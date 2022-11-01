Read full article on original website
Related
peninsulachronicle.com
Virginia Artesian Bottling Company Offers Pure Water Bottled At The Source
Owned by father-son duo Steve and Nick Brown, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is a supplier of custom bottled water for nearly 50 companies on the Peninsula, including diverse establishments like Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Pierce’s Pitt Barb-B-Que and James River Country Club in Greater Williamsburg, and Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester.
peninsulachronicle.com
Owners Of Williamsburg Bazaar Open New Deli In Williamsburg Premium Outlets
JAMES CITY-The owners of Williamsburg Bazaar recently opened their third store, a new food option in the Williamsburg Premium Outlets on Richmond Road. Janey and Danny Sawyer announced on November 1 that their latest business venture, Bazaaro’s Deli, is now open for business. Want to read the rest of...
1950s houses to be torn down in Libbie Mill, but some residents say they should be turned into renovated, affordable housing
Driving around the Libbie Mill neighborhood, one can't miss the mid-century-style houses lining Henrico County streets, such as Bethlehem Road and Libbie Avenue. These houses date back to the 1950s, but Libbie Mill-Midtown's developers are in the process of tearing them down.
Buckroe Beach in Hampton closed amid replenishment project
The beach's boardwalk got a facelift in 2021, and now the beach itself gets a refresh. The beach replenishment will add sand will add to the beach from Pilot Avenue in the north down to Point Comfort Avenue. The last time Buckroe Beach got a replenishment was in 2004.
Former campaign manager sues Newport News mayoral candidate for $25,000
A former campaign manager for a Newport News mayoral candidate said she's owed $25,000. Levita Jones was Tina Vicks' campaign manager until September when the payments stopped.
State agency opens investigation into Hampton Fire Department following Marcella Rd. fire
In a release sent out Thursday, the fire department claimed they were operating fully within the procedural and staffing guidelines laid out by the National Fire Protection Association.
peninsulachronicle.com
New Ballet School Opens In Victory Village Shopping Center
YORK-Alexia Redick Bartlett, owner of the new Conservatory Ballet dance school in Greater Williamsburg, comes from a family of professional dancers. Both Bartlett’s grandmother and mother as well as her two brothers are all dancers. Her mother is the founder of the original Conservatory Ballet school in Reston, VA.
Isle of Wight coffee plant briefly evacuated after receiving bomb threat
Authorities are currently on the scene after a coffee plant in Isle of Wight County received a bomb threat Thursday morning.
Va. governor deactivates education tip line, offers sample of tips
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's office has deactivated the email address associated with an education tip line he launched after taking office.
peninsulachronicle.com
S23 Holdings Breaks Ground On Corporate Headquarters Facility
NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News Department of Development and S23 Holdings held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, November 1 at 1550 Terminal Ave. in Newport News to mark the start of construction for the new S23 Holdings Corporate Headquarters Building. S23 Holdings, LLC, a marine-repair and construction company,...
WAVY News 10
Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead of Something in the Water 2023
WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Some Virginia Beach hotels already sold out ahead …. WAVY News 10's Julie Millet reports. Another ‘Dream’ court for Norfolk, Lieberman to get …. WAVY News 10. Norfolk Police working to identify illegal dirt bike …. WAVY News 10. Several shots fired...
WAVY News 10
Ex-campaign manager sues Newport News mayor candidate Tina Vick, alleges ‘illegal,’ ‘unethical’ behavior
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Just days before Election Day, a former campaign manager is suing Newport News mayoral candidate and current Vice Mayor Tina Vick, alleging that Vick breached their contract with “illegal and unethical” behavior relating to transparency with campaign finances. Levita Jones, the owner...
peninsulachronicle.com
Local School Divisions To Host Upcoming Job Fairs
Two local school divisions will host fall job fairs soon. The Williamsburg James City-County School Division is set to host a job fair on Tuesday, November 8 from 1pm to 3:30pm at the WJCC Schools School Board and Central Office located at 117 Ironbound Rd. WJCC Schools is looking to...
13newsnow.com
Fire in Newport News displaces 5 people, 1 pet
Nobody was hurt in the fire. The department wants to remind everyone to have working smoke alarms and a home escape plan, for your safety.
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to now approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason.
Virginia Beach City Council members surprised by Something in the Water tickets going on sale
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach native and Grammy award-winning artist Pharrell Williams announced Something in the Water's return to the 757 during his Mighty Dream Forum on Wednesday. Festival organizers already set a date for the last weekend of April and even scheduled a time for tickets to...
peninsulachronicle.com
Home First Williamsburg Moves Three Families To Stable Housing
WILLIAMSBURG-The City of Williamsburg’s Home First Williamsburg program moved its first three families into stable housing in October. The pilot program is a partnership between Williamsburg’s Human Services Department, Bacon Street Youth & Family Services, and 3e Restoration and assists families who are experiencing homelessness with finding stable housing.
Water main break closes Air Power Park in Hampton
The park closed to the public around 10 a.m. Thursday.
Facebook puppy scam circulates, New Kent County Sheriff’s Office urges caution
In order to avoid these scams, the New Kent County Sheriff's Office recommends approaching online requests for money with shrewdness. Even if the Facebook account is of a known friend, authorities recommend reaching out to that person outside of social media to ensure the request is legitimate.
peninsulachronicle.com
The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly
WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
Comments / 0