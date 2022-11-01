ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James City County, VA

peninsulachronicle.com

Virginia Artesian Bottling Company Offers Pure Water Bottled At The Source

Owned by father-son duo Steve and Nick Brown, Virginia Artesian Bottling Company is a supplier of custom bottled water for nearly 50 companies on the Peninsula, including diverse establishments like Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Pierce’s Pitt Barb-B-Que and James River Country Club in Greater Williamsburg, and Kelsick Specialty Market in Gloucester.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New Ballet School Opens In Victory Village Shopping Center

YORK-Alexia Redick Bartlett, owner of the new Conservatory Ballet dance school in Greater Williamsburg, comes from a family of professional dancers. Both Bartlett’s grandmother and mother as well as her two brothers are all dancers. Her mother is the founder of the original Conservatory Ballet school in Reston, VA.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
S23 Holdings Breaks Ground On Corporate Headquarters Facility

NEWPORT NEWS—The City of Newport News Department of Development and S23 Holdings held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, November 1 at 1550 Terminal Ave. in Newport News to mark the start of construction for the new S23 Holdings Corporate Headquarters Building. S23 Holdings, LLC, a marine-repair and construction company,...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Local School Divisions To Host Upcoming Job Fairs

Two local school divisions will host fall job fairs soon. The Williamsburg James City-County School Division is set to host a job fair on Tuesday, November 8 from 1pm to 3:30pm at the WJCC Schools School Board and Central Office located at 117 Ironbound Rd. WJCC Schools is looking to...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Home First Williamsburg Moves Three Families To Stable Housing

WILLIAMSBURG-The City of Williamsburg’s Home First Williamsburg program moved its first three families into stable housing in October. The pilot program is a partnership between Williamsburg’s Human Services Department, Bacon Street Youth & Family Services, and 3e Restoration and assists families who are experiencing homelessness with finding stable housing.
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
The James Apartments In Williamsburg Filling Up Quickly

WILLIAMSBURG – To realize how well-received the new The James on Merrimac Trail apartments have been, one needs to look at its occupancy. “There may be a couple of units (available),” said Richard Souter, a partner with developer WVS Companies out of Richmond. “But we’re basically fully occupied.”
WILLIAMSBURG, VA

