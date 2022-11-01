ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

New Waikiki noise code allows residents to sleep easy

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Waikiki residents will be sleeping a lot easier soon thanks to a Bill 43 approved by the Honolulu City Council. The ordinance puts a cap on how loud sound systems used by street performers can be during evening hours. Kathryn Henski, Waikiki Neighborhood Board member and resident said it is a miracle […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live event yet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A funny thing happened to local funny man Tumua Tuinei. While he was playing football at the University of Hawaii, he discovered his real talent. “I took a standup comedy class. I took it just for fun, just to fill up my classes, and to get the easy A. I’d seen it in the class description. I said, ‘Standup comedy? Okay, I’ll try it.’ Did it. Ended up falling in love with it,” he said.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen: Gateway at Mililani Mauka

Gateway at Mililani Mauka is just that, a gateway to the surrounding communities in Central Oahu. Satisfying the need for a one stop shopping center for everything from therapy to banking to food, with mom-and-pop shops and the go-to quick stops along with a good mix of local and national tenants. Its over 34-thousand square foot design is home to nearly 30 businesses.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Golden Goose expanding in Hawaii with 2nd store opening in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Golden Goose, an Italian luxury fashion brand that’s known for its pre-distressed shoes, is expanding in Hawaii with a new location planned for Ala Moana Center. Public documents show that Golden Goose is opening on the second level of the Honolulu shopping mall.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu resident assaulted in front of condo speaks out

A Honolulu resident is urging everyone to be aware of their surroundings after he was assaulted. Honolulu man pushes for more security after being assaulted outside Blaisdell Arena. A Honolulu man was assaulted right outside of his home early Wednesday morning. Now he is now urging for more police presence...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Massive Honolulu Airport Closure To Wreak Havoc Into 2023

We’ve found our way to the cause of Hawaii flight delays which have been virtually nonstop for the past six months. And, unfortunately, the news isn’t great. Yesterday we heard from Hawaiian Airlines with their take on what is going on, which was revealing and began our investigation. Today we attempted to reach the FAA but could not do so. We did, however, get in touch with the Hawaii DOT for airports and spoke with a retired commercial pilot friend based in Honolulu. This post puts all of what we learned in one place, so you know how to plan your Hawaii flights.
HONOLULU, HI
caringmagazine.org

Kroc Center Hawaii celebrates 10 years of being a ‘beacon of hope’ in Kapolei

After moving into a senior residence in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, Gloria Uslan-Milo, 80, said she started praying for a place to go for exercise, since her new home lacked a recreation center. Then, The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center opened to serve the then developing community of Kapolei nearby—an answer to prayer, she said.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Feral pigs have been going hog wild in some residential neighborhoods. And in some cases, they’re damaging property. “They’re not loud as far as vocally or running around, but they do leave a smell so that’s a nuisance,” said James Chun. of Aina Haina. Chun moved into his Mona Street home a month ago. He said he saw a wild pig just last night.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

It's scary how much fun people had at Hallowbaloo 2022

HONOLULU (KITV)- "I want to see everyone dance. C'mon C'mon," said chanted the performer on-stage. Live music on two stages seemed to bring out the beast in people for the Hallowbaloo Festival this weekend. People were full of smiles for the return of the event after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man beaten by masked mob near Waikiki Halloween party scene

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- As hundreds of Halloween revelers packed the beach on Waikiki in costume, one group in the 10 p.m. hour appeared to be costumed only to conceal their identities. "Some of them were wearing big hoodies or bandanas just to kind of cover their face or over their...
HONOLULU, HI

