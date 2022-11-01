ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trade deadline brings a difficult pill to swallow for the Broncos

Over the years, the Denver Broncos have been fairly active around the trade deadline. This year was no different. They dealt edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. This continues a pattern of the Broncos trading a solid player to a team that is trying to contend for a Super Bowl. It has worked out for those teams in a big, big way.
