Texarkana, TX

texarkanafyi.com

Happening in Texarkana the Weekend of November 4 & 5

Got a threat of severe weather in the Texarkana region on Friday night into Saturday, but that won’t slow down the weekend. Some great live music is on tap for November 4 & 5 and a lot of fun family activities. Thanks to Crossties in downtown Texarkana, Hobb’s Manufactured...
TEXARKANA, AR
Power 95.9

Taste of Texarkana Is Back Baby… And It Was Greatness

Tuesday night Texarkana got back together once again to raise money for Harvest Regional Food Bank in a little event called Taste of Texarkana, and it was fantastic. Lisa and I got there early to work the Townsquare Media booth and our poor broken down old prize wheel which is desperately crying out to be retired. Seriously... But I digress. Other than our promotional equipment malfunctions the night appeared to me to be a complete success.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktalnews.com

TTPD: Texarkana teen located, safe

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Texarkana Texas Police Department announced that a missing teen was found Thursday morning. According to a post on the TTPD Facebook page, 16-year-old Everett Walker ran away from his home in Bowie County. An update to that post said that Walker was safe and back home.
TEXARKANA, TX
dequeenbee.com

KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
Power 95.9

KCS Holiday Express is Back on Track and Headed to Texarkana

All Aboard! Get ready the KCS Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana this year in December. It's been a couple of years since the KCS Holiday Express made a stop in Texarkana. The 2020 pandemic pretty much derailed the popular train but the six-car lighted holiday train with festive displays is back up and running across parts of the country and arrives in Texarkana on Monday, December 5 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Tiger Stadium at Grim Park, 1601-1699 West 12th St. Shuttle service provided from the stadium to train.
TEXARKANA, TX
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard

Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
BLANCHARD, LA
KTBS

Texarkana, Texas names interim fire chief

TEXARKANA, Texas – The city of Texarkana, Texas, has named Chris Black as the interim fire chief. The chief's job was left open when Fire Chief Eric Schlotter left to take the chief's job in Aubrey, Texas. City Manager David Orr congratulated Black on his new appointment. “We welcome...
TEXARKANA, TX
fourstatesliving.com

There's No Place Like Home for the Holidays

The Junior League of Texarkana, Inc. (JLT) is an organization of women working with community partners to address and solve pressing issues such as childhood hunger and illiteracy. Since its formation in 1926, JLT has been instrumental in the development of community programs in Texarkana. These include Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council, Hospice of Texarkana, Discovery Place Children’s Museum, Komen Texarkana Race for the Cure®, Texarkana Symphony Orchestra, and Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. In alignment with the League’s current focus area, “Children: Literacy, Hunger, and Poverty,” JLT supports four community projects:
TEXARKANA, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Severe weather possible later today in South Arkansas

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely to begin affecting South Arkansas late Friday afternoon and continue through the evening and overnight hours. The National Weather Service in Shreveport said the threat will occur along a frontal boundary that will shift east across the region with very warm and unstable air ahead of the front along with increasing shear. Damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes will all be possible. A few particularly strong and significant tornadoes cannot be ruled out, especially across the western half of the region to include Southeast Oklahoma, East Texas and the adjacent areas of Southwest Arkansas and Northwest Louisiana.
MAGNOLIA, AR
