Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa Thread

Holidays on the Plaza Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa from Late November to Mid-January

Holidays on the Plaza, the City of Tuscaloosa's seasonal winter wonderland, will make its return to Government Plaza on November 21 and will run until January 16. According to a press release announcing its return, the event will feature outdoor ice skating, the Tinsel Trail of decorated Christmas trees, which benefits Tuscaloosa's One Place, private parties and other holiday festivities.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Bham Now

Historic Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed & Breakfast listed for sale

The historic home at 2028 Highland Avenue South—better known as the Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast—recently hit the housing market. Learn more about this historic residence + find out how you could be the next owner. About the Hassinger Daniels Mansion. Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast:...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31

Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Hickory Farms Pop-Up Opening in Tuscaloosa Just in Time for the Holidays

The holiday season is here. Halloween is over and now we are entering the last two months of 2022 and the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year. A new store will be opening up soon in Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center that may help with your holiday gift-giving -- Hickory Farms, a specialty shop is known for “meat and cheese gift baskets, chocolates, wine, and fruit baskets.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa Radio Station Flips to Non-Stop Christmas Music

The sounds of the holiday season are ringing out again in West Alabama on MeTv 97.5. The radio station flipped from its regular rotation of timeless, memorable music to non-stop Christmas music last Friday, October 28th. The annual feature, sponsored by Tuscaloosa's Taco Casa restaurants, provides listeners with their favorite...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Garden & Gun

A Birmingham Boutique for Southern Makers

As at a modern art gallery, the polished concrete floors and bone-white walls of the downtown Birmingham shop Still Johnson purposefully keep the focus on the installations—or in this case, a stunning selection of home goods and decor from Southern makers. The abstract shapes of a Natchez, Mississippi, artist’s jet-black kinetic mobile, for instance, spin lazily in lavender-perfumed air courtesy of Hazeltine candles, poured in New Orleans. Vintage teak dining chairs gather around a sleek ebonized-oak dining table fashioned by Birmingham furniture maestro Michael Morrow. And drop cloths splashed with Pepto-pink and highlighter-yellow paint by the Florence, Alabama, artist Cullen Stewart hang across from Nashville photographer Tim Vogelaar’s tranquil but powerful black-and-white nature scenes.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table

Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Smokey Rd. in Alabaster closed in both directions due to fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Smokey Road is currently closed in both directions between Meadowview Elementary School and Smokey Ridge Estates as crews work to put out a house fire. Shelby Co. officials say the impact this will have on traffic is the primary concern. Alabaster Fire is still on the...
ALABASTER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31

ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31. The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. The project includes...
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa, AL
ABOUT

Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/

