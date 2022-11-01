ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motown Recording Artist and Music Executive Robert Gordy Has Died at 91 Years Old

When it comes to the formation of Motown, few people played as integral of a role in its early days as Robert Gordy did. The brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., Robert had just as much of a knack for the world of music as Berry. Whether it be through Billboard-charting songs, songwriting credits, or even through his work on the business side of things running Jobete Music Publishing, Robert was truly a jack of all trades.
Tim Roth's Musician Son Cormac Dead At 25: Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Cormac Roth, the musician son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, passed away at the age of 25. According to a family statement published on Monday, the musician was a "wild and electrifying ball of fire" whose spirit was "filled with light and goodness." It said, "As wild as he was,...
DJ Walsh Cause of Death Mysterious: One of Dubstep’s Pioneers Dead at 40

DJ Walsh, popularly known for being one of the pioneers of dubstep in the world of electronic dance music, passed away at the age of 40. His sudden death was confirmed in a post on his official Instagram account, "It's with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son and brother Darren Walsh."
A year before he joined Metallica, Cliff Burton was in a college band with Faith No More’s Jim Martin – watch them jam For Whom the Bell Tolls at a battle of the bands

In 1981, the two childhood friends embraced improvisatory psychedelic chaos as Agents of Misfortune – and their epic jam sessions gave birth to several future classics along the way. When Cliff Burton joined Metallica in 1982, he arrived a readymade bass hero: a virtuosic soloist, furious fingerstyle player and...
Exclusive: How Dokken Fell Apart Making ‘Back for the Attack’

George Lynch says that during Dokken's first go-round, the band approached every album "like it would be our last one." Back for the Attack looked like it would be exactly that - at least for a while. The melodic hard-rock quartet's fourth album, which was released on Nov. 2, 1987,...
