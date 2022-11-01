Read full article on original website
This Central Minnesota Retailer Started To See A Line Form At 3:45 This Morning!
It's Orange Friday and for many of you that goes without needing explanation, but for those who don't know what that means, let's just say it involves getting up pretty early in order to save big at one Minnesota retailer...Fleet Farm!. The line at the Waite Park Fleet Farm this...
fox9.com
Powerball ticket worth $1 million, 3 tickets worth $50k sold in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - One lucky Powerball ticket holder in Hinckley snagged a $1 million win Wednesday from the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.5 billion Thursday after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. But, one player in Hinckley managed to win $1 million, and another three people in Minnesota won $50,000 from the draw.
knsiradio.com
Minnesota Law Enforcement Helps Take Down Multi-Million Dollar Catalytic Converter Theft Ring
(KNSI) — The U.S. Department of Justice has arrested and charged 21 people in nine states, including Minnesota, connected to a more than half-billion dollar catalytic converter theft ring. The DOJ says they worked with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners from across the country to execute a...
Yes, Minnesota employers must pay you for time you need to vote
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In most communities across Minnesota, polls for the 2022 midterm elections will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you didn't vote early and need to go to your polling place on election day, Minnesota law requires employers to pay for the time you need to vote if it falls within your scheduled work time.
WDIO-TV
No one hit the Powerball jackpot, but Minnesota scores six more $50K wins
There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. The lack of a winner means the next drawing Wednesday night will be for a massive $1.2 billion jackpot. The winning numbers drawn Monday were: white balls 13, 19,...
Date Set for St. Cloud’s Annual German Holiday Market
Mark your calendars! The date has been set for St. Cloud's German holiday market otherwise known as Weihnachtsmarkt, will be happening on Thursday December 8th. In past years the event had been held downtown St. Cloud on 5th Avenue, generally under a tent. Last year it was moved to the ramp that overlooks 5th Avenue and stretches across from the parking ramp to River's Edge Convention Center This year, that same set up is planned.
mprnews.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota
Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
Great Places in St. Cloud to get Brunch/Breakfast According to Yelp
Brunch. One of my favorite meals. You get all the deliciousness of breakfast foods along with some lunch type things too. Plus there are usually Mimosas and/or Bloody Marys involved too. Not complaining about that at all!. Anyway, I checked with Yelp to see what people have reviewed as the...
boreal.org
Welcoming place to stay: Iron Range homeless shelter reveals new updates
Photo: After 21 years, to continue best serving the community, Zahorik said Bill’s House was in need of a makeover. By Larissa Milles - Northern News Now - November 2, 2022. On any given night in Minnesota, almost 8,000 people don’t have a warm place to go. That’s...
Six Winning $50K Powerball Tickets in Minnesota on Monday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) for the next drawing Wednesday. The jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn last (Monday) night – white balls 13, 19, 36, 39, 59 and red Powerball 13. While...
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
Minnesota continues Powerball lucky streak with six more wins
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Though no one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, Minnesota saw six more $50,000 wins, continuing its lucky streak. The winning Powerball numbers on Oct. 31 were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The six winning tickets were purchased at the following stores:. Cub Foods,...
It’s 100% Illegal To Do in Minnesota But Most Have
It's something many of us have done at one point or another, and we probably had no idea it was against the law. Look around the U.S. and you'll find a lot of silly laws that just plain don't make sense. However, there are a few very good reasons why it's illegal to do this in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes.
Minnesota companies should be held accountable for PAC attack ads
In “Minnesota lawyers, companies, help fund super PACs running attack ads in attorney general’s race,” readers learn that two of the state’s largest corporations, 3M and a Wells Fargo subsidiary, contributed $80,000 and $25,000 respectively to two shameful, racially tinged, dog-whistle ads attacking Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Measles confirmed in four Minnesota counties; 21 cases in past five months
Histopathology of measles pneumonia, (Giant cell with intracytoplasmic inclusions.) Courtesy of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. After four years without any known measles infections in Minnesota, the Twin Cities is experiencing an alarming rise in cases. The latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health shows cases have climbed...
Here’s North Dakota & Minnesota’s Most Popular Comfort Food
If it's not the cold, it's work stress, money stress, and/or family-coming-to-visit stress.
fox9.com
Here's when daylight saving time ends in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to "spring forward" or "fall back" is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold
TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
The Most Relatable Minnesota Merch You’ll See Today
"Why do you live in Minnesota?" How many times as a Minnesotan have you actually been asked that question? Too many to count is probably your answer. Right there with you. Our question back to anyone asking us that usually would be, why DON'T you live in Minnesota. We have...
mprnews.org
You asked: Can people convicted of a felony vote in Minnesota?
An MPR News reader messaged us on Instagram to ask if people who have been convicted of a felony or incarcerated can vote in Minnesota. We asked the experts. No. The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that you are able to vote after all parts of your sentencing is complete. Therefore, a person must be out of prison and be done with probation, parole or any form of supervised release to be able to vote.
