Guy Freaking Out on Shrooms Near Blue Lake Safely Taken to the Hospital After Vandalizing Cop Car Last Night, Sheriff’s Office Says

Read full article on original website
Related
lostcoastoutpost.com
Two Hospitalized, One Arrested Following Shoplifting-Inspired Brawl at Willow Creek Gas Station, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 29, 2022, at about 8:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a local hospital for the report of an assault that had occurred earlier that evening in the Willow Creek area. At the hospital, deputies contacted...
kymkemp.com
Eureka Man Arrested After Probation Search Allegedly Leads to Discovery of Fetanyl, Submachine Gun, and Tear Gas
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On November 1st, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) Agents detained Thomas “TJ” Grzymski (44...
kymkemp.com
Massive Slide in Trinity County Crushes Excavator
Early this morning, a rock face crumpled and tons of large boulders collapsed onto an excavator that had been removing loose rock from the area and closed Canyon Creek Road north of Junction City off Hwy 299 in Trinity County. According to Panos Kokkas, Trinity County’s new Director of Transportation,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
‘Suspicious Vehicle’ Observation in Samoa Leads to Arrest of Man With Drugs and Outstanding Warrants, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Oct. 30, 2022, at about 10 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the Samoa area observed a suspicious occupied vehicle parked along Vance Avenue. Deputies initiated an investigation into the vehicle and contacted two occupants, 37-year-old Quentin...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Convicted Felon Arrested on Fourth Street With Fentanyl, Digital Scale, Assault Rifle Weapon, Drug Task Force Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force:. On November 1st, 2022, Humboldt County Drug Task Force (HCDTF) Agents detained Thomas “TJ” Grzymski (44 old from Eureka) in the 800 Block of 4th St. in Eureka. It was confirmed that Grzymski was on two separate felony probations with a search clause, for possession of narcotics for the purpose of sales and felony reckless evading of a police officer.
kiem-tv.com
Willow Creek Assault
WILLOW CREEK, CA. – Theft turns into assault in the Willow Creek area. Humboldt county sheriff deputies were dispatched to a local hospital after a report of an assault. The 22 year old victim was being treated for moderate injuries. The suspect 23 year old Dante Bade Rhoades was...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near Fortuna’s Rohner Park Saturday
Human skeletal remains were found near a hiking trail in Fortuna’s Rohner Park on Saturday, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. After receiving a 9-1-1 call, a deputy coroner was dispatched to the scene to recover the remains, Public Information Specialist Samantha Karges said in an emailed statement to the Outpost.
kymkemp.com
About 30 Residents Facing an Unexpected Eviction in Manila Given a Brief Reprieve
The bank that has foreclosed on a property housing about 30 tenants in an unpermitted mobile home park between Arcata and Eureka has given the residents at least five additional days and possibly more to find places to move their homes. But at 6 a.m. yesterday morning, the clutch of...
lostcoastoutpost.com
29-Year-Old Arcata Man Arrested in Connection With Fatal Valley West Hit-and-Run, Police Say
On 10/26/22 at about 5:53 AM, Arcata Police Department received a 9-1-1 call of a pedestrian down in the roadway on the 5000 block of Valley West Boulevard. Arcata Police, Arcata Fire District, and Arcata Ambulance responded and found an injured victim in the roadway who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.
kymkemp.com
Man Fatally Shot in Tent in Valley West Area of Arcata
On the afternoon of October 18, multiple people living in the area of the greenbelt north of the Carlson Park area of Valley West, Arcata, heard gunshots. But it wasn’t until 11 p.m. on the same day that Arcata Police received “a report of a possibly deceased male in a tent” there, according to Lt. Todd Dokweiler via email.
kymkemp.com
3 New Hospitalizations, 95 New Cases
Humboldt County Public Health reported today three new hospitalizations including one resident in their 60s, one in their 70s and one aged 80 and older. No new deaths were reported. An additional 52 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 were announced as well as 43 new probable cases for the period...
