At a blisteringly austere 14.6-ounce base, the Gossamer Gear Kumo is a bare-bones backpack that doesn’t actually have any bones (it’s frameless). It offers everything a long-distance hiker could need and nothing they don’t. And at a 36L capacity, it hits the sweet spot of having enough space for all your ultralight gear AND a multi-day food carry.

