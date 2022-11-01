Read full article on original website
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California
Kelly Ripa Says Husband Mark Hilariously Tried Teaching Her Mom To Meditate
Kelly Ripa recently opened up about a time when her, husband Mark Consuelos, tried to teach her and her mom to meditate. Kelly said it was “fascinating” to see her husband try to get her 81-year-old mom to try something so new and different. She said on a...
