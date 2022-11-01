ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

TBT: WVU WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton Makes Impressive TD Catch to Beat Iowa State

Conveniently for West Virginia, this week offers a throwback Thursday about the Mountaineers upcoming opponent. This week allows a look back to around this time a year ago. Fans witnessed WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton make one of his most impressive catches ever. Ford-Wheaton caught a pass from former WVU quarterback Jarret Doege in the back of the end zone during a 38-31 win over a Cyclones team that traveled to Morgantown ranked number 22 in the country.
West Virginia Football Extends Offer to 2023 3-Star LB Kamal Bonner

West Virginia has been busy on the recruiting front this week, and that includes extending an offer to a linebacker in the 2023 class. Kamal Bonner announced he has received an offer from WVU late Thursday night. Bonner is a senior at Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia. He is listed as a 3-star player by national outlet like 247 Sports and Rivals. He has himself as 6’1 and 205 pounds in his Twitter bio, but is said to be 195 by Rivals.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – November 4

The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Two WVU men’s soccer players earn All-Sun Belt honors. 4-Star wide receiver target Traylon Ray announces he is committing to West Virginia. Update (10:00 AM) – Update (8:30 AM) – Around...
West Virginia Football to Wear White Jerseys on Road Against Cyclones

The video opens with a typical scene in West Virginia this time of the year with leaves falling. This is how the Mountaineers announced their uniform combination for this Saturday’s game. It will be blue on white on gold for WVU in Ames, Iowa when they take on Iowa...
Watch: WVU’s Josiah Harris and Seth Wilson Talk Roles Before New Season

West Virginia players Josiah Harris and Seth Wilson spoke with the media on Thursday to talk about their roles this upcoming season. Harris is a freshman forward that talked about why he committed to West Virginia. Wilson ensured that him and his class at WVU never thought about transferring after last year.
2024 4-Star QB Maj Jones Gains Offer from West Virginia

Solid depth at the position and a commitment for next year’s class doesn’t mean West Virginia is done at trying to secure the future of the quarterback position. To that end, West Virginia extended an offer to a 4-star quarterback recruit in the 2024 class. Maj Jones announced he’s received an offer from WVU late Thursday night.
West Virginia Commit Rodney Gallagher Leads Laurel Highlands to WPIAL Playoff Win

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — Friday night marked the beginning of the playoffs throughout the WPIAL. The Laurel Highland Mustangs played host to the West Allegheny Indians in the first round at Mustang Field. The Mustangs easily marched past the Indians by the score of 44-15. The night opened up with the Mustangs grabbing the lead on their first possession of the game with an 8-yard touchdown connection between West Virginia commit Rodney Gallegher and Antwan Black Jr.
Country Roads Webcast: Iowa State Preview, Predictions

On this episode of the Country Roads Webcast, video-game talk & pop culture news dominate the week’s off-topic babble segment before Steven & Jorden provide an update on WVU Basketball & WVU Football respectively. Some interesting matchups against Iowa State are then detailed as the guys preview Saturday’s game, including their keys to victory and score predictions to close.

