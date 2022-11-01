Read full article on original website
City of Tuscaloosa Once Again Accepting Christmas Toys for Parking Tickets
The city of Tuscaloosa will once again begin accepting donated Christmas toys as payment for overtime parking tickets next week. The initiative, which was started in 2020 as a way to encourage people to resolve outstanding tickets while benefitting a good cause, will kick off again next Monday and wrap up on December 5th.
Holidays on the Plaza Returns to Downtown Tuscaloosa from Late November to Mid-January
Holidays on the Plaza, the City of Tuscaloosa's seasonal winter wonderland, will make its return to Government Plaza on November 21 and will run until January 16. According to a press release announcing its return, the event will feature outdoor ice skating, the Tinsel Trail of decorated Christmas trees, which benefits Tuscaloosa's One Place, private parties and other holiday festivities.
Bham Now
Historic Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed & Breakfast listed for sale
The historic home at 2028 Highland Avenue South—better known as the Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast—recently hit the housing market. Learn more about this historic residence + find out how you could be the next owner. About the Hassinger Daniels Mansion. Hassinger Daniels Mansion Bed and Breakfast:...
Bham Now
Order specialty pecans, coffees + more this holiday season during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale—Nov. 1-Dec. 31
Does holiday shopping drive you nuts? We have the perfect solution to make gift giving quick and simple—order delicious pecans, specialty coffees and holiday assortments during Glenwood’s Pecans for Autism sale taking place November 1-December 31. Read on for info on items for sale, ordering details and how your purchase makes a huge impact on children, adults and families in Birmingham.
Hickory Farms Pop-Up Opening in Tuscaloosa Just in Time for the Holidays
The holiday season is here. Halloween is over and now we are entering the last two months of 2022 and the hustle and bustle of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year. A new store will be opening up soon in Tuscaloosa's Midtown Village shopping center that may help with your holiday gift-giving -- Hickory Farms, a specialty shop is known for “meat and cheese gift baskets, chocolates, wine, and fruit baskets.”
Tuscaloosa Radio Station Flips to Non-Stop Christmas Music
The sounds of the holiday season are ringing out again in West Alabama on MeTv 97.5. The radio station flipped from its regular rotation of timeless, memorable music to non-stop Christmas music last Friday, October 28th. The annual feature, sponsored by Tuscaloosa's Taco Casa restaurants, provides listeners with their favorite...
otmj.com
One of a Kind: Collector of Vintage Furniture, Art and Clothing on Finding Treasures for Your Home
MK Quinlan, the newest retail addition to Forest Park Village on Clairmont Avenue, is a concept shop that carries everything from high-end vintage clothing to jewelry, textiles, fine art and unique objects for the home. The selection is a showcase of the interests and expertise of owner M.K. Quinlan, an...
Five Hospitality Greats Honored at 2nd Annual Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash Thursday
Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports highlighted and honored members of the community Thursday night and five standout members of the hospitality industry were given awards for their contribution to Tuscaloosa tourism. The Tuscaloosa Tourism Bash was first held last year, and returned Thursday to bring tourism industry members to pack out...
Local Hero To Give Tuscaloosa Families Thanksgiving Meals, Money
This is the one of the most important stories you will read this month. Inflation, supply issues and just much, much higher prices are hurting families in Alabama. Now, we get word on turkey prices going up significantly this Thanksgiving. That's why the news today in Tuscaloosa on local families...
Bham Now
33 New & Coming Soon Home Listings in Birmingham—Nov. 4-6
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 33 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Mimi Nolen at 205-908-8767 or...
Bham Now
Oak Hill Cemetery to host first post-pandemic Fall History Tour, Nov. 20
Have you ever wanted to learn about Birmingham’s early history from the citizens who lived through it? Now is your chance! For the first time since the pandemic, Oak Hill Cemetery is hosting their beloved Fall History Tour on November 20. Spaces are limited, so act fast! Click here...
Tuscaloosa Health Clinic Offers Unique Halloween Event
Halloween was in full swing in West Alabama with plenty of events for the community to attend. Growing up as a kid, I could remember going trick or treating with my parents and uncles in my neighborhood. I've always wanted to grow up and be on the other side of...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham sues church over unfinished worship center
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — This massive shell of a worship center across from Birmingham's Top Golf is now the focus of a city lawsuit. Tuesday, the city of Birmingham filed the claim against Trinity CME Church. "It looks like pretty much like the city is exercising their right to reacquire...
Garden & Gun
A Birmingham Boutique for Southern Makers
As at a modern art gallery, the polished concrete floors and bone-white walls of the downtown Birmingham shop Still Johnson purposefully keep the focus on the installations—or in this case, a stunning selection of home goods and decor from Southern makers. The abstract shapes of a Natchez, Mississippi, artist’s jet-black kinetic mobile, for instance, spin lazily in lavender-perfumed air courtesy of Hazeltine candles, poured in New Orleans. Vintage teak dining chairs gather around a sleek ebonized-oak dining table fashioned by Birmingham furniture maestro Michael Morrow. And drop cloths splashed with Pepto-pink and highlighter-yellow paint by the Florence, Alabama, artist Cullen Stewart hang across from Nashville photographer Tim Vogelaar’s tranquil but powerful black-and-white nature scenes.
Bham Now
Foodie TV personality Andrew Zimmern calls Birmingham a “best food city” in Tasting Table
Four-time James Beard Foundation honoree and TV personality Andrew Zimmern named Birmingham — “as a place to go on your next foodie road trip.”. In an exclusive interview with the popular and trendy culinary digital site Tasting Table, Zimmern names The Magic City, alongside Minneapolis, his hometown, and the two Portlands – Maine and Oregon – as cities making a big impact on the American food scene.
Tuscaloosa YMCA Men’s Club Brings Back Christmas Tree Sale Next Month
One of Tuscaloosa's longest-running holiday traditions will return next month as the YMCA Men's Club brings its annual Christmas Tree Sale back to the parking lot of the Bowlero bowling alley on McFarland Boulevard. The Club supports the Y and programming like youth sports, senior fitness classes and Day Camp...
wbrc.com
Smokey Rd. in Alabaster closed in both directions due to fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Smokey Road is currently closed in both directions between Meadowview Elementary School and Smokey Ridge Estates as crews work to put out a house fire. Shelby Co. officials say the impact this will have on traffic is the primary concern. Alabaster Fire is still on the...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster begins construction to repave U.S. 31
ALABASTER – The Alabama Department of Transportation has begun night work on a project to repave and modify U.S. 31. The work is in-between Interstate 65 and the Pelham city limits, and the lane closures are only permitted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each day. The project includes...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa PD searching for missing 49-year-old woman
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police say they are currently searching for 49-year-old Wanda Gordon. Gordan was last seen in the Northport area around 2 p.m. on Nov. 3. According to police, Gordon is driving a silver 2011 Chrysler 200 with an Alabama tag. The car has damage on the driver’s side with multiple stickers on the rear window.
1 dead, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa crash
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An early morning crash left one person dead and another injured in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers responded to the two-vehicle crash around 4:30 a.m. on the 3100 block of University Boulevard E. A victim in one of the vehicles died at the scene of the crash. Police […]
