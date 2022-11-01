Read full article on original website
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Doll Show Returns with Something for Everyone
Detroit resident and founder of the Detroit Doll Show Sandra Epps. A wheelchair didn’t stop her. Lupus or a bout of low self-esteem didn’t damage her. Even COVID-19 and the loss of her relatives back-to-back didn’t diminish her. Detroit resident Sandra Epps, an inspirational author, artist and...
Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know
The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
Detroit News
Detroit distributes 34 Neighborhood Beautification Program grants
Detroit — The city on Wednesday announced 34 recipients of a new program to help improve and beautify neighborhood blocks. Mayor Mike Duggan joined City Council President Mary Sheffield and District 3 Councilmember Scott Benson for the announcement saying this year, nearly $500,000 will be awarded to winners in every district.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
'Dangerous situation' unfolds at abandoned church in Detroit after steeple weakened in early morning fire
Firefighters in southwest Detroit are assessing how to tackle a potentially serious situation after a vacant church was severely weakened in an overnight fire.
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s home repair crisis: The impact of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods
After years of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods and housing stock, city officials are hoping a new home repair program can begin to reshape the narrative and re-invest in thousands of homes across the city. Renew Detroit launched in September 2021 with $30 million appropriated to help repair roughly 1,500 homes for eligible senior and disabled homeowners.
fox2detroit.com
Opportunities for jobs abound for residents with Detroit at Work program
There are still a lot of opportunities. The city says there are more than 10,000 jobs available. Labor stats show Detroit's unemployment rate fell to 7 percent in September, down from 12.5 percent this time last year.
seenthemagazine.com
Things to do in Metro Detroit this Weekend 11/4 - 11/6
Enjoy a family friendly hayride through the trails of Heritage Park this weekend. Rides leave every 30 minutes from 5:30 to 7:30 pm (last ride leaves at 7 pm). After the ride you can buy cider and s'more kits for $1 each to roast around the campfire. The Nature Center will also be open until 7 pm. Tickets are $5 and must be purchased in advance.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Legendary Detroit news anchors and Tigers featured in WDIV prime-time special
There’s something irresistible about watching old home movies and sharing stories of good times and bad times with your family. And even in the YouTube and TikTok age, Detroit's local TV stations still feel like family. Now one of those stations is having a prime-time family reunion of sorts. “Going 4 It: The...
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit
Here’s what’s happening at Oak & Reel, San Morello, Stage Deli, and more The post Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
onedetroitpbs.org
Detroit’s home repair crisis: Homeowners face high costs, eligibility barriers to fix homes
Detroit residents have spoken. After City officials and community groups held 65 public meetings and posted an online survey seeking residents’ input about how the City should use its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Detroiters say their top priority is home repairs. According to the University of Michigan’s Detroit Metro Area Community Study (DMACS), an estimated 37,630 Detroit homes need major repairs. For 13% of those households, the level of repair has reached hazardous conditions.
Wallaby Running Free in Michigan’s Monroe County
Picture this, you're outside raking leaves minding your own business when all of a sudden, you look up and see an unusual animal before your very own eyes. We're not talking about a bear, deer, skunk, or anything like that. Would you believe it's an actual wallaby?. There's been several...
Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules
Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
fox2detroit.com
Updates from Roseville murder investigation • Another winning Powerball ticket in Michigan • RSV cases rise
TUESDAY NEWS HIT - There is a picture and document that says Roseville police has made an arrest on murder charges of the person of interest. The man appears to be the driver of a truck that had a body in the flatbed following a crash. While no official announcement...
fox2detroit.com
Program provides free home repairs to Detroit seniors 90 and older
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Miss Evelyn is 96 years old and still lives in the same Detroit home she shared for decades with her family. "I always say I thank god. He has helped me to be able to live this long," she said. "My husband and my daughter and I, we have a lot of good times to remember and I want to continue to stay here."
wrif.com
Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott
The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Paul Gross: Looking back at WDIV career ahead of station’s 75th anniversary special
DETROIT – WDIV is preparing to air its special documentary Friday night showcasing the rise of Local 4 News throughout history in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary. Getting in the spirit, Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross is sharing a photo and a story from when he got his start at the station. Gross has been with WDIV for 40 years, and has the hair story to prove it.
