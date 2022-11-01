Lisa Ann Walter has the kind of energy that feels like a warm hug. It’s evident even from the opposite end of a Zoom call, as she calls me “hun” in her cozy gray sweater and jokes about her kids being unimpressed with her recent success. For the better part of the last three decades, the multi-hyphenate, who began her career in stand-up comedy, has created and produced her own shows and honed her craft as a character actor in Bruce Almighty, Shall We Dance? and War of the Worlds. But for almost an entire generation, she is best known for playing Chessy, the beloved nanny and housekeeper, in Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer’s The Parent Trap.

2 DAYS AGO