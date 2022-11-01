West Virginia has been busy on the recruiting front this week, and that includes extending an offer to a linebacker in the 2023 class. Kamal Bonner announced he has received an offer from WVU late Thursday night. Bonner is a senior at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia. He is listed as a 3-star player by national outlet like 247 Sports and Rivals. He has himself as 6’1 and 205 pounds in his Twitter bio, but is said to be 195 by Rivals.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 17 HOURS AGO