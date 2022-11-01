ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc17news.com

3 men arrested for their roles in multimillion-dollar Midwest meat heist ring

Three men have been arrested in Miami for their role in a multistate theft ring targeting beef and pork packaging plants, according to US Immigration and Customs Enforcement. An investigation into the ring began in June 2021 with the theft of several semitrailers containing frozen beef in Lancaster County, Nebraska, according to a news release.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy