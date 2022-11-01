Read full article on original website
Ben Affleck Takes Wife Jennifer Lopez on a Dunkin’ Donuts Run
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Relationship History. Jennifer Lopez, now Mrs. Ben Affleck, joined her new husband for a run to his beloved Dunkin’ Donuts on Saturday. The Daily Mail described the outing as Affleck “dragging” Lopez there. The photo agency put it more amicably: “Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were out and about with their kids in Brentwood on Saturday, and they made a pit stop at Big 5 Sporting Goods to pick up some new gear. They were also spotted grabbing drinks and snacks from Dunkin’ Donuts.”
Blue Ivy Is Truly the Perfect Penny in Beyoncé and Jay-Z's ‘Proud Family’ Halloween Costume
Beyoncé waited a couple days to let other celebrities post their Halloween costumes before issuing her own showstopper look for Halloween 2022: her family's spot-on The Proud Family costume. Beyoncé pulls double duty, dressing as both grandma Suga Mama and mom Trudy Proud. Jay-Z was dad Oscar Proud, while Blue Ivy was the show's protagonist Penny Proud. Her twin brother and sister Sir and Rumi were Penny's twin brother and sister BeBe and CeCe Proud. This group costume was truly made for the Carters—and they leaned in, with Bey and Blue wearing impeccable hairstyles to perfect their looks.
Taylor Swift Shared Her Thoughts on Selena Gomez's My Mind and Me Doc in a Moving Way
Selena Gomez's longtime close friend Taylor Swift didn't wait long to make her opinion about Gomez's intimate documentary, My Mind and Me, known. Hours after the film, which explores Gomez's mental health journey over the last six years and life adjusting to her a bipolar disorder diagnosis, was released on Apple TV+, Swift posted about the project on her Instagram Story. Swift shared footage from a teaser and wrote, “So proud of you @selenagomez. Love you forever. 🥹”
All About Raquelle Stevens, Selena Gomez’s Longtime Friend Featured in My Mind and Me
While Selena Gomez is the subject of her new documentary My Mind and Me, her longtime friend Raquelle Stevens frequently appears alongside her. She even details what Gomez's scariest mental health moment was like when Gomez suffered from an episode of psychosis in 2018. “If anybody saw what I saw...
Gigi Hadid Is Reportedly Having ‘Fun’ Dating Leonardo DiCaprio: ‘She Seems Very Happy’
Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments Gigi and Bella Hadid’s Sweetest Sister Moments. After initially being reluctant to date a newly single Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid is apparently now enjoying the ride, People reports. Reports of DiCaprio and Hadid seeing each other romantically first surfaced in early September. Two months later, they’re spending time together whenever possible.
Megan Fox With Caramel Blonde 'Zelda' Hair Is Our Favourite Look Of Hers To Date
Halloween is one of the highlights of the year when it comes to epic celebrity looks, that vary between super spooky and all-out sexy. For this year's festivities, Megan Fox went down the sultry-not-scary route by transforming into fantasy video game character, Princess Zelda. To debut said makeover, Meg's hairstylist,...
Selena Gomez on How She Felt About Hailey Bieber’s Interview and Why Taylor Swift Is Her Only Industry Friend
How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation How Selena Gomez Went From Disney Star to Pop Sensation. Selena Gomez’s press tour for her documentary My Mind and Me continued today with the release of a very thorough cover story for Rolling Stone, in which Gomez discusses everything: her secret struggle with psychosis, how her bipolar disorder diagnosis has changed her life (including her future plans to have children), why she moved to New York City, and how Hailey Bieber’s Call Your Daddy podcast interview, in which Hailey spoke about Gomez and her husband Justin Bieber’s romantic relationship for the first time, affected her.
James Corden is making negative headlines lately over accusations of joke stealing and having a bad time at Balthazar — here's a timeline of what's going on
After being called out by both restauranteur Keith McNally and comedian Ricky Gervais in the past few weeks, Corden has apologized.
Kate Middleton Looks So Incredible in This Entirely Monochrome Outfit
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. Kate Middleton's fall wardrobe is proving that monochrome doesn't have to be so monotone. Today, the Princess of Wales joined her husband, Prince William, for a visit to The Street, a youth and community...
Selena Gomez Stunned in a Magenta Silk Rodarte Dress at the Premiere of ‘My Mind and Me’
Ahead of Selena Gomez’s My Mind and Me documentary release tomorrow, the singer celebrated the project at its Hollywood premiere last night, dressed like the woman of the hour she was. Gomez stepped out in a one-shouldered silk magenta Rodarte dress. She wore her hair up and accessorized with dangle earrings. Gomez’s longtime stylist Kate Young put together the look.
My Policeman Is a Stunning Novel. How Does the Film Stack Up?
