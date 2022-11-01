Read full article on original website
Related
Paton moves Chubb exactly 1 year after Miller traded from Denver
In 2021, Denver Broncos general manager George Paton traded Super Bowl 50 champion linebacker Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams. One year to the day, it's Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins.
Denver Broncos' top-10 all-time leaders in tackles
The Denver Broncos have had many standout defenders in franchise history, but the two best tacklers in the team’s history have been snubbed by Pro Football Hall of Fame voters so far. Here’s a quick look at the team’s unofficial list of their top-10 leaders in solo tackles, courtesy...
atozsports.com
Trade deadline brings a difficult pill to swallow for the Broncos
Over the years, the Denver Broncos have been fairly active around the trade deadline. This year was no different. They dealt edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. This continues a pattern of the Broncos trading a solid player to a team that is trying to contend for a Super Bowl. It has worked out for those teams in a big, big way.
Comments / 0