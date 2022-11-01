ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox9.com

Powerball ticket worth $1 million, 3 tickets worth $50k sold in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - One lucky Powerball ticket holder in Hinckley snagged a $1 million win Wednesday from the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history. The Powerball jackpot reached an estimated $1.5 billion Thursday after no one matched all six numbers in Wednesday night’s drawing. But, one player in Hinckley managed to win $1 million, and another three people in Minnesota won $50,000 from the draw.
HINCKLEY, MN
KARE 11

Yes, Minnesota employers must pay you for time you need to vote

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — In most communities across Minnesota, polls for the 2022 midterm elections will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. If you didn't vote early and need to go to your polling place on election day, Minnesota law requires employers to pay for the time you need to vote if it falls within your scheduled work time.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Date Set for St. Cloud’s Annual German Holiday Market

Mark your calendars! The date has been set for St. Cloud's German holiday market otherwise known as Weihnachtsmarkt, will be happening on Thursday December 8th. In past years the event had been held downtown St. Cloud on 5th Avenue, generally under a tent. Last year it was moved to the ramp that overlooks 5th Avenue and stretches across from the parking ramp to River's Edge Convention Center This year, that same set up is planned.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
mprnews.org

Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a gap in northern Minnesota

Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two had had worked for years at the Mesabi Tribune. Burnes served as the paper’s...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Minnesota continues Powerball lucky streak with six more wins

ROSEVILLE, Minn. — Though no one won the Powerball jackpot on Monday night, Minnesota saw six more $50,000 wins, continuing its lucky streak. The winning Powerball numbers on Oct. 31 were 13-19-36-39-59, Powerball 13 and Powerplay 3. The six winning tickets were purchased at the following stores:. Cub Foods,...
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Minnesota companies should be held accountable for PAC attack ads

In “Minnesota lawyers, companies, help fund super PACs running attack ads in attorney general’s race,” readers learn that two of the state’s largest corporations, 3M and a Wells Fargo subsidiary, contributed $80,000 and $25,000 respectively to two shameful, racially tinged, dog-whistle ads attacking Attorney General Keith Ellison.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Here's when daylight saving time ends in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to "spring forward" or "fall back" is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

In Minnesota, GOP eyes grab of rare Midwest Dem stronghold

TONKA BAY, Minn. — As Andrew Myers knocked on doors in a neighborhood with stunning views across Lake Minnetonka, the Republican state House hopeful got an earful from residents worried about crime in their far west Minneapolis suburb: a woman's body had washed up on shore a few doors down earlier in the week, and authorities hadn't said if it was foul play. Another family recently had their car stolen — something else that never happens in Tonka Bay."Public safety for sure. Taxes," resident Scott Musjerd said, as he promised Myers his support in a district that has swung between...
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

You asked: Can people convicted of a felony vote in Minnesota?

An MPR News reader messaged us on Instagram to ask if people who have been convicted of a felony or incarcerated can vote in Minnesota. We asked the experts. No. The Office of the Minnesota Secretary of State reports that you are able to vote after all parts of your sentencing is complete. Therefore, a person must be out of prison and be done with probation, parole or any form of supervised release to be able to vote.
MINNESOTA STATE

