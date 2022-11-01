ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Guy Freaking Out on Shrooms Near Blue Lake Safely Taken to the Hospital After Vandalizing Cop Car Last Night, Sheriff’s Office Says

By LoCO Staff
lostcoastoutpost.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
kymkemp.com

Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator

Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

‘Suspicious Vehicle’ Observation in Samoa Leads to Arrest of Man With Drugs and Outstanding Warrants, Sheriff’s Office Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 30, 2022, at about 10 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Samoa area observed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked along Vance Avenue. Deputies initiated an investigation into the vehicle and contacted two occupants, 37-year-old Quentin...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Convicted Felon Arrested on Fourth Street With Fentanyl, Digital Scale, Assault Rifle Weapon, Drug Task Force Says

Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. On November 1st, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) Agents detained Thomas “TJ” Grzymski (44 old from Eureka) in the 800 Block of 4th St. in Eureka. It was confirmed that Grzymski was on two separate felony probations with a search clause, for possession of narcotics for the purpose of sales and felony reckless evading of a police officer.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

Willow Creek Assault

WILLOW CREEK, CA. – Theft turns into assault in the Willow Creek area. Humboldt county sheriff deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after a report of an assault. The 22 year old victim was being treated for moderate injuries. The suspect 23 year old Dante Bade Rhoades was...
WILLOW CREEK, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Fortuna’s Rohner Park Saturday

Human skeletal remains were found near a hiking trail in Fortuna’s Rohner Park on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving a 9-1-1 call, a deputy coroner was dispatched to the scene to recover the remains, Public Information Specialist Samantha Karges said in an emailed statement to the Outpost.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata

On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
ARCATA, CA
kymkemp.com

3 New Hospitalizations, 95 New Cases

Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 43 new probable cases for the period...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Sandra J. Myers, 1941-2022

Sandra Jean Myers passed away September 20, 2022 in Fresno. She was a longtime resident of Fortuna. Born on December 19, 1941 in Monterey Park, her family moved to West Covina, where she attended West Covina High School (class of 1959) and graduated from Mount San Antonio Community College in Walnut. She was employed by Aero Jet ElectroSystems in Azusa for 15 years.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

Thirty or More Tenants in Manila Scheduled to be ‘Forcibly Removed’ from Their Homes Wednesday

On October 26, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a Writ of Removal to Linda Potts, the property owner of about six acres on Stamp Lane in the coastal town of Manila between Eureka and Arcata. The Writ of Removal gives residents of the unlicensed and unpermitted RV park until Wednesday, November 2, to vacate entirely, remove all their possessions, their livestock, and RV homes. The approximately twelve RVs house about thirty residents–some elderly, disabled, and young children– who were not notified they would be removed by the landowner or Sheriff’s Office in advance. One occupant discovered the removal action after speaking with the Sheriff’s Department when they delivered the notice last Wednesday and then he alerted the other tenants of the pending forced removal.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Rain, Snow, Hail, & Sunshine: Northern California Delivers Multiple Weather Elements on the First Day of November

In true Northcoast fashion, Mother Nature has delivered various elements of weather within the course of a few hours. Most of the area received a much-needed drink of rainwater. The higher elevations saw rain, hail, and then snow with Titlow Hill receiving an estimated three to four inches. Scanner traffic indicated that chains required signs were requested due to the snow. The Caltrans QuickMap shows snowplows on the west and east ends of Highway 299.
FORTUNA, CA
kymkemp.com

[UPDATE] Dusty Warehouse Near Arcata Gets $10 Million Investment to Turn It Into New Healthcare Education Hub

“This warehouse,” California’s Senate Majority Leader Senator McGuire said triumphantly, “will soon become the most modern learning lab for healthcare careers between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Oregon border.” At a press conference at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Arcata yesterday afternoon, he explained that Humboldt County is getting “a ten million dollar investment by the state of California in what we’re calling the new Healthcare Education Hub.” He said, “It’s an innovative partnership between the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt…[T]his warehouse will soon turn into a modern healthcare learning lab that will have lab space, classroom space, conference room space for the Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods nursing program.”
ARCATA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Patrick Thomas Murphy, 1935-2022

Patrick Thomas Murphy passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 87 with his wife of 65 ½ years, Lois, by his side. He was born in Eureka on March 26, 1935. He is survived by the love of his life, Lois Ann Murphy, whom he met at the Holmes Flat swimming hole in 1955. He was welcomed to heaven by many friends and family members before him. Family that is here to support one another through this very difficult time are his three children, oldest daughter, Kelly Murphy of Fortuna; his youngest daughter Joy Carter, of Monterey and his son and daughter-in-love, Roy and Leslie Murphy of Pleasant View, Tenn. He is also cherished by his three grandsons, Patrick & (Ashley), Christopher and Neil and (Jennifer); two granddaughters, Megan and (Piper) and Kachelle; two adopted granddaughters, Jackie and Natalie’ his 14 great-grandchildren who all adored him and were often found on his lap playing with “GRAMPS” in many photos. To the many nephews, nieces and cousins — he loved you all!
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Cindy Sue Manos, 1956-2022

Cindy Sue Manos, 65, of Eureka, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022 in the presence of her family. Cindy was born on December 10, 1956, to Glen and Wanell Wasson in Fort Bragg. Soon after Cindy was born, the family moved to Crannell and shortly after McKinleyville. After graduating from McKinleyville High in 1975, Cindy went to work at Simpson Timber Company in Arcata. Following her time at Simpson, Cindy enlisted in the Marine Corps, where she was stationed in Japan.
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

OBITUARY: Joyce Vivian Smith (Holt), 1943-2022

Joyce passed away at Especially You Care Home on October 25, 2022 at age 79. For the last several years Joyce struggled with declining health due a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. Despite her diagnosis she lived her life to the fullest and continued to make friends until the very end.
EUREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy