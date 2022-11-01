Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
After serving time for hiring a hitman to murder his ex-wife, As I Lay Dying's Tim Lambesis admits "I could have handled this a thousand different ways"
As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis reflects on hiring a hitman to kill his ex-wife: "I lost myself, I lost my way, and I sat there in a cell being, like, How did I become this person?" Paroled in 2016 after serving two years of a six-year prison sentence...
Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old
When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Brave 5-year-old calls 911 to save dad’s life, has the most hilarious conversation with the dispatcher
Savannah Hensley stayed calm and collected throughout the phone call and even kept the dispatcher entertained.
thebrag.com
Tributes flowing for Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro, dead at 63
Tributes are flowing for Dead Kennedys drummer D.H. Peligro (real name Darren Henley) who died at his home in Los Angeles on Friday, at the age of 63. The band announced the news on social media. “Dead Kennedys’ drummer D.H. Peligro (Darren Henley) passed away in his Los Angeles home...
musictimes.com
Tim Roth's Musician Son Cormac Dead At 25: Tragic Cause of Death Revealed
Cormac Roth, the musician son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, passed away at the age of 25. According to a family statement published on Monday, the musician was a "wild and electrifying ball of fire" whose spirit was "filled with light and goodness." It said, "As wild as he was,...
musictimes.com
DJ Walsh Cause of Death Mysterious: One of Dubstep’s Pioneers Dead at 40
DJ Walsh, popularly known for being one of the pioneers of dubstep in the world of electronic dance music, passed away at the age of 40. His sudden death was confirmed in a post on his official Instagram account, "It's with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother Darren Walsh."
Guitar World Magazine
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands
In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Watch Willow jam Deftones' My Own Summer (Shove It) at a recent show
Willow once again expresses her love for alt metal heavyweights Deftones with a live mini-cover of My Own Summer (Shove It)
Exclusive: How Dokken Fell Apart Making ‘Back for the Attack’
George Lynch says that during Dokken's first go-round, the band approached every album "like it would be our last one." Back for the Attack looked like it would be exactly that - at least for a while. The melodic hard-rock quartet's fourth album, which was released on Nov. 2, 1987,...
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
Z94
Lawton, OK
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://z94.com
Comments / 0