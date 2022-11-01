ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gamespot

Sker Ritual - Episode 1: The Cursed Lands of Lavernock Trailer

Descend into hell in the latest for Sker Ritual trailer, introducing Episode One: Cursed Lands of Lavernock. Here's a look at some new gameplay, showing off what's to come in the co-op survival FPS' first DLC episode.
Gamespot

Sonic Frontiers - Showdown Trailer

It's almost time. Explore the Starfall Islands, gather the Chaos Emeralds, and get ready for the showdown of a lifetime!
Gamespot

God Of War Ragnarok Runs Well On PS4 But Makes The Console Very Loud

God of War Ragnarok is releasing very soon, and fans picking up the game on PlayStation 4 might be wondering how the game performs on that older console compared to PlayStation 5. Kotaku tested the game on a launch model PS4 and found that it runs generally well at 1080p/30fps....
Gamespot

Pistol Whip - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games

Welcome to the next generation of Pistol Whip. Enter the action-packed world of symphonic fury you already love with all-new features exclusive to the PS VR2, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and finger touch detection.
Gamespot

Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts: Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, And More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. The Nintendo Switch might not have the processing power of its rivals, but that hasn’t stopped it from amassing a library filled with incredible games. In fact, some of the best games of the generation are Switch exclusives--with Mario, Link, Kirby, and other familiar faces calling the Switch home.
Newsweek

Everything on Toho's New Godzilla Movie - Release Date, Director, Plus More

Japanese film company Toho said a new movie in the Godzilla film franchise will be released next year. The news was announced on the famous character's official Twitter account during the 2022 "Godzilla Day" celebrations. Godzilla is a huge, destructive, fictional sea monster, or kaiju, empowered by nuclear radiation, that...
Gamespot

New Aqua Teen Hunger Force Movie Deleted Scene Features Frylock And Very Weird Workout Equipment

Frylock, Master Shake, and Meatwad--the stars of Aqua Teen Hunger Force--are back in a new movie called Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. Releasing on November 8, it's is packed with the characters and jokes you love, but one thing you won't see included in the feature cut is a scene between Amazin's Neil and Frylock. Don't worry though, you can see it here, right now.
Gamespot

Stunning New Avatar: The Way Of Water Trailer Invites You Back To Pandora

A stunning new trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water has been released, inviting viewers back to Pandora in the film that takes place a decade after the events of the 2009 original. The movie tells the story of what happens with the Sully family--Jake (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldana),...
IGN

Evil West - Exclusive Co-Op Gameplay Trailer

Here's your first look at Evil West's co-op multiplayer in action. Join lead producer Tomasz Gop as he introduces us to the gory goodness of two-player online co-op, showing off some of the enemies you'll run into on your travels. When you hop into this third-person shooter with a friend,...
Gamespot

Apex Legends Season 15 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale

Frenetic battle royale Apex Legends has seen significant success in the genre, and that can at least partially be contributed to its creative cast of playable legends, each of which brings something unique to a team's composition. Whether it's a defensive kit for holding back foes, an aggressive kit for pushing them, or a support kit that aids allies, players have a wide selection of legends to choose from to ensure they're playing a role that suits them. But while every legend has their place in the Apex Games, there will always be a few that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that can't quite reach the same level of greatness each season. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
AOL Corp

New 'Avatar 2' trailer teases next-level visuals and action: 'This looks epic'

This is the way... The Way of Water, to be precise. The latest trailer for James Cameron's long-awaited sequel to his 2009 global blockbuster — and still the highest-grossing movie of all time — offers viewers more of a taste of what's in store for the second Avatar spectacle as they prepare to return to Pandora on Dec. 16. (Watch the trailer above.)
Gamespot

Sony Reveals A Bunch Of New PSVR 2 Games

PlayStation VR 2 has an official launch date and price, but that's not all. Sony has lifted the lid on 11 games that'll be available for the virtual reality hardware when it releases on February 22, 2023, and the list includes a brand-new Dark Pictures experience, roguelike action, and plenty more.
Gamespot

Apex Legends' Catalyst Chaotically Upends The Battle Royale's Most Consistent Element: Doors

I love Catalyst a lot, and it very well could be the recency bias talking, but she's my favorite of the new playable characters added to Apex Legends during the battle royale's fourth year. The ferrofluid-wielding defender isn't a force to be reckoned with--Catalyst won't be breaking the competitive meta anytime soon--and her story hasn't posed any groundbreaking lore ramifications yet. But none of that matters when Catalyst plays a lot like the legends added in Year 3, all of whom celebrate the best part of Titanfall 2's legacy: A first-person shooter doesn't have to make practical sense to be a whole lot of chaotic and joyful fun.
Gamespot

Pokemon Sneakers Based On Classic Starters Are Releasing This Month

Puma is launching a new line of shoe designs based on first-generation Pokemon starters, including Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Details come from the PokeJungle twitter account, which reports on Pokemon news and merch. Each starter will receive its own design. Pikachu, however, gets two designs. Each of the shoes is themed around its respective Pokemon and their element. On every shoe's back tab is an elemental symbol such as a lightning bolt or a leaf. Displayed on the tongue is a cartoon image of the relevant Pokemon and every pair of shoes comes with a tag featuring their starter.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2's Newest Hero, Ramattra, Is An Omnic Anti-Hero And A Key Part Of The Game's Next Chapter

As a part of the Overwatch League Grand Finals, Activision Blizzard has revealed the next hero coming to Overwatch 2. Ramattra is an omnic radicalized by the Omnic Crisis--the war that directly led to Overwatch's formation--and humanity's mistreatment of his people. However, rather than join the Agents of Overwatch in their attempts to bring peace to both sides, Ramattra is more interested in enacting his own brand of justice, putting him at odds with the organization.
Gamespot

Ubisoft Games Could Be Returning To Steam

It looks like Ubisoft's games could be coming back to the Steam platform after several years of being off of it. One such game could be Assassin's Creed Valhalla. A Github user by the name of YoobieRe discovered that the source code for the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Connect page has been recently updated and now contains the word "Steam." Specifically, it reads, "Internal Dev/QC - Assassin's Creed Valhalla [STEAM]."
Gamespot

Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric

Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.
Gamespot

Overwatch 2 Ramattra Official Reveal Trailer

Originally a war machine, Ramattra shed his munitions for a shield to protect his people by promoting peace and tranquility. His ideals weren’t far removed from his fellow Shambli monk, Zenyatta. However, Ramattra’s story is one of hardships, trauma, and a magnified view of humanity’s harsh realities.
Gamespot

Snag A Free Steam Game At Fanatical Right Now

There's no shortage of video games about jobs, and if you've ever wondered what it would be like to run your very own internet cafe, then you can do so right now without having to worry about raising any capital to kickstart your oddly specific dream. As part of its 10th Birthday Bash celebrations, Fanatical is offering a copy of Internet Cafe Simulator on PC via Steam, for the low price of absolutely nothing.