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Sandra J. Myers, 1941-2022
Sandra Jean Myers passed away September 20, 2022 in Fresno. She was a longtime resident of Fortuna. Born on December 19, 1941 in Monterey Park, her family moved to West Covina, where she attended West Covina High School (class of 1959) and graduated from Mount San Antonio Community College in Walnut. She was employed by Aero Jet ElectroSystems in Azusa for 15 years.
kymkemp.com
Thirty or More Tenants in Manila Scheduled to be ‘Forcibly Removed’ from Their Homes Wednesday
On October 26, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office served a Writ of Removal to Linda Potts, the property owner of about six acres on Stamp Lane in the coastal town of Manila between Eureka and Arcata. The Writ of Removal gives residents of the unlicensed and unpermitted RV park until Wednesday, November 2, to vacate entirely, remove all their possessions, their livestock, and RV homes. The approximately twelve RVs house about thirty residents–some elderly, disabled, and young children– who were not notified they would be removed by the landowner or Sheriff’s Office in advance. One occupant discovered the removal action after speaking with the Sheriff’s Department when they delivered the notice last Wednesday and then he alerted the other tenants of the pending forced removal.
kymkemp.com
Rain, Snow, Hail, & Sunshine: Northern California Delivers Multiple Weather Elements on the First Day of November
In true Northcoast fashion, Mother Nature has delivered various elements of weather within the course of a few hours. Most of the area received a much-needed drink of rainwater. The higher elevations saw rain, hail, and then snow with Titlow Hill receiving an estimated three to four inches. Scanner traffic indicated that chains required signs were requested due to the snow. The Caltrans QuickMap shows snowplows on the west and east ends of Highway 299.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Dusty Warehouse Near Arcata Gets $10 Million Investment to Turn It Into New Healthcare Education Hub
“This warehouse,” California’s Senate Majority Leader Senator McGuire said triumphantly, “will soon become the most modern learning lab for healthcare careers between the Golden Gate Bridge and the Oregon border.” At a press conference at an abandoned warehouse on the outskirts of Arcata yesterday afternoon, he explained that Humboldt County is getting “a ten million dollar investment by the state of California in what we’re calling the new Healthcare Education Hub.” He said, “It’s an innovative partnership between the College of the Redwoods and Cal Poly Humboldt…[T]his warehouse will soon turn into a modern healthcare learning lab that will have lab space, classroom space, conference room space for the Cal Poly Humboldt and College of the Redwoods nursing program.”
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Patrick Thomas Murphy, 1935-2022
Patrick Thomas Murphy passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 87 with his wife of 65 ½ years, Lois, by his side. He was born in Eureka on March 26, 1935. He is survived by the love of his life, Lois Ann Murphy, whom he met at the Holmes Flat swimming hole in 1955. He was welcomed to heaven by many friends and family members before him. Family that is here to support one another through this very difficult time are his three children, oldest daughter, Kelly Murphy of Fortuna; his youngest daughter Joy Carter, of Monterey and his son and daughter-in-love, Roy and Leslie Murphy of Pleasant View, Tenn. He is also cherished by his three grandsons, Patrick & (Ashley), Christopher and Neil and (Jennifer); two granddaughters, Megan and (Piper) and Kachelle; two adopted granddaughters, Jackie and Natalie’ his 14 great-grandchildren who all adored him and were often found on his lap playing with “GRAMPS” in many photos. To the many nephews, nieces and cousins — he loved you all!
kymkemp.com
Cherry is a Senior Labrador Mix Looking for a Loving Home to Spend her Final Days
This information is provided by 24petconnet.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Cherry is a senior citizen looking to spend her golden years in a loving home. This 11-year-old, black and white Labrador Retriever mix...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Cindy Sue Manos, 1956-2022
Cindy Sue Manos, 65, of Eureka, passed away peacefully on October 21, 2022 in the presence of her family. Cindy was born on December 10, 1956, to Glen and Wanell Wasson in Fort Bragg. Soon after Cindy was born, the family moved to Crannell and shortly after McKinleyville. After graduating from McKinleyville High in 1975, Cindy went to work at Simpson Timber Company in Arcata. Following her time at Simpson, Cindy enlisted in the Marine Corps, where she was stationed in Japan.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Joyce Vivian Smith (Holt), 1943-2022
Joyce passed away at Especially You Care Home on October 25, 2022 at age 79. For the last several years Joyce struggled with declining health due a diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease. Despite her diagnosis she lived her life to the fullest and continued to make friends until the very end.
Comments / 0