Spoilers for the My Policeman book and film below. If you first came to know of the 1950s-set romantic drama My Policeman as “that movie starring Harry Styles as a gay cop,” well, consider this article a safe space. As a matter of fact, the 2012 novel by British author Bethan Roberts—the film’s source material—owes most of its American readers to the pop star. Though it was met with quiet acclaim when first released in Britain, My Policeman flew so far under the radar that it wasn’t even published in the U.S. until last year.
Selena Gomez Says She Might Not Be Able To Carry Children Due To Bipolar Medication
It's been two years since Selena Gomez was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, a mental health condition that causes extreme moods, with typical side effects including depression, feeling low and sluggish, and episodes of mania, according to the official NHS website. And now, in a recent interview with Rolling Stones, the...
Get in Loser, We’re Listening to Lindsay Lohan’s Cover of ‘Jingle Bell Rock’
The Lohanaissance is officially upon us. The actress is set to appear in her first film in years—Netflix’s holiday jaunt, Falling for Christmas—next week, and to make things even sweeter, she’s recorded a new song too. Today, Lohan released her own version of Bobby Helms’ 1957 classic “Jingle Bell Rock,” which is set to appear in the film.
Sienna Miller Admits She 'Wasted Time' Trying To Tick Off Marriage And Motherhood In Her Thirties
Sienna Miller says she has wasted her thirties trying to tick off marriage and motherhood. 'I'd invested what felt like the important years in something that was just a bucket with a hole in it of a person. I wasted time. And I felt like time was really my currency,' the actor, now 40, told Vogue.
Melissa's Parent Trap Outfit on Abbott Elementary Was Lisa Ann Walter's Idea
Lisa Ann Walter has the kind of energy that feels like a warm hug. It’s evident even from the opposite end of a Zoom call, as she calls me “hun” in her cozy gray sweater and jokes about her kids being unimpressed with her recent success. For the better part of the last three decades, the multi-hyphenate, who began her career in stand-up comedy, has created and produced her own shows and honed her craft as a character actor in Bruce Almighty, Shall We Dance? and War of the Worlds. But for almost an entire generation, she is best known for playing Chessy, the beloved nanny and housekeeper, in Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer’s The Parent Trap.
Selena Gomez Called Her Justin Bieber Breakup the ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened’
Selena Gomez My Mind and Me - Official Trailer (Apple TV) Selena Gomez My Mind and Me - Official Trailer (Apple TV) Selena Gomez's My Mind and Me documentary was shot over six years, covering her life from 2016 to the present. During that time, Gomez and Justin Bieber ended their 10-year on-off romance for good, with Gomez having to also take in Justin's quick engagement to Hailey Bieber in July 2018, just months after Gomez and Bieber ended their romantic relationship that March. But Justin was barely mentioned in the doc and only once by name by Gomez.
Getting Ready For The 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Premiere With Letitia Wright
Fashion has played an integral part in Black Panther star Letitia Wright stepping into her womanhood. Few will understand the pressure of developing your personal style in the limelight, but the Guyana-born actor – who first caught the world's attention in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther back in 2018 – is relishing the opportunity to flex her sartorial muscles. ‘I’ve found a wonderful collaborator in Shiona [Turini]’, Wright says exclusively to ELLE UK of her stylist, hours before walking the red carpet in London for the much-anticipated European premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last night.
Don't Worry Darling Will Finally Be Available to Stream on HBO Max
Don't Worry Darling trailer with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles (WB) Don't Worry Darling trailer with Florence Pugh and Harry Styles (WB) The Don't Worry Darling press tour took on a life of its own. It morphed and ballooned with each headline and meme, snowballing into a colossal Bingo card of celebrity news that included the relationship between director Olivia Wilde and leading man Harry Styles, speculation of tensions on set between the couple and star Florence Pugh, Styles allegedly spitting on Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival, and the revelation that many of KiKi Layne and Ari'el Stachel's scenes were cut. Along the way, it also gave us “Miss Flo,” perhaps the best video footage of an Aperol Spritz, and even something about a salad dressing recipe. But somewhere, in all of the chaos, is a movie.
Camille Charrière’s Mango Collection Is Inspired by Her Party Girl Era
Combine Parisian pragmatism with a Londoner’s “cool” factor and you’ll get Camille Charrière (a.k.a. Camille Over the Rainbow, a.k.a. Tasmania—more to come on that later). Once a fashion outsider working in finance, Charrière broke into the world of style and celebrities the old-fashioned way, or shall we say the new old-fashioned way: by starting a blog. With her impeccable taste and enviable style, she’s somehow managed to chart a path for herself that has landed her at the most exclusive parties, sitting front row at fashion shows, on mastheads (at ELLE UK!), and, most recently, as Mango’s latest collaborator.
Kristina Blahnik On The Eternal Appeal Of Manolos
A designer as iconic as Manolo Blahnik needs no introduction, his bespectacled, ever-smiling face as recognisable as the veritable works of art that are his shoes. But while the Spanish designer has been the public face of the brand since its inception in 1970, it's his niece Kristina Blahnik who has helped bring Manolo Blahnik to ever greater heights since joining as CEO in 2013.
