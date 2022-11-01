Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Karamo lawyer walks back request to block Detroit's mailed absentee ballots
Ten days after filing a lawsuit challenging the validity of thousands of Detroit absentee ballots, the lawyer for Republican Secretary of State candidate Kristina Karamo walked back the request to require Detroiters to vote at the polls Tuesday or obtain an absentee ballot in person. But the lawyer, Alexandria Taylor,...
Way To Go Faygo On Celebrating 115 Years of Making Pop In Detroit
Michigan is known for the Great Lakes, its cherries, and apples, making automobiles, and Faygo. Happy Birthday Faygo who has been making pop in Detroit for 115 years. Like the Faygo song says, "remember when you were a kid." If you're a Michigander then odds are you have a Faygo memory while growing up in the Mitten state.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Detroit News
Detroit's fulfillment center at fairgrounds won't fully open now until 2023
A 3.8 million-square-foot fulfillment center originally scheduled to fully open in Detroit by the spring of 2022 now won't fully launch until next year. The fulfillment center is built on the city's old Michigan State Fairgrounds on Woodward near Eight Mile and was expected to provide at least 1,200 full-time jobs.
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
Attorney charged with murder of Metro Detroit jeweler after cops say he arranged targeted hit
An attorney and alleged mastermind behind a popular Oakland County jewelry owner’s death has been arrested and charged with murder, authorities announced on Friday.
Lapeer, Michigan Man Struck, Killed By Train
Michigan has over 3,500 miles of rail corridors used for industry, shipping and passenger trains. According to the State of Michigan, 29 railroad companies. Many hundreds of miles pass through Southeast Michigan, including our neighbors in Lapeer County. The tracks passing through Downtown Lapeer cross M-24 or Mainstreet along Cramton...
Legendary Detroit news anchors and Tigers featured in WDIV prime-time special
There’s something irresistible about watching old home movies and sharing stories of good times and bad times with your family. And even in the YouTube and TikTok age, Detroit's local TV stations still feel like family. Now one of those stations is having a prime-time family reunion of sorts. “Going 4 It: The...
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit
Here’s what’s happening at Oak & Reel, San Morello, Stage Deli, and more The post Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Wallaby Running Free in Michigan’s Monroe County
Picture this, you're outside raking leaves minding your own business when all of a sudden, you look up and see an unusual animal before your very own eyes. We're not talking about a bear, deer, skunk, or anything like that. Would you believe it's an actual wallaby?. There's been several...
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
Large warehouse blaze burns through mechanical bulls, bounce houses and more at Novi party supply store
A late night blaze on Wednesday ripped through a party supply business in Novi where water slides, inflatables and other items were incinerated.
Detroit News
Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans
Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
Detroit News
Fentanyl kingpin guilty after epic drug seizure in Metro Detroit
A California man accused of heading a drug ring responsible for the third-largest amount of pure fentanyl seized by investigators in U.S. history during a Detroit raid faces at least 15 years in federal prison and a possible life sentence after pleading guilty. Maurice McCoy, 41, of Moreno Valley pleaded...
Cockroach infestation spoils Halloween for one Michigan street
WYANDOTTE, MI – Trick-or-threating has been halted in a portion of a Michigan community after a cockroach infestation was discovered in a vacant home. The bizarre incident, unfortunately not a trick or a treat, occurred in Wyandotte on 20th Street between Eureka Road and Grove Street. The inestiation was discovered by a trash hauler.
onedetroitpbs.org
Under the microscope: Former Rochester Hills City Clerk Tina Barton addresses election misinformation
Since the 2020 presidential election and the “Big Lie” that followed, America’s voting process has faced increasing scrutiny. Now, how are votes counted and certified as voters head into the 2022 midterm elections? And, do voters trust our nation’s democratic process? Detroit Free Press Politics Editor Emily Lawler sits down with former Rochester Hills City Clerk Tina Barton to pull back the curtains and demystify Michigan’s voting process ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm election.
wrif.com
Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott
The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
