Gamespot
Sker Ritual - Episode 1: The Cursed Lands of Lavernock Trailer
Descend into hell in the latest for Sker Ritual trailer, introducing Episode One: Cursed Lands of Lavernock. Here's a look at some new gameplay, showing off what's to come in the co-op survival FPS' first DLC episode.
Gamespot
Sonic Frontiers - Showdown Trailer
It's almost time. Explore the Starfall Islands, gather the Chaos Emeralds, and get ready for the showdown of a lifetime!
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Runs Well On PS4 But Makes The Console Very Loud
God of War Ragnarok is releasing very soon, and fans picking up the game on PlayStation 4 might be wondering how the game performs on that older console compared to PlayStation 5. Kotaku tested the game on a launch model PS4 and found that it runs generally well at 1080p/30fps....
Gamespot
Pistol Whip - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games
Welcome to the next generation of Pistol Whip. Enter the action-packed world of symphonic fury you already love with all-new features exclusive to the PS VR2, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and finger touch detection.
Gamespot
Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts: Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, And More
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch might not have the processing power of its rivals, but that hasn’t stopped it from amassing a library filled with incredible games. In fact, some of the best games of the generation are Switch exclusives--with Mario, Link, Kirby, and other familiar faces calling the Switch home.
Gamespot
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
Everything on Toho's New Godzilla Movie - Release Date, Director, Plus More
Japanese film company Toho said a new movie in the Godzilla film franchise will be released next year. The news was announced on the famous character's official Twitter account during the 2022 "Godzilla Day" celebrations. Godzilla is a huge, destructive, fictional sea monster, or kaiju, empowered by nuclear radiation, that...
Gamespot
New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Deleted Scene Features Frylock And Very Weird Workout Equipment
Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad--the stars of Aqua Teen Hunger Force--are back in a new movie called Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Releasing on November 8, it's is packed with the characters and jokes you love, but one thing you won't see included in the feature cut is a scene between Amazin's Neil and Frylock. Don't worry though, you can see it here, right now.
Gamespot
Stunning New Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Invites You Back To Pandora
A stunning new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released, inviting viewers back to Pandora in the film that takes place a decade after the events of the 2009 original. The movie tells the story of what happens with the Sully family--Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana),...
IGN
Evil West - Exclusive Co-Op Gameplay Trailer
Here's your first look at Evil West's co-op multiplayer in action. Join lead producer Tomasz Gop as he introduces us to the gory goodness of two-player online co-op, showing off some of the enemies you'll run into on your travels. When you hop into this third-person shooter with a friend,...
Gamespot
Apex Legends Season 15 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale
Frenetic battle royale Apex Legends has seen significant success in the genre, and that can at least partially be contributed to its creative cast of playable legends, each of which brings something unique to a team's composition. Whether it's a defensive kit for holding back foes, an aggressive kit for pushing them, or a support kit that aids allies, players have a wide selection of legends to choose from to ensure they're playing a role that suits them. But while every legend has their place in the Apex Games, there will always be a few that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that can't quite reach the same level of greatness each season. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
AOL Corp
New 'Avatar 2' trailer teases next-level visuals and action: 'This looks epic'
This is the way... The Way of Water, to be precise. The latest trailer for James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to his 2009 global blockbuster — and still the highest-grossing movie of all time — offers viewers more of a taste of what's in store for the second Avatar spectacle as they prepare to return to Pandora on Dec. 16. (Watch the trailer above.)
Gamespot
Sony Reveals A Bunch Of New PSVR 2 Games
PlayStation VR 2 has an official launch date and price, but that's not all. Sony has lifted the lid on 11 games that'll be available for the virtual reality hardware when it releases on February 22, 2023, and the list includes a brand-new Dark Pictures experience, roguelike action, and plenty more.
Gamespot
Apex Legends' Catalyst Chaotically Upends The Battle Royale's Most Consistent Element: Doors
I love Catalyst a lot, and it very well could be the recency bias talking, but she's my favorite of the new playable characters added to Apex Legends during the battle royale's fourth year. The ferrofluid-wielding defender isn't a force to be reckoned with--Catalyst won't be breaking the competitive meta anytime soon--and her story hasn't posed any groundbreaking lore ramifications yet. But none of that matters when Catalyst plays a lot like the legends added in Year 3, all of whom celebrate the best part of Titanfall 2's legacy: A first-person shooter doesn't have to make practical sense to be a whole lot of chaotic and joyful fun.
Gamespot
Pokemon Sneakers Based On Classic Starters Are Releasing This Month
Puma is launching a new line of shoe designs based on first-generation Pokemon starters, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Details come from the PokeJungle twitter account, which reports on Pokemon news and merch. Each starter will receive its own design. Pikachu, however, gets two designs. Each of the shoes is themed around its respective Pokemon and their element. On every shoe's back tab is an elemental symbol such as a lightning bolt or a leaf. Displayed on the tongue is a cartoon image of the relevant Pokemon and every pair of shoes comes with a tag featuring their starter.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2's Newest Hero, Ramattra, Is An Omnic Anti-Hero And A Key Part Of The Game's Next Chapter
As a part of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Activision Blizzard has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2. Ramattra is an omnic radicalized by the Omnic Crisis--the war that directly led to Overwatch's formation--and humanity's mistreatment of his people. However, rather than join the Agents of Overwatch in their attempts to bring peace to both sides, Ramattra is more interested in enacting his own brand of justice, putting him at odds with the organization.
Gamespot
Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam
It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."
Gamespot
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric
Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 Ramattra Official Reveal Trailer
Originally a war machine, Ramattra shed his munitions for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility. His ideals weren’t far removed from his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. However, Ramattra’s story is one of hardships, trauma, and a magnified view of humanity’s harsh realities.
Gamespot
Snag A Free Steam Game At Fanatical Right Now
There's no shortage of video games about jobs, and if you've ever wondered what it would be like to run your very own internet cafe, then you can do so right now without having to worry about raising any capital to kickstart your oddly specific dream. As part of its 10th Birthday Bash celebrations, Fanatical is offering a copy of Internet Cafe Simulator on PC via Steam, for the low price of absolutely nothing.
