherlock Holmes novels, director and actor Kenneth Branagh recently revived Belgian detective Hercule Poirot for Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), and of course, there are filmmaker Rian Johnson's wholly original and decently comedic adventures of Benoit Blanc in Knives Out (2019) and its upcoming sequel, Glass Onion (2022).
'Agatha: Coven of Chaos' Adds Two 'Orange is the New Black' Stars to 'WandaVision' Spinoff
Agatha is on a spree to expand her coven! After recently casting Aubrey Plaza and Joe Locke, two more have joined the cast of Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Actors Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia have joined the Disney+ series in undisclosed roles as per a new report by Deadline. Previously, Emma Caulfield Ford also revealed that she’ll be back on the set to reprise her WandaVision role, Dottie.
