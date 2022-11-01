Read full article on original website
TBT: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Makes Impressive TD Catch to Beat Iowa State
Conveniently for West Virginia, this week offers a throwback Thursday about the Mountaineers upcoming opponent. This week allows a look back to around this time a year ago. Fans witnessed WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton make one of his most impressive catches ever. Ford-Wheaton caught a pass from former WVU quarterback Jarret Doege in the back of the end zone during a 38-31 win over a Cyclones team that traveled to Morgantown ranked number 22 in the country.
West Virginia Football Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star LB Kamal Bonner
West Virginia has been busy on the recruiting front this week, and that includes extending an offer to a linebacker in the 2023 class. Kamal Bonner announced he has received an offer from WVU late Thursday night. Bonner is a senior at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia. He is listed as a 3-star player by national outlet like 247 Sports and Rivals. He has himself as 6’1 and 205 pounds in his Twitter bio, but is said to be 195 by Rivals.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 4
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Two WVU men’s soccer players earn All-Sun Belt honors. 4-Star wide receiver target Traylon Ray announces he is committing to West Virginia. Update (10:00 AM) – Update (8:30 AM) – Around...
West Virginia Football to Wear White Jerseys on Road Against Cyclones
The video opens with a typical scene in West Virginia this time of the year with leaves falling. This is how the Mountaineers announced their uniform combination for this Saturday’s game. It will be blue on white on gold for WVU in Ames, Iowa when they take on Iowa...
Watch: WVU OC Graham Harrell on Iowa State Defense, Injuries Impacting Offense
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell discusses dealing with Iowa State defense and game plan difficulties with injures while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football and basketball breaking news, analysis...
Watch: WVU’s Josiah Harris and Seth Wilson Talk Roles Before New Season
West Virginia players Josiah Harris and Seth Wilson spoke with the media on Thursday to talk about their roles this upcoming season. Harris is a freshman forward that talked about why he committed to West Virginia. Wilson ensured that him and his class at WVU never thought about transferring after last year.
Watch: WVU Commit Rodney Gallagher Scores Multiple TDs Against West Allegheny
West Virginia’s top rated commit for the class of 2023 Rodney Gallagher from Laurel Highlands is taking on West Allegheny tonight. Gallagher already has two rushing touchdowns on the night and has been key in all three that Laurel Highlands currently scored. Video below is from the team’s second...
2024 4-Star QB Maj Jones Gains Offer from West Virginia
Solid depth at the position and a commitment for next year’s class doesn’t mean West Virginia is done at trying to secure the future of the quarterback position. To that end, West Virginia extended an offer to a 4-star quarterback recruit in the 2024 class. Maj Jones announced he’s received an offer from WVU late Thursday night.
WVU QB JT Daniels Overcame Struggles with Bounce Back Performance Against TCU
Going to Saturday’s matchup with TCU, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels was coming off arguably one of the worst performances of his career in West Virginia’s 48-10 blowout loss to Texas Tech. The Mountaineers’ 38-point defeat was the largest in Daniels’ five years of playing college football and is...
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Gives Update on Team Prior to Season Opener
On Thursday afternoon, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to give an update on the team prior to the team’s season opener. West Virginia will host Mount St. Mary’s on Monday night inside the WVU Coliseum at 7 p.m. Huggins talked about the team’s strengths...
WVU Football Extends Offer to 4-Star 2024 Target Deontae Armstrong
West Virginia took a major step in attempting to improve the team for years to come today by offering a 4-star player with an abundance of offers to choose from and has experience on both sides of the ball. Deontae Armstrong, part of the 2024 class, announced that his talk...
Bob Huggins Says Gonzaga Would Have ‘Tremendous Awakening’ if They Join Big 12
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins said on Thursday afternoon that Gonzaga would have a tremendous awakening if they joined the Big 12 Conference. The Big 12 has reportedly been in talks about adding Gonzaga to the conference. “I would think it would be a tremendous awakening for Gonzaga to...
West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher Leads Laurel Highlands to WPIAL Playoff Win
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Friday night marked the beginning of the playoffs throughout the WPIAL. The Laurel Highland Mustangs played host to the West Allegheny Indians in the first round at Mustang Field. The Mustangs easily marched past the Indians by the score of 44-15. The night opened up with the Mustangs grabbing the lead on their first possession of the game with an 8-yard touchdown connection between West Virginia commit Rodney Gallegher and Antwan Black Jr.
Watch: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton on Offense, Great Catch by Teammate Reese Smith
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – West Virginia wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton touches on the play of the WVU offense and a great catch made by teammate Reese Smith while speaking with the media, including Mike Asti of WVSN, on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU football...
Jose Perez’s Emotional Week: How 38 Missed Calls Led to West Virginia Commitment
“I was sleeping when it happened. I woke up to 38 missed calls from him,” Manhattan transfer Jose Perez said. Perez’s head coach Steve Masiello was let go of his duties at Manhattan last Tuesday, Oct. 25. Masiello was calling Perez to let him know what happened. Perez...
Country Roads Webcast: Iowa State Preview, Predictions
On this episode of the Country Roads Webcast, video-game talk & pop culture news dominate the week’s off-topic babble segment before Steven & Jorden provide an update on WVU Basketball & WVU Football respectively. Some interesting matchups against Iowa State are then detailed as the guys preview Saturday’s game, including their keys to victory and score predictions to close.
